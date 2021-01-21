AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction.

It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached.

Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button.

If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations with the button <close orders>. Recommendation: use a VPS; Settings EA: Dashboard X-Position = sets the X-coordinate of Dashboard;

Dashboard Y-Position = sets the Y-coordinate of Dashboard;

Magic Number = choose a different magic for each pair or tool you use (this is very important);

Order Comment = choose a comment to locate open orders with AntiMartingale Execution;

Commission Per Lot = Set the correct commissions of your Broker;





Settings Dashboard:

Amount = 0 means that the system will use the entire balance of the account to calculate the positions. A different value (e.g. 100) will set up the system to use only part of it.

Margin = represents the operating margin, the one that the system will have to maintain;

Max Margin = rapresents the maximun margin. When your account reaches the Max Margin, the system will calculate the new position to bring the margin back to the operating margin;

Profit = It will show the instantaneous profit of the trade;

Balance = Account Balance;

Equity = Account Equity;

Target Level = Price level to be reached;

Gain = hypothetical profit when the target reached;





Dashboard Buttoms:

Preview = show the level preview;

BUY/SELL = start the trade;

Close Orders = Close immediately all positions of the pair or finance instrument;





Please, have fun ;-)

Numisma staff.























