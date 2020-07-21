Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
- Utilities
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BLAKE STEVEN RODGERI’ve been trading Forex since 1998 and developing trading algorithms and tools to exploit trends since 2002.
I launched ALGOSAMURAI.COM in 2017 to help all traders succeed in this very challenging market with some of my best strategies and tools.
- Version: 2.92
- Updated: 20 June 2024
- Activations: 6
Moreover, you can add (override) stop loss, take profit and breakeven, add three partial take profit levels, and manage basket close in total dollar profit or loss, and/or percent drawdown or up draw.
Visualize all orders and their trailing stop levels in a beautiful trade control panel. Visualize trailing SL (and open price & TP) on chart, and deploy mini trade panel for fast partial closing and order info.
- DETAILED MANUAL AND DEMO VERSIONS
- You can download demo from this page and run it with the visual backtester to simulate trading and test trade ideas.
- MT5 version here.
How the Ultimate Trailing Stop EA is unique?Most trailing stops classify as simple trailing stop systems that protect a fixed pip or percentage of the open trade profit, and some follow a single indicator. But this can:
- Automatically trail your open positions using one of 16 trailing algorithms.
- Choose between a real or virtual trailing stop, and get out fully or partial percent, on bar touch or bar close.
- Manage unlimited open orders (manual or EA) of different symbols on one chart.
- Filter open orders based on symbol, magic number, comment, or ticket.
- Display all controlled orders in an advanced display showing each trade's open trade info and trailing stop levels, along with dynamically updating pips to level, pips & dollar profit.
- Visualize indicators on chart, along with open order arrows, pip & profit visual tracking.
- Basket Close in Total $ Profit | Total $ Loss | % Drawdown | % Updraw
- [NEW] Backtest / optimize CSV file of trade signal history to discover optimimal settings
How this expert advisor works
The working process looks like this:
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You open any number of orders, manual or EA.
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UTS monitors these orders and moves the SL value in favor of selected algorithm.
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UTS closes all or part of the position at SL value.
Inputs:DETAILED MANUAL
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Trailing Stop Method — Choose from 16 different trailing stops.
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Stop Loss Type — Choose between Real or Virtual Stop.
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Touch or Close — Close on touch (default), or when Bar closes over(under) virtual stop. Close method works only when virtual stop is enabled.
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Close Percent — Works with virtual to partially close your position at a desired percent.
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Threshold in Pips or ATR — Start trailing stop when your trade reaches X pips in profit.
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StopLoss in Pips or ATR- Set the SL in pips or atr multiplier
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TakeProfit Pips or ATR - Set the TP in pips or atr multiplier
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Breakeven in Pips or ATR - Set the BE in pips or atr multiplier
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Indicator Settings :
- Percent — trails at percent profit
- Fixed — trails at a fixed pip profit
- ATR Exit — trails at close +/- multiple of atr
- Moving Average — trails at moving average line
- Chandelier Exit — trails at highest high / lowest low +/- multiple of atr
- Candle High Low Exit — trails at the highest / lowest candle range
- Bollinger Bands— trails at Bollinger Bands
- Parabolic SAR— trails at Parabolic SAR levels
- Envelope — trails at Envelope Bands
- Ichimoku Kijun-Sen — trails at the the Ichimoku Kijun-Sen (Blue) line
- Alligator — trails at the jaw, teeth or lips of the Alligator indicator
- Exit After X Minutes — exits after custom minutes
- Exit After X Bars — exits after custom bars
- RSI - trail RSI level
- Stochastic - trail Stochastic level
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Filter (Symbol, Magic Number, Comment, Ticket) — With dropdown menu: None, Equal, Not Equal, Contain, Not Contain. These filters allow you to include (exclude) specific symbols, magic numbers, comments, tickets or parts of them. For example, if Symbol contains USD, you will trade all USD based symbols. If Magic Number equals 80260, 40260, you will manage only these magic numbers.
I have just purchased both the Ultimate Trailing Stop EA (UTS) and the Visual Order Tracker EA (VOT) and can honestly say they are a fantastic addition to my trading 'toolkit!' The two EA's complement each other perfectly in that one manages open trades and offers multiple automatic exit solutions and the other displays the order history on the chart. They have also helped 'unshackle' me from the screens, taken the psychology out of my trading decisions and ultimately made me a far more profitable trader, so thanks Blake! Both are great products that I would definitely recommend to anyone that wants to automate trailing stops from their trading plan and fine tune their craft as a trader via visualising where historical trades have opened and closed.