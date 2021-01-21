AntiMartingale Execution

AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction.
It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached.
Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button.

If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations with the button <close orders>.

Recommendation: use a VPS;

Settings EA:

Dashboard X-Position = sets the X-coordinate of Dashboard;

Dashboard Y-Position = sets the Y-coordinate of Dashboard;

Magic Number = choose a different magic for each pair or tool you use (this is very important);

Order Comment = choose a comment to locate open orders with AntiMartingale Execution;

Commission Per Lot = Set the correct commissions of your Broker;


Settings Dashboard:

Amount = 0 means that the system will use the entire balance of the account to calculate the positions. A different value (e.g. 100) will set up the system to use only part of it.

Margin = represents the operating margin, the one that the system will have to maintain;

Max Margin = rapresents the maximun margin. When your account reaches the Max Margin, the system will calculate the new position to bring the margin back to the operating margin;

Profit = It will show the instantaneous profit of the trade;

Balance = Account Balance;

Equity = Account Equity;

Target Level = Price level to be reached;

Gain = hypothetical profit when the target reached;


Dashboard Buttoms:

Preview = show the level preview;

BUY/SELL = start the trade;

Close Orders = Close immediately all positions of the pair or finance instrument;


Please, have fun ;-)

Numisma staff.







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A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
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Kuiper eurusd M30
EMILIANO LOVATO
Experts
Kuiper Portfolio, is a portfolio with 15 selected strategies that works on EURUSD M30. The big statistical work is to combine all the strategies with   inverse correlation , this allows to limit the draw down on the Balance. If you are a Fund Manager, the is one of the instrument you need. The non-correlation of the various EAs, make this tool particularly effective. DASHBOARD The Kuiper Portfolio includes an advanced dashboard that allows the user to check the progress of each single strategy,
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