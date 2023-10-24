Discord To MT4 Receiver
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required.
Quick setup: customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes.
Core copying features
- Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of
- Risk by percent or fixed lot size
- Exclude specific symbols
- Copy all signals or only selected signal types
- Signal recognition with configurable keywords and phrases (defaults fit most providers)
- Time and day filters (copy only when you want)
- Max open trades limit to control exposure
- Entry zone / range support
Trade & position management
- Use management from the signal or from your auto settings
- Anti-overtrading limits by month, week, day, hour, or minutes
- Supports market and pending orders
- Daily profit targets in $ or % to help secure gains
- Max open trades control to limit risk and exposure
- Automatic partial closes using RR, pips, or price
- Fixed RR entries (1:2, 1:3, 1:4 and more) with profit calculation
- Set custom take-profits via pips or RR from your signal format
- Set custom stop-loss via pips
Notifications
- Alerts, push, and email notifications
- Notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, and partial closes
- Notifications when daily targets are reached
- Notifications when trading becomes restricted or allowed
Visual account stats
- Account performance overview (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)
- Performance chart with filters (symbol, magic number, date range)
- Identify which channels/signals are most profitable
- Symbol performance summary
Important notes
Discord To MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.
Support & improvements
I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.
