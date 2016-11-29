EXP COPYLOT Trade Copier. Copies deals with any forex accounts MT4-MT5

🔄 COPYLOT for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 Professional trade copier for MetaTrader terminals: MT4 ↔ MT4, MT5 ↔ MT5, MT4 ↔ MT5, MT5 ↔ MT4. COPYLOT copies trades, positions and pending orders from a Master account to one or many Client accounts. It supports flexible lot control, symbol suffixes, Magic filters, reverse copying, SL/TP synchronization, pending orders, risk limits, client-side trade management and updated partial close support for MetaTrader 5.





















🎬 Watch How COPYLOT Works The video shows the standard COPYLOT installation: Master terminal sends trades, Client terminal receives them, and both terminals synchronize through the same copy channel name.





🔄 COPYLOT Master and Client Versions COPYLOT is built as a Master / Client system. The Master reads trades from the source terminal. The Client opens, modifies and closes copied trades on the destination terminal.





🚀 What is COPYLOT?

COPYLOT is a professional trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades, positions and pending orders from one trading terminal to another terminal.

You can use COPYLOT to copy manual trades, Expert Advisor trades, signal accounts, investment-password accounts, demo accounts, real accounts, different brokers, different symbols and different MetaTrader versions.

The system uses two parts:

COPYLOT Master — installed on the source terminal where original trades are opened.

— installed on the source terminal where original trades are opened. COPYLOT Client — installed on the destination terminal where trades must be copied.

COPYLOT is not a signal provider and not a trading strategy. It does not decide where to buy or sell. It synchronizes trading actions from one MetaTrader environment to another according to your rules.

🔄 Terminal-to-Terminal Copying Copy trades between MetaTrader terminals: MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, MT4 to MT5, or MT5 to MT4. ⚡ Fast Local Synchronization Designed for local copying between terminals with a fast file-based synchronization algorithm. 📊 Flexible Lot Control Copy the same lot, fixed lot, coefficient lot, balance-ratio lot, or risk-based lot. 🧩 Advanced Filters Filter copied trades by symbol, Magic number, direction, comment, lot, profit, loss and new trades only.





🔄 Copy Between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 This image shows the main idea of COPYLOT: one MetaTrader terminal sends trades, another MetaTrader terminal receives and opens matching trades.





⭐ Why Traders Use COPYLOT

Copy trades from one MetaTrader terminal to another

Copy from MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, MT4 to MT5, or MT5 to MT4

Copy manual trades and Expert Advisor trades

Copy from demo account to real account

Copy from accounts opened by investor password

Copy from one Master to many Clients

Copy from many Masters to one Client

Copy with changed lot size or balance ratio

Copy only selected symbols, Magic numbers or comments

Reverse trades during copying

Copy pending orders, Stop Loss and Take Profit

Use trailing stop, breakeven, virtual stops and risk limits on the Client side

Copy partial close operations, including updated MT5 partial close support

✅ Main value: COPYLOT allows you to trade on one account and automatically synchronize positions to other MetaTrader terminals with your own lot, symbol, risk and management rules.





🧠 How COPYLOT Works

COPYLOT uses Master / Client logic.

The Master terminal writes information about open positions, pending orders, modifications and closing operations. The Client terminal reads this information and repeats the required actions on its own account.

The connection between Master and Client is controlled by the text channel name:

pathWrite on Master

on Master pathREAD on Client

These values must match. For example, if Master uses pathWrite = Copy, then Client must use pathREAD = Copy.

Component Role Master Source terminal. Reads original trades and sends trade data to the copy channel. Client Destination terminal. Reads the copy channel and opens, modifies or closes copied trades. pathWrite Master channel name used to write trade information. pathREAD Client channel name used to read trade information.





Important: do not use the same copy channel for different independent Master / Client pairs unless they are intentionally connected. Each separate copying bundle should use its own pathWrite / pathREAD name.





🛠 Install in Two Steps

The basic installation is simple:

Install COPYLOT Master on the terminal where the original trades are opened. Install COPYLOT Client on the terminal where trades must be copied. Set the same channel name in pathWrite and pathREAD. Enable AutoTrading and Allow Live Trading.

🛠 COPYLOT Installation Example The Master and Client must use the same copy channel name, otherwise they will not communicate with each other. 🛠 COPYLOT Client Installation Example Install the Client on the terminal where copied trades should appear.





🔄 Standard Copying: One Master to One Client

The standard scenario is copying from one Master terminal to one Client terminal.

This is the best configuration for first testing. It helps verify that terminals communicate correctly, symbols are available, lot settings are correct, and the Client opens positions as expected.

Step Action 1 Open the Master terminal where original trades are opened. 2 Attach COPYLOT Master to one clean chart. 3 Open the Client terminal where trades must be copied. 4 Attach COPYLOT Client to one clean chart. 5 Set the same pathWrite / pathREAD channel name. 6 Open a test trade on Master and check that Client copies it correctly.





🔄 Standard 1 → 1 Copying Scheme One Master account sends trades to one Client account through one copy channel.





📡 Copy From One Master to Several Clients

COPYLOT can copy trades from one Master account to several Client accounts.

This is useful when one trading account is used as the source of trades and several other accounts must follow it. For example, one strategy account can broadcast trades to multiple personal accounts, demo accounts, investor accounts or accounts on different brokers.

📡 One Master → Several Clients One Master terminal can broadcast trades to several Client terminals. 📡 One Master to Many Accounts Scheme This scheme is useful for broadcasting trades from one source account to multiple receivers.





📥 Copy From Several Masters to One Client

COPYLOT also supports the opposite architecture: several Master terminals can copy trades to one Client account.

This can be useful when you have several strategies or signal sources and want one account to receive them. In this configuration, each Master should use its own copy channel, and the Client terminal should have separate Client charts for each channel.

📥 Several Masters → One Client Several Master terminals can send trades to one Client account when each copy channel is configured separately. 📥 Many Masters to One Account Scheme Use different pathWrite / pathREAD names for each Master source to avoid mixing signals.





🧩 Copy Different Expert Advisors With Different Rules

A powerful scenario is copying different Expert Advisors from one Master account to one Client account with different settings.

For example:

EA #1 uses Magic 111 and should be copied normally.

EA #2 uses Magic 222 and should be copied in reverse mode.

In this case, you can install two Master instances with different pathWrite names and Magic filters, then install two Client instances with different pathREAD names and different Client settings.

🧩 Different EAs, Different Copy Rules This setup allows different strategies to be copied with different rules: normal, reverse, filtered by Magic, or adjusted by lot.





📊 Lot Control: Same Lot, Fixed Lot, Coefficient and Balance Ratio

Lot management is one of the most important parts of any copier.

Master and Client accounts may have different balances, leverage, currencies, risk models or broker conditions. COPYLOT allows you to adjust the lot size instead of blindly copying the same volume.

Lot Mode Meaning Lot = 0 Client copies the Master lot. Lot > 0 Client always opens a fixed lot selected in settings. KoefLot Client lot is multiplied by a coefficient, for example 0.1, 0.5, 2 or 10. LotRiskFromMaster Client can calculate lot using the relationship between Master and Client balances. RiskLot Client can calculate lot from free margin, balance or Stop Loss based on selected risk mode. MinLott / MaxLott Defines minimum and maximum allowed lot for copied trades.

Lot Examples

KoefLot = 0.1 — Client opens 10 times smaller lot than Master.

— Client opens 10 times smaller lot than Master. KoefLot = 2 — Client opens 2 times larger lot than Master.

— Client opens 2 times larger lot than Master. Lot = 0.05 — Client always opens fixed 0.05 lot, regardless of Master lot.

— Client always opens fixed 0.05 lot, regardless of Master lot. MinLott / MaxLott — protect Client account from too small or too large copied volumes.





🔃 Reverse Copy: Flip Trade Direction

COPYLOT can reverse copied trades.

For example, if the Master opens BUY, the Client can open SELL. If the Master opens SELL, the Client can open BUY. Pending order types can also be reversed according to the selected logic.

This is an advanced function. It can be used for testing opposite strategies, hedging ideas or special recovery systems, but it must be used carefully because the Client result will be the opposite of the Master direction.

Master Client with ReverseCopy BUY SELL SELL BUY





🛡 Stop Loss, Take Profit and Client-Side Management

COPYLOT can copy Stop Loss and Take Profit from the Master account, correct the distances if entry prices are different, or set custom Client-side levels.

This is important because brokers can have different spreads, execution prices, stop levels and symbol specifications.

Function Purpose TakeProfitCopy Copy Take Profit from Master account. StopLossCopy Copy Stop Loss from Master account. CorrectSLTPbyMaster Correct SL/TP distances if Master and Client opening prices differ. My_STOPLOSS Set your own Stop Loss on Client trades. My_TAKEPROFIT Set your own Take Profit on Client trades. VirtualStopLossTakeProfit Use virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit on Client side. TrailingStopUSE Enable trailing stop for copied positions. Breakeven Enable breakeven logic on copied positions.





✂ Partial Close Copying, Including MT5 Update

Partial close is one of the most important functions for modern copy trading.

When the Master closes only part of a position volume, the Client should not close the full trade. It should reduce the copied position volume according to the Master action and the configured copy logic.

In the updated COPYLOT logic, partial close support for MetaTrader 5 has been improved. This is especially important for traders who copy from MT5 to MT5, from MT4 to MT5, or from several sources into one MT5 Client account.

Scenario Expected Client Behavior Master closes part of volume Client reduces the copied position volume instead of closing everything. Master uses several partial closes Client follows each volume reduction according to the copying logic. MT5 hedging account Partial close can be tracked through copied position relation and volume changes. MT5 netting account Requires careful testing because position volume is aggregated by symbol.





✂ Updated COPYLOT Client MT5 Workflow The Client side monitors copied trades and synchronizes opening, modification, closing and partial volume changes according to the Master state.





Important for MT5: partial close behavior depends on account type, broker execution, symbol volume step, hedging/netting mode and exact Master/Client configuration. Always test partial close copying on demo before using it on a real account.





🔎 Filters: Copy Only What You Need

Not every trade must be copied. COPYLOT includes filters to select exactly which trades should be transferred from Master to Client.

Filter Purpose SymbolToCopy Copy only selected symbols. SymbolNOtToCopy Exclude selected symbols from copying. MagicToCopy Copy only selected Magic numbers. MagicToNotCopy Exclude selected Magic numbers. CommentToCopy Copy only trades with selected comment text. ProfitCopyOnly Copy only profitable positions. LossCopyOnly Copy only losing positions. NewTradeONLY Copy only trades opened after the Client started. FilterLotMin / FilterLotMax Copy only positions inside selected lot range.





🌐 Symbol Suffix, Prefix and Symbol Mapping

Different brokers often use different symbol names.

For example, the Master may trade EURUSD, while the Client broker uses EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro or another suffix. COPYLOT provides tools to solve this.

Setting How it helps PreFixSymbol Allows copying to Client symbols with suffix or prefix. Auto mode can detect suffix from the Client chart symbol. ChangingNamesSymbols Manually maps Master symbol names to Client symbol names. Gold / Silver automatic detection Helps with common differences such as GOLD / XAUUSD and SILVER / XAGUSD.

Examples

EURUSD = EURUSDm;

XAUUSD = GOLD;

US30 = DJI30;

EURUSD = GBPUSD; — advanced mapping if you intentionally want another symbol on Client.

Practical note: do not mix Auto suffix detection with unnecessary manual mappings unless you clearly understand the result. If PreFixSymbol = Auto already detects the Client suffix, extra ChangingNamesSymbols rules can create confusion.





📌 Pending Orders and Position-to-Order Logic

COPYLOT can copy pending orders or transform positions into pending orders depending on your settings.

This can be useful if the Master price and Client price differ too much, or when you want the Client to enter only if price returns to a more acceptable level.

Function Purpose PendingOrdersCopy Enables copying of pending orders from Master to Client. PricePointSlip Limits copying if Client price differs from Master price by more than selected points. PositionsToOrders Can transform Master market positions into Client pending orders when price deviation is too large. OIP_Order_Instead_Position Opens pending order instead of immediate market position on Client. PendingPrice_adjust Shifts pending order price from the Master price by selected points.





⚙ Extra Client Management: Trailing, Breakeven, Limits and TPWCM

COPYLOT is not only a simple copier. The Client side can add its own trade-management rules.

This is useful when you want the Client account to copy entries from the Master but manage exits differently.

Function Meaning TrailingStopUSE Enable trailing stop on copied positions. Breakeven Move copied positions to breakeven after selected profit. TPWCM_Use Keep Client positions active after Master closes and manage them separately. LimitFor Use day / week / month limits for profit or loss control. ClosebyLIMITING Close copied trades if configured profit/loss limits are exceeded. UseCurrentProfit Include current floating profit/loss in limit calculations.





🖥 COPYLOT Interface and Copying Table

COPYLOT includes an information panel based on the EAPADPRO concept. It helps the user see copying status, Master state, copied deals, ticket relation, SL/TP, profit, copied comments, symbol information and account state directly on the chart.

This is especially important for support and diagnostics because screenshots with the panel visible usually explain much more than a simple message saying “it does not copy”.

🖥 COPYLOT Working Interface The panel helps monitor copied trades and understand whether the Client is synchronized with the Master. 🖥 COPYLOT Client MT5 Gallery Example The Client side receives signals from the Master and opens matching positions according to the selected copy settings.





🚦 Stop Trading and Modify Only

The panel can include control buttons for safer operation.

Stop Trading — stops the copying algorithm completely: opening, closing, modifying, trailing and breakeven.

— stops the copying algorithm completely: opening, closing, modifying, trailing and breakeven. Modify Only — stops opening new trades but allows existing copied trades to be modified, closed or managed.

This is useful when you want to pause new copying without removing the Expert Advisor from the chart.





🧪 What to Test Before Real Trading

COPYLOT can be very powerful, but every broker and account can behave differently. Always test the full workflow before real trading.

Test Why it matters Open market BUY / SELL Check that basic copying works. Modify SL / TP Check that the Client follows Master modifications. Close position Check that Client closes when Master closes. Partial close Check that Client reduces volume correctly, especially on MT5. Pending orders Check that pending orders are copied or filtered according to settings. Different symbols / suffix Check PreFixSymbol and ChangingNamesSymbols logic. Lot coefficient Check that copied lot matches your risk model. Reverse mode Check that direction and SL/TP logic are correct.





⚠ Important Rules Before Using COPYLOT

Install COPYLOT on a clean chart without other indicators or scripts.

Use one chart per copier instance.

Do not run two unrelated copier pairs with the same pathWrite / pathREAD name.

Make sure AutoTrading and Allow Live Trading are enabled.

Do not delete terminal global variables if your configuration uses them.

Use separate terminal folders when running several MetaTrader installations.

Use a stable VPS if copying must work continuously.

Do not use COPYLOT for HFT-style copying where milliseconds decide the result.

Wait until Master and Client close all trades before updating to a new version.

Always test with demo or very small volume before real trading.





🌐 Broker, VPS and Performance Recommendations

COPYLOT can copy quickly, but final execution is always affected by the trading environment.

✅ Recommended Stable VPS with all terminals running continuously

Separate terminal folders for each account

Correct broker symbol names and suffixes

Low spread and stable execution

Enough free margin on Client accounts

Clean charts for COPYLOT Master and Client ⚠ Check Carefully Broker stop level and freeze level

Execution delays, requotes and slippage

MT5 TypeFilling mode

Symbol contract specifications

Lot step, minimum lot and maximum lot

Partial close behavior on MT5 hedging or netting accounts





🛠 How to Start COPYLOT Correctly

Step Action 1 Install the required COPYLOT Master version on the source terminal. 2 Install the required COPYLOT Client version on the destination terminal. 3 Attach each EA to one clean chart. The chart symbol and timeframe are not critical for copying all symbols. 4 Set the same copy channel: pathWrite on Master and pathREAD on Client. 5 Enable AutoTrading and Allow Live Trading in all terminals. 6 Configure lot logic, symbol suffix, Magic filters and copy modes. 7 Open one small test trade on Master and verify Client behavior. 8 Test modification, close, partial close, SL/TP copying and pending orders. 9 Check Experts and Journal logs if something is not copied. 10 Use real volume only after the full workflow is tested and stable.









🆚 COPYLOT vs Exp-Duplicator

COPYLOT and Duplicator solve different tasks. This distinction is important.

COPYLOT Exp-Duplicator Copies trades between different MetaTrader terminals or accounts. Duplicates positions inside one MetaTrader terminal/account. Uses Master / Client architecture. Monitors source positions inside the same account. Useful for account-to-account copying. Useful for increasing, reducing or repeating trades inside one account. Can copy from one terminal to many or from many terminals to one. Creates additional duplicate positions from existing positions. Best choice for trade copier networks. Best choice for local duplication inside one terminal.





📌 Practical Recommendations

Start with one Master and one Client.

Use the same pathWrite and pathREAD name only for one connected pair.

Use different channel names for different Master sources.

Check suffix and symbol mapping before copying real trades.

Test lot settings with small volume.

Use NewTradeONLY if you do not want old Master trades copied after Client launch.

Use MaxPosBySymbol, MaxOrderBySymbol and MaxSymboll to reduce risk.

Do not copy high-frequency strategies where very small delays change the result.

Use a VPS for continuous copying.

Check logs when a trade is not copied: Experts and Journal tabs are essential for diagnostics.





⚠ Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. COPYLOT is a trade-copying utility. It can copy positions, orders, lot sizes, partial closes, Stop Loss, Take Profit and closing operations, but it cannot guarantee profit or protect from market risk. Final results depend on broker execution, spread, slippage, connection quality, VPS stability, account type, symbol specifications and your own settings.





🏁 Final Thoughts

COPYLOT is one of the most important Expforex utilities for traders who need professional copying between MetaTrader terminals.

It can connect MT4 and MT5 accounts, synchronize trades between brokers, copy from one account to many, collect trades from many Masters into one Client, adjust lot sizes, reverse trades, filter symbols and Magic numbers, copy SL/TP, manage Client-side exits and support updated partial close workflows in MT5.

If you need a serious local trade copier for MetaTrader, COPYLOT is not just a simple “copy trade” tool. It is a complete copying system for different trading architectures.

🚀 Start Using COPYLOT Download the demo, install Master and Client, set the same copy channel, test your broker environment and start building your MetaTrader copying network.









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