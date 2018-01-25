Black Square

This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings.

If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accordance with the Martingale system. Take Profit is specified as the percentage (%) of the rectangle height.





Recommendations

Currency pair: Any (preferably pairs with a small spread);

Timeframe: M5-H1;

Other: The EA works best when the market is trending (in any direction);





Parameters

Draw rectangle automatically - true/false;

true/false; Range of bars for a rectangle - select the range of bars in which the rectangle will be drawn;

select the range of bars in which the rectangle will be drawn; Rectangle color - choose a color;

choose a color; Lot1 - set the initial lot of the first order;

set the initial lot of the first order; Lot2 - the lot value of the second order;

the lot value of the second order; Lot3 - the lot value of the third order;

the lot value of the third order; Lot4 - the lot value of the fourth order;

the lot value of the fourth order; Take Profit(%) - Take Profit value as percent of the rectangle height;

Take Profit value as percent of the rectangle height; Slippage - slippage value;

slippage value; Magic - the identifier of EA's trades;

the identifier of EA's trades; Sound - sound to be played when the rectangle is moved;

sound to be played when the rectangle is moved; Move Rectangle - move the rectangle following the price (true/false);

Some details concerning the EA operation are deliberately left undisclosed!

Your feedback is appreciated! I will consider your offers and add improvements in the shortest possible time!