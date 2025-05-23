Auto Fibo Pro m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.55
- Updated: 23 May 2025
- Activations: 10
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - is great auxiliary tool in trading!
- Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color).
- Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse.
- Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%.
- You can use it for reversal scalping or for zone grid trading.
- There are plenty of opportunities to improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well.
- It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
- 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
