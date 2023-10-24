Telegram To MT4 Receiver

3.67

Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading.

Fast setup: configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface.

User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Discord Version

Who this is for

Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want consistent execution, flexible risk control, and trade management tools in MT4.

How it works

Attach the receiver to a chart, choose the channels to copy, set your risk and filters, then let it place and manage trades according to your rules. You can copy everything or only the signal formats you want.

Core copying features

  • Copy from multiple channels at once (including private and restricted)
  • No Bot Token or Chat ID required (optional if you prefer)
  • Channel filtering by name and keyword recognition for signal formats
  • Symbol exclusions and flexible “copy rules” (copy all or only selected types)
  • Time and day filters (copy only when you want)
  • Max open trades limit to control exposure
  • Entry zone / range support
  • Optional handling of reply messages
  • Works on non-hedging accounts (can close opposite positions when needed)

Risk & lot sizing

  • Risk by percent, risk by amount, or fixed lot size
  • Controls to reduce overtrading (limits by month, week, day, hour, or minutes)
  • Daily profit/loss controls to help protect your account

Trade & position management

  • Supports market and pending orders
  • Partial closes by RR, pips, or price
  • Breakeven automation when TP levels are reached
  • Optional custom TP/SL logic (pips or RR depending on your workflow)
  • Randomization options for SL, TP, and entry (configurable)
  • Layering tools using auto grid orders (optional)

Notifications

  • Alerts, push, and email notifications
  • Notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, partials, and restriction events
  • Notifications when daily targets are reached

Visual account stats

  • Performance overview including win/loss stats and total trades
  • Filtered performance by symbol, magic number, and date range
  • Identify which channels/signals are most profitable

Important notes

The Telegram To MT4 Receiver does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to verify workflow and setup before purchase.

Support & improvements

I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.

Reviews 6
lbbfr
19
lbbfr 2024.11.28 12:10 
 

Everything is ok, last update is pretty good

HIRONAGA INOUE
45
HIRONAGA INOUE 2024.05.30 17:33 
 

With XMTrading MT4JP, GOLD did not work even if I set it, but it worked fine with a different broker.

Very good and convenient.

John Dorelus
347
John Dorelus 2023.11.24 21:54 
 

Excellent product this has all the features I was looking for.

