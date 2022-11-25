The Arrow Scalper

1

Dear Friend..

 I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic 

this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that:

- when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend

the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order

the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually 

by the user , such as :

lot size : 0.01

TP        : 75 point

SL         : 35 point


best luck ...



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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
4374
Reply from developer Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker 2024.09.02 21:58
bro .. how is the EA works now?
if u like give it 5 stars ...
thanks for ur support
allanvernon7
49
allanvernon7 2023.04.14 02:46 
 

same here..

Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
4374
Reply from developer Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker 2023.04.16 12:30
thanx for the review..
u can't judge the EA on demo work in one or two months..
be patent and wait for yearly results. best luck
Abdulrahman Alshahrani
656
Abdulrahman Alshahrani 2023.04.08 03:14 
 

Very bad lost a lot in demo

Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
4374
Reply from developer Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker 2023.04.16 12:30
thanx for the review..
u can't judge the EA on demo work in one or two months..
be patent and wait for yearly results. best luck
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