Forward Alert To Telegram

The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram.

Parameters

 -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.

 -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID

 -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.

 -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot 

    How to setup and guide

     - Telegram API not work with Windows 7 or lower.

     - Let read all details here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746124


      RaydenPro79
      42
      RaydenPro79 2023.08.25 16:59 
       

      Great tool! Makes my trading way more easier!

      silvano1942
      218
      silvano1942 2023.01.05 20:55 
       

      good product

      sadegh1000
      44
      sadegh1000 2022.03.11 16:50 
       

      very very fast and advanced support. thanks a lot

