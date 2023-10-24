Discord To MT4 Receiver

Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required.

Quick setup: customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes.

Core copying features

Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of

Risk by percent or fixed lot size

Exclude specific symbols

Copy all signals or only selected signal types

Signal recognition with configurable keywords and phrases (defaults fit most providers)

Time and day filters (copy only when you want)

Max open trades limit to control exposure

Entry zone / range support

Trade & position management

Use management from the signal or from your auto settings

Anti-overtrading limits by month, week, day, hour, or minutes

Supports market and pending orders

Daily profit targets in $ or % to help secure gains

Max open trades control to limit risk and exposure

Automatic partial closes using RR, pips, or price

Fixed RR entries (1:2, 1:3, 1:4 and more) with profit calculation

Set custom take-profits via pips or RR from your signal format

Set custom stop-loss via pips

Notifications

Alerts, push, and email notifications

Notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, and partial closes

Notifications when daily targets are reached

Notifications when trading becomes restricted or allowed

Visual account stats

Account performance overview (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)

Performance chart with filters (symbol, magic number, date range)

Identify which channels/signals are most profitable

Symbol performance summary

Important notes

Discord To MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.

Support & improvements

I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.