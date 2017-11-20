Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester

4.9

The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart.

The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills.

Moreover, the strategy tester provides a convenient and efficient way to execute trades with one-click trading on the visualization chart. This feature enables you to promptly enter and exit trades at the desired price levels without having to switch between different screens.

With the complete functionality available in the strategy tester, you can simulate and refine your trading strategies, analyze the results, and optimize your trading skills effectively and efficiently.

       MT5 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

Warning: This panel is for the strategy tester!

For one-click trading on a live chart, you can download our utilities VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 4 and VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 5.

Combining the beauty of our universal panel for EAs EAPADPRO and the power of our VirtualTradePad trading utility, we have created the product Exp - Tester PAD to test your strategies in the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 strategy testers.

The manual simulator for the Strategy Tester is a utility for testing indicators and trading skills in the strategy tester in the visualization mode in the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

The market is closed? No problem! Trade in the tester!

      • Dear friends and users of our EAs Expforex , please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
      • All updates to our forex software are free!
      • This is a free trading utility!

Management

To use this panel, enable the strategy tester mode in your terminal. Visualization Mode.

The panel contains two trading tabs: Positions and Orders.

  • Reverse - reverse the current positions. If there are several positions, the EA reverses all of them changing their type. Buy >> Sell and Sell >> Buy. Stop loss and take profit are set as well.
  • Lock - lock the current positions. If there are several positions, the EA calculates the lot for locking and opens a position that locks all other positions. Stop loss and take profit are set to 0.
  • TrailingStop - track a position using a trailing stop. A trailing stop is enabled only if TrailingStop exceeds 0. 
  • Sell Buy 
  • Lots - lot size. Lot step depends on the contract specification.
  • Close Sell - close all sell positions.
  • Close Buy - close all buy positions.
  • Close All - close all positions.
  • Stoploss - stop loss in points. 0 - not used. Increase step is equal to 10 pips on 5-digit quotes for more convenience.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points. 0 - not used. Increase step is equal to 10 pips on 5-digit quotes for more convenience.
  • Modify - button for immediate modification of the current stop loss and take profit values ​​at all positions.
  • Sell STOP\LIMIT - sell.
  • Buy STOP\LIMIT - buy.
  • Delete Sell STOP\LIMIT - close all SELL STOP\LIMIT orders.
  • Delete Buy STOP\LIMIT - close all BUY STOP\LIMIT orders.
  • Grid - number of pending orders within a grid.
  • Distance - distance from the current price to a pending order. Order placement level and a distance between the order grid.


Loading indicators to the strategy tester

You can also load your indicators and a trading template into the strategy tester.

In MetaTrader 4, this is done directly on the visualization chart.

In the normal mode, you transfer the necessary indicators from the Navigator to the tester graph.

    Trading Simulator, Trainer, Trade Pad,  Manual Trade , Trade Panel ,Panel Trade,Trade Utility ,Self Test ,Take Profit ,Tool Management ,Management Tool ,Forex helper ,Forex Trade ,Training virtual trade ,Quick Tool, Manual Tester, Manual Backtest,TesterPad, Tradepad, Expforex, Vladon


    Reviews 33
    Pa-trader
    224
    Pa-trader 2024.03.31 07:48 
     

    Great! Thanks for making it free

    Alexander Aryeh
    126
    Alexander Aryeh 2024.03.02 16:28 
     

    Я 20 лет на рынке, можно сказать, динозавр этого дела. Какое - то время я гонял тесты в обычном метатрейдере, но потом понял, что видя справа "будущее поведение валюты", я сам себя обманывал и тесты мои не соответствовали реальной торговле. Позже я начал поиск симуляторов ручных стратегий, перебрал около 5 наиболее известных, но..... вдруг, случайно наткнулся на этот тестер и ..... - это лучший тестер из всех! Не стоит ничего искать, покупайте, качайте и пользуйтесь на здоровье. Удачи! Отзыв не заказной.

    daminique
    41
    daminique 2023.08.15 06:47 
     

    best manual backtesting tool.

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    Filter:
    Luís Felipe
    18
    Luís Felipe 2025.03.19 17:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2024.11.28 17:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Alex
    16
    Alex 2024.06.10 08:48 
     

    Непоганий тестер, але як і всі попередні не відображає роботу модифікованих індикаторів. Якщо, наприклад, на ТФ М5 стоїть індикатор з налаштуваннями ТФ Н1 (MTF), то тестер ігнорує такий індикатор як на графіку так і в підвалі.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.06.10 09:27
    Це питання до розробників терміналу.
    Pa-trader
    224
    Pa-trader 2024.03.31 07:48 
     

    Great! Thanks for making it free

    Alexander Aryeh
    126
    Alexander Aryeh 2024.03.02 16:28 
     

    Я 20 лет на рынке, можно сказать, динозавр этого дела. Какое - то время я гонял тесты в обычном метатрейдере, но потом понял, что видя справа "будущее поведение валюты", я сам себя обманывал и тесты мои не соответствовали реальной торговле. Позже я начал поиск симуляторов ручных стратегий, перебрал около 5 наиболее известных, но..... вдруг, случайно наткнулся на этот тестер и ..... - это лучший тестер из всех! Не стоит ничего искать, покупайте, качайте и пользуйтесь на здоровье. Удачи! Отзыв не заказной.

    Marx-David
    197
    Marx-David 2023.10.15 19:39 
     

    It saves a lot of time. Much better than practicing on a demo account. Thank you. But I would like it to be faster because even using the speed control to the maximum I still find it slow on h4 and d1 tf.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.10.15 19:54
    Unfortunately, this is the speed of the strategy tester with the processing of all events on the chart and cannot be increased. You can collapse the panel and the speed will increase.
    daminique
    41
    daminique 2023.08.15 06:47 
     

    best manual backtesting tool.

    Urs Martin von Känel
    368
    Urs Martin von Känel 2023.02.22 09:30 
     

    Thank you for the useful tool!

    Hussein Alamoudi
    329
    Hussein Alamoudi 2022.03.25 08:54 
     

    Hello, a very, very, very wonderful tool. Thank you very much for the wonderful tool. It has improved my trading in a very large way and the work is comfortable now in trading, unlike the past, very tiring. I want to thank you again for the wonderful product and the wonderful work. I hope my friend will make an addition to the tool box Coment and thank you again

    Toko TERUS
    26
    Toko TERUS 2022.02.19 11:16 
     

    thanking you so much for your great generosity. God bless you. Amen i am dreaming to have the new version with the panel more or less like MT's

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.02.19 19:05
    Thank you )))
    King Wai Lam
    399
    King Wai Lam 2022.01.16 07:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.01.16 07:26
    Thank you 😊
    Forexan
    497
    Forexan 2021.11.27 09:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.11.27 09:51
    Thank you
    libiol
    58
    libiol 2021.09.28 19:57 
     

    Good staff!

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.09.28 20:11
    Thank you
    Pak Hong Poon
    3013
    Pak Hong Poon 2021.08.20 19:42 
     

    interesting idea

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.08.21 04:39
    😀
    Mehdi Faraz Fard
    2470
    Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:01 
     

    So far so good.Thanks

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.08.04 07:38
    Thank you
    Raini
    89
    Raini 2021.07.05 18:40 
     

    Super Tool to test Templates and indicators. Thank you for the free Version.

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.07.05 18:41
    Thank you.
    Evolve
    224
    Evolve 2020.06.18 08:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.07.05 18:41
    Thank you )
    Laszlo Indig
    200
    Laszlo Indig 2020.05.13 17:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    JohnBa
    226
    JohnBa 2020.05.04 07:50 
     

    super tool, really great for manual trading practice.

    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    2045
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2019.12.15 07:36 
     

    I am so excited! This tool is so great!! Love it! Love it! Love it! Thank you Vladislav for your efforts and your generosity! Wish you all the very best in your life!

    12
    Reply to review