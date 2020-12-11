Telegram Signal pro

Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram.

Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your Telegram Channel or Group. nice, ha?