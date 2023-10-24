Discord To MT4 Receiver

5

Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required.

Quick setup: customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes.

User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version

Core copying features

  • Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of
  • Risk by percent or fixed lot size
  • Exclude specific symbols
  • Copy all signals or only selected signal types
  • Signal recognition with configurable keywords and phrases (defaults fit most providers)
  • Time and day filters (copy only when you want)
  • Max open trades limit to control exposure
  • Entry zone / range support

Trade & position management

  • Use management from the signal or from your auto settings
  • Anti-overtrading limits by month, week, day, hour, or minutes
  • Supports market and pending orders
  • Daily profit targets in $ or % to help secure gains
  • Max open trades control to limit risk and exposure
  • Automatic partial closes using RR, pips, or price
  • Fixed RR entries (1:2, 1:3, 1:4 and more) with profit calculation
  • Set custom take-profits via pips or RR from your signal format
  • Set custom stop-loss via pips

Notifications

  • Alerts, push, and email notifications
  • Notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, and partial closes
  • Notifications when daily targets are reached
  • Notifications when trading becomes restricted or allowed

Visual account stats

  • Account performance overview (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)
  • Performance chart with filters (symbol, magic number, date range)
  • Identify which channels/signals are most profitable
  • Symbol performance summary

Important notes

Discord To MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.

Support & improvements

I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.

Reviews 2
Volrod Dev
47
Volrod Dev 2024.12.20 12:33 
 

I would like to thank Dane for his outstanding professionalism and exemplary responsiveness in resolving the issue. His help has been invaluable, and I truly appreciate his prompt and effective support.

