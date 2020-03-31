Trading box Order Management

5

Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions

Developed by trader for trading community: position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications

Risk Management - Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations

7 Advanced order types - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO, OTO)

Trading panel - change number or orders, risk %, partial close, place/delete pending orders

Price action tools - Lines to enable/disable advanced orders at price levels

Trade manager functions: Lock in profit, Move SL, Close partial, Surrender, SL to Breakeven, SL to Reaction point


Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download here. Find contacts on my profile.


Order box is rectangle which defines market order with entry and stop loss price (virtual market order). Order box will calculate lot size for every order, total stop loss, risk and gain percentage, total profit from all targets. Commission and spread are included in all calculations. TBOM helps trader to be more fast and efficient. It also protects trader before unfavorable market conditions like opening gaps, news spikes and huge spread. It offers a lot of different price notifications and price action automation tools.

Order functions (features) Pending order Order box
Execution at Bid price NO YES
Hidden stop loss NO YES
Hidden order entry NO YES
Order open Spread filter NO YES
Order open Time filter NO YES
Total risk of grouped orders NO YES
Total profit of grouped orders NO YES
News spike order protection NO YES
Opening gap order protection NO YES
Ask price SL hunt protection NO YES
Placing orders at closed market    NO YES


Main functions:

  1. Lot size calculation by risk percentage
  2. Total TG profit and SL risk, Gain %, Risk %
  3. Target RR ratio, profit, pip distance
  4. Liquidity detection (Order execution when LQ is detected)
  5. Auto enable Order box after Price Action
  6. Lock in profit with Move SL
  7. Stop loss to breakeven SL->BE
  8. SL to Reversal Point (Turning point)
  9. ATR stop loss for opened position
  10. Pending orders (limit, stop, delete)
  11. Position Close buttons (Full, 50%, 25%)
  12. Snap Bid function for scalping and live trading
  13. Resell or Rebuy line at better price
  14. Surrender (breakeven or small profit for non-valid trade)
  15. Supply and Demand candle detection
  16. Quasimodo H&S pattern detection and QM automated trading
  17. Breakout market order


Price action automation functions:

  1. Liquidity trading strategy (3 OTO orders)
  2. Buy 2nd bottom and Sell 2nd top function
  3. Fakeout automated trading
  4. Reversal BO breakout (1-3 level Scale in)
  5. Enable or disable Order box with lines (sell ON/OFF, buy ON/OFF)
  6. Delete box & Remove Delete box line
  7. QML Quasimodo trading automation (H&S Execute button)
  8. Pullback entry order (limit pullback)
  9. Moving Order box with Pullback entry
  10. Cancel Price action with Hline
  11. One Cancels Other - OCO order
  12. One Triggers Other - OTO order

Other features:

  • Change number of orders
  • Change Order box risk percentage
  • Above and Below price alert (custom name alert with Hlines)
  • Font size and color settings
  • Target default risk reward input parameters
  • Partial closes (partial closing position)
  • Action history visible as arrows on chart
  • Account Free Margin requirement check
  • Link with Trading box Dashboard tool
  • used as trading assistant, trade manager, trade panel, forex manager, trade assistant, trade dashboard, trading panel, trading dashboard

Lot size calculation methods:

  1. Balance risk percentage
  2. Equity risk percentage
  3. Free margin risk percentage
  4. Fixed lot size
  5. Fixed cash amount
  6. Custom balance amount


Reviews 43
Steffen Klein
94
Steffen Klein 2024.02.22 11:50 
 

I've been using the Order Management and the Technical Analysis tools for almost 3 years now (started with the MT4 version, then switched to MT5) and I can't live without it. They are the very best tools for anyone who uses SMC, ICT, RTM, S&D methods. The developer is constantly improving the tool and adding user requested features.

GoodMorningg
538
GoodMorningg 2023.08.04 07:59 
 

An indispensable assistant for trade. Five stars

MP_mpap
574
MP_mpap 2023.07.27 12:15 
 

One of the best tools on the market! Excellent work! 👏 But I do have one complaint: How is it possible for such a talented and professional developer to offer only 5 activations? Don’t you know that with VPS setups, those get consumed very quickly? I truly believe this is the only thing that needs to be improved. In reality, the product is not discounted, because in a short time, the customer will need to purchase it again. I won’t change my rating, but I believe that 10 activations would be a fair compromise between the customer and the developer. The price could go slightly higher, but still within a reasonable range so this great tool doesn’t become too expensive. Think of it like this: €199 with 10 activations vs €99 with 5 activations. Find the golden balance! Best regards!

Reply to review