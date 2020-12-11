Telegram Signal pro

4.86

What is it?

Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram.

Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your Telegram Channel or Group. nice, ha?

Why it is your best choice?

  • Because you can customizing your alert/message style with beautiful emojis.
  • All the Emojies on the messages are customized with your Style.
  • Design your company message that you like. You can attach position screenshot on your messages with pre designed metatrader chart template.
  • You can sellect type of profit/loss value between $ or pips or even in percentage.
  • Its the only telegram forwarder in the market that send/alert incoming High impact calendar events in your Telegram channel.
  • EA can automatically send daily/weekly or monthly profit reports and also your daily/weekly and monthly positions list.


Features:

  • You can Send screenshot with your customized chart template. (attach your Ind, text, watermark on the messages chart screenshot)
  • Your message of Open, Close, TP or SL hit can be sent with the a screenshot or just send in text style.
  • Message designed with beautiful EMOJI on messages and you can customizing it.
  • Your positions included to the currency/country flag. ex: EURUSD contain the EUR flag and USD flag in the message.
  • Simple to use, JUST make a telegram bot, attach the EA on chart and Use Telegram API and your channel name/ID
  • The First and The only telegram forwarder that send you economic news calendar.
  • Upcoming economic event notified on your telegram channel before they released.
  • Weekly and daily report, Weekly and daily orders list, calculating your profit, loss as a week or monthly statement.
  • Numbering of sent signals in the Telegram group with numbers and hashtags #signalNumber


Alerts type:

  • New open position
  • new pending position
  • A pending position activation
  • SL hit message
  • TP hit message
  • Close a position
  • Dellet a position
  • List your Open positions
  • Weekly report (quantity of position, win rate and profit/loss)
  • Monthly and daily report
  • Daily / weekly and monthly position list
  • Calendar events alert (HIgh impact news sended 1 houre befor the news)


Installation:

Read this blog

ENJOY

Reviews 10
ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2021.11.29 21:15 
 

Simple to use, the tools are very complete, the author is eager to answer questions, it is worth buying, a good auxiliary tool

Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail
428
Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail 2021.10.27 01:17 
 

Very good and easy to use and set,

calvin421
97
calvin421 2021.08.30 15:51 
 

Very good and quick Support have never meet before, there is the best one tools for telegram notifications.

Recommended products
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trading Planner Semi Automated EA
Yohana Parmi
5 (7)
Utilities
Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant. Overview Trading planner will make you act like professional traders in real markets. Before entering markets, they make a plan for their trades, screening out all opportunities in all time frames. Trading Planner can be used for all Time Frames (M1 ~ MN). Simply draw trendline as a trend and Support/Resistance . At this version , market opportunities will be taken by trendline using strategy of 1, 2, 3 . Simply draw the trendline by defin
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
Utilities
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Simple limit orders and total closure
Massimo Leodari
Utilities
Enter all limit orders with your own logic to set with TP and SL and if you want something extra activate trailing to protect your position. A trading aid to speed up the entry and management of your orders.  General protection with closing orders at a time to be set, visible on the chart, or closing everything via the monitor button. Speed up order entry with your preferred strategy.
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
Utilities
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact e
MT4 MT5 Trade Bridge for MetaTrader 4
M Rusman Hn
Utilities
MT4 MT5 Trade Bridge for MetaTrader 4 is the MetaTrader 4 component of the MT4 MT5 Trade Bridge system. It allows a MetaTrader 4 terminal to work either as a Master or as a Slave in a local bridge connection with MetaTrader 5. When configured as Master , the MT4 component reads trading activity from the MetaTrader 4 terminal and writes structured trade data into a local bridge file. The connected MT5 component can then read this data and mirror the trading activity according to its selected set
DoIt EA Monitor MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5 Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention. DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade. KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE Aut
FREE
PivotMT4
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT4. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Notify To Telegram
Trinh Dat
5 (6)
Utilities
Notify To Telegram MT4 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.  Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages. Support full Emoji.  Parameters: Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with com
Auto SLTPTS and Close All Button MT4
Firman Syah
Utilities
Revolutionize Your Trading with   Auto SLTPTS + Close All Expert Advisor . Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.   Key Features : ️   Advanced Risk Management Suite : - Customizable Stop Loss protection - Smart Take Profit targeting - Dynamic Trailing Stop technology - Innovative Break Even system   Professional Trading Tools : - Intell
Partial Close Wizard Script
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Partial Close Wizard Script is a script created to execute a partial close on any already profitable order in order to permanently lock in some part of the profits and reduce the lot size in the process. It can also be used to reduce the loss presently incurring on a trading account by cutting part of the loss and reduce the lot size to save the account from being wiped out. How to use: It is easy to use; just attach it to the chart of the same currency pair you intend to close the part of the p
ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol   is   Expert Advisor  a lightweight on-chart control panel that provides a clear overview of your trading account and open positions across multiple symbols. The dashboard displays key account metrics, summarizes open BUY/SELL orders and lots per symbol, calculates profit for Day/Week/Month, and offers quick manual close actions directly from the table. Key features Multi-symbol table   (symbols list configurable). Account metrics panel:   Balance, Equity,
Trendline Trade Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
‌Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21344 P‌urpose: F‌or those who trade with trend line manually, this expert is suitable for you to manage your trade in easy way. U‌sage: Draw a trend line or horizontal line, and rename it according to input parameter in example "sell" >> for more details please watch the video below. A‌ction: ea will identify the trend line, and trade based on the selected mode (Touch/Break), ea will also set the TP/SL/Lot automatically according to in
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Indicators
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
RSI Dashboard Multi Overbought Oversold Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
4.86 (7)
Utilities
RSI Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs  at the same time in terms of Oversold or Overbought . All displayed and used by indicator symbols are freely to choose and are specified using a space separated list in parameters you're able to analyze not only predetermined ones, but everything that your broker offers, also commodities, equities, indices, ones with prefixes, suffixes etc. There are 3 types of alerts: alert notifications in the MT4 termin
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
MT4 To Telegram Signal EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
Utilities
MT4 Trade To Telegram MT4 Trade To Telegram is a professional trade signal bridge for MetaTrader 4. It monitors trades placed on your MT4 account and sends clean, structured signal updates to your Telegram bot, group, channel, or private chat. It is designed for traders, signal providers, educators, account managers, and communities who need fast trade communication with flexible TP/SL handling, inverse signal mode, and live target monitoring. Main Features Automatic Telegram trade alerts when
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Tradevantage Performance Tracker
Muhamad Arwan
Utilities
Track Your Trading Performance in Real Time Stop guessing your win rate or profit factor. TradeVantage shows all key metrics directly on your chart, updated automatically whenever your trade history changes. Perfect for traders who want to evaluate their strategy performance without opening the Statement tab. Key Features: Automatic Updates - dashboard refreshes instantly when new trades close or history changes. Win Rate Percentage - with dynamic color coding (Green ≥ 50%, Orange 40-49%, Red <
One Click Close All Pro Mt4
Memet Nuryaman
Utilities
One Click Close All Pro is a premium fast-close utility for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who need quick, precise, and professional trade exit control directly from the chart. This utility is more than a simple close-all tool. It allows you to close all orders, close only profitable orders, close only losing orders, close only buy orders, or close only sell orders with one click from a compact on-chart dashboard. The Pro version also includes advanced filtering and protection features for tr
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilities
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast local trade copier for running Master and Receiver terminals on the same computer or VPS. It supports cross-platform copying between MT4, MT5 and cTrader terminals in any direction: MT4 ↔ MT5 ↔ cTrader , and all other combinations. Copy trades locally without an external cloud relay. The Master publishes trade activity into a local bridge, and each Receiver controls what to copy, which Master accounts to accept, how to map symbols, how to size lots, an
Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Utilities
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
More from author
Super Trend pro
Sara Sabaghi
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Super Trend Pro  Its simple. as you see in product picture you can find out how it work. We Use Several MA and use Statistics and Probability inside the code to draw nice, great and pure Trend Detection. Do you like it? Yes me too Here, Super trend pro with 100% non-repainting indicator Input Parameter is clear and simple. Inputs Period 1 --------------------------->>>> Use for mathematical calculating Period 2 --------------------------->>>> MA Period Indicator Type ------------------->>>> Use
FREE
Session Map
Sara Sabaghi
Indicators
Ziwox World Map Session Indicator for MetaTrader 4   Bring global market awareness directly into your charts! Our World Map Session Indicator displays a real-time world map as the background of your MT4 chart, perfectly synchronized with the current trading session. Key Features: Live Session Sync: See exactly where you are in the global session timeline, the current candle is matched to its position on the world map. Toggle Sync Mode: Switch between live sync mode and a fixed map view with sess
FREE
Flow Trend
Sara Sabaghi
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Flow Trend Flow  trend is designed to detect the market trend with special calculation and a combination of Bolinger band and statistical moving period to detect the market trend without frequency change and fault. This indicator is designed with simple parameters to use fast and easy and helpful tools to trade in a pure direction and set your SL/TP with this indicator cloud system.
FREE
Trade Copier Local
Sara Sabaghi
4.47 (15)
Utilities
This tools is simplest Trade Copier that use your local pc to store your position list. Fast, Simple We dont have complicated files. Just this EA, with 2 mode. Master Mode to store your positions And Client mode to copy all the position from local storage. Its free tools, for unlimited usage, and unlimited Metatrader and unlimited account number. Enjoy Inputs: Mode > To select Copier Mode. Master Store your positions, and client mode copy the stored positions Slipage > To protect taking new pos
FREE
Ziwox COT report
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Utilities
What is The Commitment of Traders (COT)? The Commitment of Traders (COT) report is a weekly publication of net positions in the future market that is released on Fridays by   CFTC commission. It is an outline for the commitment of the classified traders as commercial traders, speculators (non-commercial traders), and non-reportable traders. We use this report to understand the dynamics of the market. The commitment of commercial traders is not important for us because they take a position to he
FREE
Trend Scalp Pro
Sara Sabaghi
3.11 (19)
Experts
Brief Many traders don't trust robots... they Just use technical analysis and make manual orders. So what happens if this technical analysis for make the best decision, working AUTOMATIC!   Yes. We do that. What is it? the Trend Scalp pro Trend Scalp Pro   is achieved from 10 years of experience and research on thousands of strategies, By combining them to make Real Smart Robot.   TSP  is an EA that uses the several Ind inside the EA and Super Trend Line   to find out the sensitivity situation
Night Theft
Sara Sabaghi
4 (3)
Experts
What is Night Theft? When Market is in Rest of the night, when all Banks, all market actors in a nice sleep WE ARE WORKING JUST in this Time WE USE a lot of statistical analysis and Super Smart Trend catcher to detect the trend and theft the price at the night We trade on special hours of GMT | 20 PM until 2 AM We use Intelligent Smart algorithm to recover loss orders to profit orders. Test EA on backtesting, See the sweet result and Enjoy this EA Features: If your order is in loss, Ea has a re
Order Squeeze
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Squeeze These levels are calculated in the lowest time frame with candle details. Ind calculates the quantity of market tick, volume per tick, and orders per candle. So with this statistical data, you catch the important price levels that supply and demand in the market are attractive for sellers and buyers. Institutes and banks trade with huge order lots and they need a lot of sellers for their BUY or need a lot of buyers when they want to sell an asset. They do that in special levels ful
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
Gold Extractor
Sara Sabaghi
4.29 (41)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Brief about, gold/XAUUSD? Gold has been considered a highly valuable commodity for millennia and the gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Most commonly quoted in US Dollars is (XAU/USD). All the times in Forex, Hedge funders and big kids use gold to hedge their basket from market risk. and they use this gold as a hedge. For this reason, gold holds value well and
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trade List
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
ZIWOX TRADE LIST Description: Feeling weary with your small screen? and you need to close your trade list tab to have a larger perspective of chart? Require better management of your trade list? such as win rate, risk/reward ratio? Its a simple tools, but usefull. consolidate your trade list, active positions, opened positions and pending orders onto a distinct chart embellished with refined visuals. It contains with a lots of usefull information. Feautures: List your trades and positions sort
Live Orderbook
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
Live OrderBook, Another high-level tool by Ziwox Order Book An order book is an electronic list of buy and sell orders for a specific asset, organized by price level. It provides real-time data on market depth, showing the amount of pending orders including the specific levels at which they have set their stop loss and take profits . This tool is crucial for traders as it helps them understand the supply and demand dynamics of the asset, identify potential support and resistance levels, and gaug
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Global Economy
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
Ziwox Global Economy Tools What are the Ziwox Global Economy Tools? The Ziwox Global Economy Tool is a comprehensive solution for forex traders, providing historical economic data and index charts for the most critical countries in global trading. Designed to enhance trading decisions, this tool allows you to easily access, analyze, and visualize key economic indicators from countries like the EU, US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, JP, CH, CN, IT, DE, FR, BR, MX, ZA, SG, HK, IN, NO, KR, ES, and SE. Traders can
Filter:
Masayuki Sakamoto
8768
Masayuki Sakamoto 2024.01.05 15:46 
 

hi Telegram Signal pro stop working from this month. What is the issue?

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2024.01.05 15:55
Hello friend. Thanks for using it. please check your API key (bot father) also check the "https://api.telegram.org" in your Metatrader webrequest
ariabz
36
ariabz 2022.08.19 17:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.04.06 00:13
Thanks for using our EA. wish you the best
Hamidreza Namazi
363
Hamidreza Namazi 2022.08.15 09:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.04.06 00:13
My pleasure. thanks for review and thank you for using our tools
[Deleted] 2022.04.09 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.04.05 17:08
Thank you for using our tools and thanks for your review. yes you can change the profit value between $/Pip/% in EA inputs
ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2021.11.29 21:15 
 

Simple to use, the tools are very complete, the author is eager to answer questions, it is worth buying, a good auxiliary tool

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.11.29 21:42
Thank you for using Ziwox tools. We hope you find it more lovely tools. enjoy
Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail
428
Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail 2021.10.27 01:17 
 

Very good and easy to use and set,

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.10.31 10:40
Thank you for using our EA and thanks for your review
calvin421
97
calvin421 2021.08.30 15:51 
 

Very good and quick Support have never meet before, there is the best one tools for telegram notifications.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.09.02 23:10
Thanks for choosing US and using our tools. Wish you best
Jonas Lumpp
43
Jonas Lumpp 2021.07.25 20:16 
 

I'm absolutely satisfied with Signal Pro. All Positions, All modifies and weekly sum up! The news alert is a wonderful add on, too. I had a few problems with connecting but the seller gave me great support and fixed all of my mistakes! Conclusion: On of the best tools I've ever tried. Thanks!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.07.25 21:32
It's our pleasure. Thank you for using our tools
Scalper
35
Scalper 2021.02.15 09:31 
 

Testing new version, creator helped me with my issues, going to try new version and leave feedback

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.02.15 17:12
It's our goal to make a better EA for our customers. Thanks for using our EA
Lau Ka Shun
576
Lau Ka Shun 2020.12.21 11:13 
 

EA running perfectly, fast update, and good support from the author!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.02.15 16:29
Your satisfaction is our pleasure, Thank you for using our tools. BR
Reply to review