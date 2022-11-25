The Arrow Scalper
- Experts
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Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim AlbakerHi everyone..
I am Fawaz ( arctic) from IQ , starts trading in forex since 2018(studying the markets & strategies ) , on 2020 i start my demo , i was at other trading community , and because i am iraqi so i was prohibited and all my accounts was canceled ...
- Version: 100.1
Dear Friend..
I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic
this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that:
- when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend
the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order
the buy or sell order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually
by the user , such as :
lot size : 0.01
TP : 75 point
SL : 35 point
best luck ...
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
if u like give it 5 stars ...
thanks for ur support