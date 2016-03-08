Ind4 Extra Report Pad

4.63

Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4.

The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time.

Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.

       MT5 version
 Full Description +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex
  • Analyzing trades by months and calculating statistics per each trade are even more challenging tasks.
  • The panel provides an efficient solution analyzing your account and preparing a detailed statistics in real time.
  • EXPORT TO HTML is available - our indicator saves all received data in a separate HTML file!

Tabs and controls

The panel currently consists of six tabs:

  • TRADES - current open trades
  • HISTORY - closed trades in history
  • ALL TRADES - open and closed trades
  • REPORTS - detailed report on closed trades of your trading account
  • Symbols - distribution of BUY and SELL trades relative to the total amount and the amount of profitable trades by each symbol. The tab also displays the distribution of profitable trades, including their total profit and lot by each symbol, as well as distribution of loss-making deals by each symbol.
  • Magics - distribution of BUY and SELL deals with the total number, as well as the number of profitable deals for each magic number separately.
  • Comments - distribution of BUY and SELL deals with the total number, as well as the number of profitable deals for each comment separately.
  • DISTRIBUTION Time - Shows the number of entries, as well as profit or loss by hours, days of the week and months. If you look at the column name, you can get data on this column

Our panel is based on the advanced template of the VIRTUALTRADEPAD trading panel.

  • Filter by symbol, date, magic , comment

Each tab allows you to sort out statistics by available symbols, trading months and magic number.

Trading positions and history tab's columns

  • Column_Number - trade serial number in the report
  • Column_Symbol - trade symbol
  • Column_Type - trade type [what stop was activated at that trade]
  • Column_3Lot - position's trade lot
  • Column_OpenTime - trade open time
  • Column_OpenPrice - trade open price
  • Column_CloseTime - trade close time
  • Column_TimeBetween - position lifetime in hours and minutes
  • Column_ClosePrice - trade close price
  • Column_SL - trade stop loss (highlighted, if a trade is closed by stop loss)
  • Column_TP - trade take profit (highlighted, if a trade is closed by take profit)
  • Column_commission - position commission
  • Column_Swap - position swap
  • Column_Profit - trade result in the deposit currency
  • Column_Points - trade result in points
  • Column_NetProfit - net profit
  • Column_Percent - net profit percentage relative to the balance at the moment the trade was closed
  • Column_Magic - trade magic number
  • Column_Comment - position comment
  • Column_Balance - balance after closing a trade
  • Column_Max - maximum trade price deviation in deposit currency
  • Column_Min - minimum price deviation in deposit currency
Expforex, Vladon, Report, Statistics, myfxbook, Trading Journal , account analysis,  FxStat,   performance statistics,  analytics , Analyze your trading system, innovative dashboard
Reviews 59
Timmy T
55
Timmy T 2025.11.25 21:32 
 

Easily the best reporting tool I've used

Blazej Ornatowski
75
Blazej Ornatowski 2025.05.23 17:52 
 

Enormously useful report indicator, works perfectly on MT4, exactly what I needed. Thank you so much for such a fantastic reporting tool :-)

Andrey Tsygankov
1600
Andrey Tsygankov 2025.04.01 06:59 
 

Это лучшее приложение для сбора статистики по счету.

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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Long Thanh Ho
237
Long Thanh Ho 2026.01.02 07:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Timmy T
55
Timmy T 2025.11.25 21:32 
 

Easily the best reporting tool I've used

Dmitrii Tulupov
144
Dmitrii Tulupov 2025.10.19 21:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Blazej Ornatowski
75
Blazej Ornatowski 2025.05.23 17:52 
 

Enormously useful report indicator, works perfectly on MT4, exactly what I needed. Thank you so much for such a fantastic reporting tool :-)

Andrey Tsygankov
1600
Andrey Tsygankov 2025.04.01 06:59 
 

Это лучшее приложение для сбора статистики по счету.

Андрей Пешков
23
Андрей Пешков 2025.03.16 21:28 
 

Great job guys. Thanks and good luck with everything.

[Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.28 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Apache4767
14
Apache4767 2024.10.24 09:05 
 

Great !

nickvh1
74
nickvh1 2024.06.06 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nick
236
Nick 2024.05.02 17:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luciano Cardoso Dos Santos
130
Luciano Cardoso Dos Santos 2024.02.04 19:40 
 

Muito descontente e decepcionado com a plataforma, retirou até mesmo mei sinal de conta real

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.02.04 20:11
este é um indicador. você esta confuso.
Raja
966
Raja 2024.01.09 16:46 
 

Excellent

cbarryftmo
214
cbarryftmo 2023.12.22 23:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natalia Mashkovtseva
123
Natalia Mashkovtseva 2023.08.29 21:27 
 

почему-то у меня не запускается

sofrito
285
sofrito 2023.04.02 21:59 
 

Me parece una herramienta muy útil, encima gratis. Gracias.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.04.02 22:14
Thank you.
hwschmidt
258
hwschmidt 2023.02.10 14:56 
 

Tolles Tool. Sehr viele Informationen die man bisher nicht hatte. Für mich besonders gut weil ich die Daten jetzt besser nach Excel übertragen kann ohne das die Formatierung leidet. Danke

david.l
514
david.l 2022.09.08 08:43 
 

very high quaity report generated.. keep it up the good work

Tony Franciscus Jans
1488
Tony Franciscus Jans 2022.06.25 17:46 
 

Usefull. So easy to know most profitable pair

Yusuf Mansur Mansawala
195
Yusuf Mansur Mansawala 2022.06.16 13:30 
 

It's a useful tool for Fund Mangers and Clients trading with multiple signals or multiple copy trading services, as it can sort out your account statement into a powerful decision making tool.

123
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