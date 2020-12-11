Telegram Signal pro
- Utilities
-
Sara SabaghiA professional developer
We produce innovative software, tools, and solutions for financial markets to rally traders around and improve their trades and investment performance.
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 28 May 2022
- Activations: 5
What is it?
Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your Telegram Channel or Group. nice, ha?
Why it is your best choice?
- Because you can customizing your alert/message style with beautiful emojis.
- All the Emojies on the messages are customized with your Style.
- Design your company message that you like. You can attach position screenshot on your messages with pre designed metatrader chart template.
- You can sellect type of profit/loss value between $ or pips or even in percentage.
- Its the only telegram forwarder in the market that send/alert incoming High impact calendar events in your Telegram channel.
- EA can automatically send daily/weekly or monthly profit reports and also your daily/weekly and monthly positions list.
Features:
- You can Send screenshot with your customized chart template. (attach your Ind, text, watermark on the messages chart screenshot)
- Your message of Open, Close, TP or SL hit can be sent with the a screenshot or just send in text style.
- Message designed with beautiful EMOJI on messages and you can customizing it.
- Your positions included to the currency/country flag. ex: EURUSD contain the EUR flag and USD flag in the message.
- Simple to use, JUST make a telegram bot, attach the EA on chart and Use Telegram API and your channel name/ID
- The First and The only telegram forwarder that send you economic news calendar.
- Upcoming economic event notified on your telegram channel before they released.
- Weekly and daily report, Weekly and daily orders list, calculating your profit, loss as a week or monthly statement.
- Numbering of sent signals in the Telegram group with numbers and hashtags #signalNumber
Alerts type:
- New open position
- new pending position
- A pending position activation
- SL hit message
- TP hit message
- Close a position
- Dellet a position
- List your Open positions
- Weekly report (quantity of position, win rate and profit/loss)
- Monthly and daily report
- Daily / weekly and monthly position list
- Calendar events alert (HIgh impact news sended 1 houre befor the news)
Installation:
ENJOY
Simple to use, the tools are very complete, the author is eager to answer questions, it is worth buying, a good auxiliary tool