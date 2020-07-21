Ultimate Trailing Stop EA

4.33
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close. 

Moreover, you can add (override) stop loss, take profit and breakeven, add three partial take profit levels, and manage basket close in total dollar profit or loss, and/or percent drawdown or up draw.

Visualize all orders and their trailing stop levels in a beautiful trade control panel. Visualize trailing SL (and open price & TP) on chart, and deploy mini trade panel for fast partial closing and order info.

How the Ultimate Trailing Stop EA is unique?

Most trailing stops classify as simple trailing stop systems that protect a fixed pip or percentage of the open trade profit, and some follow a single indicator. But this can: 
  1. Automatically trail your open positions using one of 16 trailing algorithms.  
     
  2. Choose between a real or virtual trailing stop, and get out fully or partial percent, on bar touch or bar close.

  3. Manage unlimited open orders (manual or EA) of different symbols on one chart. 

  4. Filter open orders based on symbol, magic number, comment, or ticket.

  5. Display all controlled orders in an advanced display showing each trade's open trade info and trailing stop levels, along with dynamically updating pips to level, pips & dollar profit. 

  6. Visualize indicators on chart, along with open order arrows, pip & profit visual tracking. 

  7. Basket Close in Total $ Profit | Total $ Loss | % Drawdown | % Updraw

  8. [NEW] Backtest / optimize CSV file of trade signal history to discover optimimal settings

How this expert advisor works

The working process looks like this:

  1. You open any number of orders, manual or EA.

  2. UTS monitors these orders and moves the SL value in favor of selected algorithm.

  3. UTS closes all or part of the position at SL value.


Inputs:

DETAILED MANUAL

  • Trailing Stop Method — Choose from 16 different trailing stops. 

  • Stop Loss Type —  Choose between Real or Virtual Stop.   

  • Touch or Close  —  Close on touch (default), or when Bar closes over(under) virtual stop. Close method works only when virtual stop is enabled.

  • Close Percent  — Works with virtual to partially close your position at a desired percent. 

  • Threshold in Pips or ATR — Start trailing stop when your trade reaches X pips in profit. 

  • StopLoss in Pips or ATR- Set the SL in pips or atr multiplier

  • TakeProfit Pips or ATR - Set the TP in pips or atr multiplier

  • Breakeven in Pips or ATR - Set the BE in pips or atr multiplier

  • Indicator Settings  : 

    • Percent — trails at percent profit
    • Fixed — trails at a fixed pip profit
    • ATR Exit — trails at close +/- multiple of atr
    • Moving Average — trails at moving average line
    • Chandelier Exit  — trails at highest high / lowest low +/- multiple of atr
    • Candle High Low Exit — trails at the highest / lowest candle range
    • Bollinger Bands—  trails at Bollinger Bands
    • Parabolic SAR—  trails at Parabolic SAR levels 
    • Envelope —  trails at Envelope Bands 
    • Ichimoku Kijun-Sen — trails at the the Ichimoku Kijun-Sen (Blue) line
    • Alligator —  trails at the jaw, teeth or lips of the Alligator indicator
    • Exit After X Minutes  — exits after custom minutes
    • Exit After X Bars  —  exits after custom bars
    • RSI - trail RSI level
    • Stochastic - trail Stochastic level

    • Filter (Symbol, Magic Number, Comment, Ticket) — With dropdown menu: None, Equal, Not Equal, Contain, Not Contain. These filters allow you to include (exclude) specific symbols, magic numbers, comments, tickets or parts of them. For example, if Symbol contains USD, you will trade all USD based symbols. If Magic Number equals 80260, 40260, you will manage only these magic numbers.

    Reviews 17
    gairey99
    257
    gairey99 2022.11.23 01:20 
     

    I have just purchased both the Ultimate Trailing Stop EA (UTS) and the Visual Order Tracker EA (VOT) and can honestly say they are a fantastic addition to my trading 'toolkit!' The two EA's complement each other perfectly in that one manages open trades and offers multiple automatic exit solutions and the other displays the order history on the chart. They have also helped 'unshackle' me from the screens, taken the psychology out of my trading decisions and ultimately made me a far more profitable trader, so thanks Blake! Both are great products that I would definitely recommend to anyone that wants to automate trailing stops from their trading plan and fine tune their craft as a trader via visualising where historical trades have opened and closed.

    Adelfo Tuazon
    47
    Adelfo Tuazon 2022.11.16 10:46 
     

    Superb trailing EA, take profit management and supportive creator. I had a dilemma creating my set file, then I contacted Blake to help me and he setup a specific set file for my request. Thank you!

    newsun0251
    643
    newsun0251 2021.11.15 07:47 
     

    The professional, rigorous and kind Mr. Blake Steven Rodger has developed excellent and very useful tools. Customers can always give timely support in case of difficulties. Thank you, Mr. Blake Steven Rodger!

    Recommended products
    Grid Trading
    Waseem Raza
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
    TakeProfit Catcher
    Mikhail Kontsevoy
    Utilities
    It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
    AnyChart MT4
    Irek Gilmutdinov
    Utilities
    AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
    ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
    Andrey Shvedov
    Utilities
    This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
    TSTrendLineSymbol
    Salvatore Labriola
    Utilities
    Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
    Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.76 (21)
    Utilities
    Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
    JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
    ROBERT URBANSKI
    3.5 (2)
    Utilities
    The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
    Margin Call Shield MT4
    DigitalPrime
    Utilities
    Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
    Equity Master Stop v2
    Frank William Jr Colbert
    Utilities
    Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
    ForexcopyLocalMT4
    Wei Ming Ding
    3 (1)
    Utilities
    Instructions for use: https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88205 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100. 2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5. 3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such as EURUSD,
    Angry bull Option Binary
    Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
    Easy Trade Executor MT4
    Sergey Ermolov
    Utilities
    Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
    Lucky Trade Panel MT4
    Nina Yermolenko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
    AIS Forest Fire Trend
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
    NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
    Irina Nechaeva
    Utilities
    A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
    Close Trades Premium MT4
    Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
    Utilities
    Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
    Smartility
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Utilities
    This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
    VN Trade Panel II
    Vyacheslav Nekipelov
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
    Trade Manager G2 MT4
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Utilities
    TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
    Grid Maestro
    Ruslan Brezovskiy
    Utilities
    Grid Maestro is a utility that automatically builds a grid of orders based on specified parameters: grid step, number of orders, and volume multiplier. The first trade is opened manually by the user. Functionality and Features: The utility places virtual pending orders (red line) and take profit (green line) after the user manually opens a trade or after a pending order placed manually by the user is triggered. Initially, one pending order is set in the grid, and as they are triggered, subseq
    Risk Commander
    Adisorn Soodkanueng
    Utilities
    Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    MakingAssistantNetworker
    Iurii Kuksov
    Utilities
    This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
    NRP Risk Manager Pro MT4
    Black Panther AI
    Utilities
    NRP Risk Manager Pro Institutional-Grade Trade Management & Prop Firm Protection Get the MetaTrader 4 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179888 Get the MetaTrader 5 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179885 Trading isn't just about finding the right entry; it is about flawlessly executing your edge while fiercely protecting your capital. NRP Risk Manager Pro is not an automated trading robot—it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trade terminal d
    Candle Close Pending Orders
    Mothusi Malau
    Utilities
    This tool allows you to place pending orders that cannot be triggered by wicks . You set your desired entry price and order type, and the EA watches the level. A trade will only be opened if a full candle body closes beyond your price , ensuring the move is real and confirmed — not just a spike or spread touch. This gives you cleaner entries, eliminates premature triggers, and keeps your strategy disciplined and intentional.
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    Utilities
    Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
    Binary panel for MT4
    Igor Peredreev
    Utilities
    Binary panel for MT4. My development - a dashboard for binary options in MT4 (for example, the broker Grant Capital) has functions such as buy and sell (up and down), expiration time settings as on binary platforms (analogous) from 1 minute and up, increments of, for example, 5 minutes and up. It has lot settings from $1 and up. It has a balance level on the panel.
    SwiftEdge Scalper MT4
    Kaan Caliskan
    Utilities
    SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
    Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
    Azuan Noor
    Utilities
    Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
    FTMO Protector PRO MT4
    Rando Pajuste
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.43 (7)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (38)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
    Runwise Limited
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
    Smart Channel M4
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    Utilities
    The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
    ManHedger MT4
    Peter Mueller
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    4 (2)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    Utilities
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    Discord To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Utilities
    The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
    FFx Risk Calculator
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Utilities
    FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.29 (14)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
    News Trader Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.38 (16)
    Utilities
    News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
    FFx Watcher PRO
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Utilities
    The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
    RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
    Runwise Limited
    4.95 (22)
    Utilities
    The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
    Binary Options Copier Remote
    Vu Trung Kien
    Utilities
    Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
    Price Action DashBoard
    Chantal Sala
    4.17 (6)
    Utilities
    The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
    Elliott Wave Counter
    Omar Alkassar
    Utilities
    Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
    Personal Assistant Tool
    Omar Alkassar
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
    Partial Close Expert
    Omar Alkassar
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
    Master Trend Dashboard
    Chantal Sala
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
    Trade Copier Agent
    Omar Alkassar
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
    Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
    Vu Trung Kien
    Utilities
    Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
    Loss Recovery Trading Robot
    Quang Dung Pham
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
    Scalper Weapon
    Indra Lukmana
    Utilities
    Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
    Market Pressure Dashboard
    Chantal Sala
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
    Dashboard Trading Made Simple
    Wang Yu
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
    Telegram Publisher Agent
    Omar Alkassar
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
    More from author
    Ultimate Partial Profit EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.13 (8)
    Utilities
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
    Chandelier Exit MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Developed by Chuck LeBeau, the Chandelier Exit indicator uses the highest high / lowest low -/+ a multiple of the ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.The value of this trailing stop is that it rapidly moves upward in response to the market action. LeBeau chose the chandelier name because "just as a chandelier hangs down from the ceiling of a room, the chandelier exit hangs down from the high
    FREE
    ATR Exit MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.75 (4)
    Indicators
    The ATR Exit indicator uses the candle close + ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction. It uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the close on buy, adding its value to the close on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under bu
    FREE
    Chandelier Exit
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    Developed by Chuck LeBeau, the Chandelier Exit indicator uses the highest high / lowest low -/+ a multiple of the ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.The value of this trailing stop is that it rapidly moves upward in response to the market action. LeBeau chose the chandelier name because "just as a chandelier hangs down from the ceiling of a room, the chandelier exit hangs down from the high
    FREE
    Ultimate MT5 to Telegram Public Channel
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilities
    Ultimate MT5 to Telegram Public Channel sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to a public telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to this public telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows
    FREE
    Candle High Low Exit MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Candle High Low Exit indicator uses the highest high and the lowest low of a range to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.  Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under buy) appears and advances upward until the close crosses under the line.  In a downward trend, the short trai
    FREE
    ATR Exit
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.63 (8)
    Indicators
    The ATR Exit indicator uses the candle close + ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction. It uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the close on buy, adding its value to the close on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under bu
    FREE
    Candle High Low Exit
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Candle High Low Exit indicator uses the highest high and the lowest low of a range to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.  Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under buy) appears and advances upward until the close crosses under the line.  In a downward trend, the short trai
    FREE
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram Public Channel
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilities
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram Public Channel sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to a public telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to this public telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows
    FREE
    Visual Order Tracking
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The Visual Order Tracking (VOT) indicator makes trade history and performance metrics visible on the chart in three ways: 1) Draw History of closed and open trades with arrows, lines and trade result numbers (pips, $ profit, % profit, % change); 2) Summary Trade Panel to show open and closed trade summaries by symbol, lots, pips, profit and advanced stats; and 3)  Open Trades Panel to show open trades by Symbol Ticket, Type, Lots, Profit, pips, SL pips, StopLoss, TakeProfit, Spread, Magic, Comme
    Visual Order Tracking EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The Visual Order Tracking (VOT) EA makes trade history and performance metrics visible on the chart in four ways: 1) Draw History of closed and open trades with arrows, lines and trade result numbers (pips, $ profit, % profit, % change); 2) Trade Manager to show Open, SL and TP levels as vivid horizontal lines with dynamic specs and partial closing options; 3)  Summary Trade Panel to show sortable table of open and closed trade summaries by symbol, lots, pips, profit and advanced stats; and 4) 
    EA Schedule Launcher
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    It may be true that “Time waits for no one [human],” but at least now you can control the marching time of all your robots. EA Schedule Launcher (ESL) can launch and close any number of your EAs and/or indicators at custom beginning and ending times. You save your EA and/or indicator to a template and input when to open and close them. The power to control your EAs trading time window can improve both strategy performance and terminal/computer performance. Note: EA cannot be run with the visual
    Ultimate Trade Copier
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
    AlgoSamurai Kana Trend
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Indicators
    Cutting-edge solution for Trend Trading with statistically robust signals! Kana Trend’s smart algorithm detects the trend on any instrument, any timeframe, and gives powerful entry signals with exit levels.  Its advanced statistics gives you deep insight as to success and profitability of its signals -- while being fully transparent on any potential for loss.  Because this is an indicator, not an EA, you cannot see it in action in visual tester if you download the Free Demo. Instead, please down
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilities
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
    AlgoSamurai Kana Trend EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Experts
    Promo price: $199 for the first 5 buyers.  Kana Trend EA is a short term, always-in-market trend trading system that shows great results on multiple symbols.  You can place this EA on any instrument without worry about missing out on a trend, for if there is one, it is bound to get it. It is always-in-market, trending and reversing into new trends, on small timeframes like H1, a difficult to accomplish feat in a noisy environment. You can place this EA on your account without worry about cat
    Zone Guardian
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilities
    Zone Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade management. This EA manages trades within specified risk parameters using automatic lot calculation and multi-layered trade activation. It supports up to 5 layers within the entry zone, each with customizable risk percentages. Visual aids on the chart display entry zones, stop loss (SL), and take profits (TP), ensuring easy level adjustments. The EA adapts to market conditions by closing trades at each TP and moving SLs
    EA Schedule Launcher MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    It may be true that “Time waits for no one [human],” but at least now you can control the marching time of all your robots. EA Schedule Launcher (ESL) can launch and close any number of your EAs and/or indicators at custom beginning and ending times. You save your EA and/or indicator to a template and input when to open and close them. The power to control your EAs trading time window can improve both strategy performance and terminal/computer performance. Note: EA cannot be run with the visual
    Ultimate MT5 to Telegram
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilities
    Ultimate MT5 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
    Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
    Zone Guardian MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilities
    Zone Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade management. This EA manages trades within specified risk parameters using automatic lot calculation and multi-layered trade activation. It supports up to 5 layers within the entry zone, each with customizable risk percentages. Visual aids on the chart display entry zones, stop loss (SL), and take profits (TP), ensuring easy level adjustments. The EA adapts to market conditions by closing trades at each TP and moving SLs
    Filter:
    hua tian
    233
    hua tian 2024.02.16 08:52 
     

    Also a piece of trash. I read the instructions thoroughly. It is simply impossible to achieve the moving stop loss of the average price. It’s really rubbish. Please don’t buy it ,After the author sells the product,Configuration files are also sold as commodities. The seller's character is very poor.

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2024.03.29 00:40
    As explained in my telegram group when you brought up the moving average issue, UTS does not track the average price of several trades; instead, it provides a trailing stop for each trade individually. You said you found another product that did what you wanted, which is great. Also, as explained and you confirmed, a scammer was pretending to me to sell you set files and additional EAs, which I never do. So, given that my EA was never designed to do what you wanted, and I never tried to upsell you anything, both of which facts you confirmed in the telegram group, can you please change or delete your review?
    Kind Regards, Blake.
    Avinash Raju
    67
    Avinash Raju 2023.04.18 12:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Seven Majestic
    23
    Seven Majestic 2023.03.02 13:07 
     

    Works but no source file access so I cant save anything. Meaning the saved settings I put when using the EA on MT4 get reset EVERY SINGLE TIME I close the app. Its aggravating to the point where im contemplating asking for refund, I spend more time placing the settings in every time than it would take just to manually manage the trades. Please help, email the source code so I can save my preffered settings please

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2023.03.30 18:54
    You stated in your review that there was no source code for Ultimate Trailing Stop EA; however, no MLQ5 marketplace products provide source code, and the reason is that when source code is provided, then so is the intellectual property, and any other developer can copy and sell rip-offs or duplicates. Have you considered using a .set file to store your settings? When you configure the inputs, click Save, and save your .set file; when you modify, save again; when you want to use your saved .set file, click Open and look for the saved .set file.
    gairey99
    257
    gairey99 2022.11.23 01:20 
     

    I have just purchased both the Ultimate Trailing Stop EA (UTS) and the Visual Order Tracker EA (VOT) and can honestly say they are a fantastic addition to my trading 'toolkit!' The two EA's complement each other perfectly in that one manages open trades and offers multiple automatic exit solutions and the other displays the order history on the chart. They have also helped 'unshackle' me from the screens, taken the psychology out of my trading decisions and ultimately made me a far more profitable trader, so thanks Blake! Both are great products that I would definitely recommend to anyone that wants to automate trailing stops from their trading plan and fine tune their craft as a trader via visualising where historical trades have opened and closed.

    Adelfo Tuazon
    47
    Adelfo Tuazon 2022.11.16 10:46 
     

    Superb trailing EA, take profit management and supportive creator. I had a dilemma creating my set file, then I contacted Blake to help me and he setup a specific set file for my request. Thank you!

    S J
    232
    S J 2022.07.28 19:48 
     

    Would be amazing if it worked as intended. I've had almost all trades opened with this EA closing within 1 minute saying it hit SL which it didn't... I tried to contact the creator for more than 2 weeks now with no reply. Giving it a 2 because i'm not really benefiting at all from it and zero support.

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2022.09.05 21:36
    Hi Saeed, are you satisfied with the solutions we given you, and if everything is ok can you please change the review.
    Adeoluwa Okunade
    322
    Adeoluwa Okunade 2022.05.02 11:09 
     

    An amazing EA. Changed my trading life!

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2022.09.05 21:37
    Thanks Adeolowa, I'm glad UTS has had a measurable impact on your trading!
    newsun0251
    643
    newsun0251 2021.11.15 07:47 
     

    The professional, rigorous and kind Mr. Blake Steven Rodger has developed excellent and very useful tools. Customers can always give timely support in case of difficulties. Thank you, Mr. Blake Steven Rodger!

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2022.09.05 21:39
    Thanks newsun for your kind review. Trading is difficult and I want to help increase trader's edge with useful tools as much as I can.
    Jag Paruchuri
    68
    Jag Paruchuri 2021.09.11 09:03 
     

    Excellent EA. Very useful.

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2022.09.05 21:39
    Thanks for the kind review Jag :)
    Abraham Usman Asanji
    486
    Abraham Usman Asanji 2021.05.07 12:27 
     

    It really deserved its name ULTIMATE Trailing Stop. For all those who want to ride the trend, let your winner go and cut the losses this tool is a MUST for you. It include all types of trailing stop that you desires. Amazingly it also automatically set stop loss base on your TS parameter in case you forget your stop loss.

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2021.05.21 20:44
    Thanks for the kind review :)
    aRka3579
    160
    aRka3579 2021.03.30 13:24 
     

    Manque la N.L.M.A dans la liste des MOVING AVERAGES. (No Lag Mov Average) Une V.W.A.P. serait peut être judicieux, également.

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2021.04.01 00:06
    Thanks for the recommendation. I'll put it on my roadmap.
    Alexander Dubenskiy
    2334
    Alexander Dubenskiy 2021.02.26 22:20 
     

    Simply most comprehensive multi EA position management solution on MT market per my research. (There are 2 other solutions but these require certain level of scripting and/or "visual assembly".) If you work with hundreds and hundreds of EAs/magic numbers and multiple MT instances/multiple hardware and need position management for external EAs to enhance/tune this solution is for you. Excellent GUI, one of the best I've seen over the years for MT, I'd confidently say one of.... Top 3! Superb work BLAKE STEVEN RODGER and highly recommended to anyone who owns multiple EAs and would like to enhance performance with UTS position management!

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2021.04.01 00:26
    Thanks for the generous review. I could not have captured better in words the essence of UTS. I'm happy to have developed the most comprehensive multi-symbol/multi-strategy position manager solution to help all the brilliant traders in this community.
    Neil Milligan
    80
    Neil Milligan 2021.02.17 10:27 
     

    Brilliant EA Does exactly what it says - So Impressed - Have tried several Exit Managers previously and this is the best by far

    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    31592
    Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2022.09.05 21:42
    Thanks for the generous and kind review Neil :) One day I should do a review blog comparing UTS feature by feature with the most popular Exit Managers to show others how ours differentiates itself from the pack.
    Febe
    77
    Febe 2021.01.20 16:31 
     

    Congratulations

    Edwin Luk
    282
    Edwin Luk 2021.01.12 17:48 
     

    This is a very intelligent and flexible EA that I have been looking for to maximise profitability in different scenarios.

    ubaldopersichini
    202
    ubaldopersichini 2020.11.26 09:17 
     

    perfect EA the best one that you can find on the market. you can find everithig for adapt the stop to your style. strongly raccomandate

    cool2btony
    78
    cool2btony 2020.08.15 01:05 
     

    Thank you for making this awesome tool available. It's awesome, I manage my manual trade positions using trailing stops based with indicators like MAs and Bollingers and Candle bar counts. After some settings adjustments to fit my trading style, I have found this to be amazingly accurate and time saving. I have dreamt of something like this for the longest time and this is reality now. There are other products for trailing stops but most of them are % or fixed value, some are trendlines stops, well most are just useless and basic, at least for in retail trading world. But UTS EA has such advanced detailed features and functions that make life much much easier. Adjusting many stops manually is a pain sometimeswhen you happen to work on some other trades at the same time and u forget to move your stops in a timely manner, you can end up losing a lot of $$$. So to me UTS' pays for itself in the long run ! there are many EAs for entry into trade but the other half of the money making is trade management and it seems that's been a forgotten art... Here are my humble user suggestions to authors for future update version improvements: 1.please make 'dashboard' not so big it covers most of charts space, or changeable background color, or could be semi-transparent ? 2. provide a way to change trailing stop type and/or period values for indicator stops directly from dashboard buttons/menu maybe, not from settings popup window. 3 Also if u could create a visual 'virtual' line or arrow representation of any virtual stops that displays on the chart while in live open positions management instead of just having the current plain numbers displayed. it would help to see at a glance where the virtual EA stop would execute at. 4. A 'check' marker next to each positions line for the UTS EA to select positions we want to manage or not. 5. The possibility to 'split'-manage many partial portions of same position with different trailing stop type for each portions. exp: full 1lot EURUSD = .30 trail w/ EMA20 + .40 trail w/bollingerband2std + .30 trail w/ last5barbreak + etc.... from same chart.( currently i would need to open a new chart for each portion sizes of the same FX pairs I want to manage with its own new UTS EA instance running, that's so cumbersome!) 6.I would love to have it also be able ENTER trades to OPEN positions using similar various indicator/bars/lines/etc trailing stop methods in same manner that UTS ea currently does too. Great for discretionary entry trigger techniques. I believe the possibilities are endless for UTS EA , it is the best EA for productively increasing trading profits! Cheers !

    Reply to review