Ind4 Extra Report Pad

Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 4.

The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time.

Multicurrency trading is quite popular nowadays. However, the greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them.

Analyzing trades by months and calculating statistics per each trade are even more challenging tasks.

The panel provides an efficient solution analyzing your account and preparing a detailed statistics in real time.

EXPORT TO HTML is available - our indicator saves all received data in a separate HTML file!

Tabs and controls



The panel currently consists of six tabs:

TRADES - current open trades

- current open trades HISTORY - closed trades in history

- closed trades in history ALL TRADES - open and closed trades

- open and closed trades REPORTS - detailed report on closed trades of your trading account

- detailed report on closed trades of your trading account Symbols - distribution of BUY and SELL trades relative to the total amount and the amount of profitable trades by each symbol. The tab also displays the distribution of profitable trades, including their total profit and lot by each symbol, as well as distribution of loss-making deals by each symbol.

- distribution of BUY and SELL trades relative to the total amount and the amount of profitable trades by each symbol. The tab also displays the distribution of profitable trades, including their total profit and lot by each symbol, as well as distribution of loss-making deals by each symbol. Magics - distribution of BUY and SELL deals with the total number, as well as the number of profitable deals for each magic number separately.

- distribution of BUY and SELL deals with the total number, as well as the number of profitable deals for each magic number separately. Comments - distribution of BUY and SELL deals with the total number, as well as the number of profitable deals for each comment separately.

- distribution of BUY and SELL deals with the total number, as well as the number of profitable deals for each comment separately. DISTRIBUTION Time - Shows the number of entries, as well as profit or loss by hours, days of the week and months. If you look at the column name, you can get data on this column

Our panel is based on the advanced template of the VIRTUALTRADEPAD trading panel.

Filter by symbol, date, magic , comment

Each tab allows you to sort out statistics by available symbols, trading months and magic number.

Trading positions and history tab's columns



Column_Number - trade serial number in the report

- trade serial number in the report Column_Symbol - trade symbol

- trade symbol Column_Type - trade type [what stop was activated at that trade]

- trade type [what stop was activated at that trade] Column_3Lot - position's trade lot

- position's trade lot Column_OpenTime - trade open time

- trade open time Column_OpenPrice - trade open price

- trade open price Column_CloseTime - trade close time

- trade close time Column_TimeBetween - position lifetime in hours and minutes

- position lifetime in hours and minutes Column_ClosePrice - trade close price

- trade close price Column_SL - trade stop loss (highlighted, if a trade is closed by stop loss)

- trade stop loss (highlighted, if a trade is closed by stop loss) Column_TP - trade take profit (highlighted, if a trade is closed by take profit)

- trade take profit (highlighted, if a trade is closed by take profit) Column_commission - position commission

- position commission Column_Swap - position swap

- position swap Column_Profit - trade result in the deposit currency

- trade result in the deposit currency Column_Points - trade result in points

- trade result in points Column_NetProfit - net profit

- net profit Column_Percent - net profit percentage relative to the balance at the moment the trade was closed

- net profit percentage relative to the balance at the moment the trade was closed Column_Magic - trade magic number

- trade magic number Column_Comment - position comment

- position comment Column_Balance - balance after closing a trade

- balance after closing a trade Column_Max - maximum trade price deviation in deposit currency

- maximum trade price deviation in deposit currency Column_Min - minimum price deviation in deposit currency