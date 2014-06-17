Auto Trade Copier

4.76

Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS.

With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly.

This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5.

Reference:

    - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free.

    - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5.

    - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader.

    - If you only need copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier.

    - If you only need copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier MT5.

    - If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro.

    - If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro MT5.

    - If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

    - If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.
      Demo: Click here
        Highlight features:

          - Copy to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.
          - One provider can copy trades to multiple receiver accounts.
          - One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.
          - One receiver can copy trades from multiple provider accounts.
          - One account can copy to itself as a way to enlarge lot size. This is useful to modify copied lot size from MQL5 signal.
          - Allows to filter copy SL and TP.‌
          - Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
          - Allows inverted copying.
          - Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.
          - Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.
          - Filter the copy orders by order comment and magic number.
          - Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.
          - Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
          - Real-time control panel.
          - Easy and friendly interface.

          Support

          • For further assistance, please contact me via Telegram: @AutoFxPro
          Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735127
          Reviews 102
          a2o038
          25
          a2o038 2025.05.21 08:39 
           

          I've tested several trade copiers over the years, but this one stands out for its flexibility and reliability. The setup between MT4 and cTrader took just a few minutes, and when I ran into a small issue with the receiver, support helped me resolve it within half an hour — very professional and fast. The lot size options, risk scaling features, and compatibility across brokers make this a must-have tool if you manage multiple accounts. Highly recommended for serious traders!

          JohnNiceman
          19
          JohnNiceman 2024.09.20 21:42 
           

          Hallo, I instaled the copier to my computer to MT4 , but I am not able move it to my VPS. Do you know how? If I copy the EA copy machine to the expert folder on my VPS it does not work. What should I do start it on my VPS? Thank you for help.

          credodo
          29
          credodo 2024.07.15 10:20 
           

          Great solution (MT4 to ctrader). Had an issue with the local ctrader receiver, fixed in 35 min. Five stars for the support as well!

          Recommended products
          Fast Trade Copier
          Volodymyr Hrybachov
          4.2 (5)
          Utilities
          The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
          Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.69 (65)
          Utilities
          Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
          Auto Breakeven level
          Makarii Gubaydullin
          Utilities
          Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders.   Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE f
          Local Trade Copier EA MT4
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          4.96 (105)
          Utilities
          Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
          Magic Curves
          Aleksey Usachev
          Indicators
          Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
          Trendiness Index
          Libertas LLC
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
          Noize Absorption Index MT4
          Ekaterina Saltykova
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
          Trade copier MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.56 (32)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
          Black Square
          Maksim Neimerik
          Experts
          This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
          Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
          Mohamed yehia Osman
          Indicators
          TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
          Trade Copier Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.57 (14)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
          Auto Fibo Pro m
          DMITRII GRIDASOV
          Indicators
          "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
          Smartility
          Syed Oarasul Islam
          Utilities
          This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
          Candlestick Pattern Scanner and Detector
          Abdulhadi Darwish
          Indicators
          The Candlestick Pattern Detector is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify and highlight candlestick patterns on your charts. Currently, the indicator detects one specific candlestick pattern - the pinbar, known for its significance in technical analysis and trading strategies. This tool provides traders with visual cues, making it easier to spot potential market reversals or continuations. Features: Customizable Colors: Users can customize the colors of the bullish and bearish
          Koala Supply Demand
          Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
          FREE
          Daily Candle Predictor
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (11)
          Indicators
          Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
          Risk Commander
          Adisorn Soodkanueng
          Utilities
          Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
          Gold Impulse Split
          Keisuke Kimura
          Experts
          You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
          FTMO Protector 7
          Vyacheslav Izvarin
          Utilities
          PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have   Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Bal
          All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
          Amir Atif
          5 (5)
          Utilities
          Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
          Order and Risk Management MT4
          Volodymyr Hrybachov
          Utilities
          Utility for automatic order and risk management. Allows you to take the maximum from profits and limit your losses. Created by a practicing trader for traders. The utility is easy to use, works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or with the help of advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders at the same time. Has the following functions: 1. Setting stop loss and take profit levels; 2. Closing trades by trailing stop levels; 3
          TradePilot
          Hossein Khalil Alishir
          Utilities
          TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
          Gold Indicator MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          Indicators
          Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
          PK Equity Basket closeAll manager
          Joshua Graham
          Utilities
          Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition This is an update from this script  ( mql4 forum | forexfactory :  There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity. This was designed mainly for cos
          MTF Stochastic
          Sergey Deev
          Indicators
          The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
          Symbol Order Manager EA
          Rohin Stirling Dufty
          Utilities
          Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
          Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
          Francesco Rubeo
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
          Display Multipair
          Kourosh Hossein Davallou
          Utilities
          This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
          OneClick Copier for MT4
          HANI MABAD
          Utilities
          ONECLICK COPIER EA – UNIFIED VERSION 1.0 Category: Trade Utility | Type: Local Trade Copier for MT4 Created by fxdancer (Hani Mabad) Version: 1.0 – May 2025 OVERVIEW OneClick Copier EA is a local trade copying utility, not a trading strategy. It is designed for manual traders, fund managers, or multi-account users who want to mirror trades across MT4 terminals running on the same computer. This EA does not generate signals or place trades by itself. Instead, it acts as a bridge between accou
          SMC Venom Model BPR
          Ivan Butko
          Indicators
          The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          Forex Trade Manager MT4
          InvestSoft
          4.98 (425)
          Utilities
          Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
          TradePanel MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.84 (89)
          Utilities
          Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
          MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
          Lukas Roth
          4.88 (41)
          Utilities
          MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
          Telegram To MT4 Copier
          Trinh Dat
          4.95 (40)
          Utilities
          The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
          Discord To MT4 Receiver
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
          Dilwyn Tng
          5 (3)
          Utilities
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
          PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
          PZ TRADING SLU
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
          Custom Alerts MT4
          Daniel Stein
          5 (7)
          Utilities
          Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
          Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          4.09 (11)
          Utilities
          DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
          Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.33 (15)
          Utilities
          This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
          RedFox Copier Pro
          Rui Manh Tien
          4.7 (10)
          Utilities
          Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
          Averaging Helper
          Sergey Batudayev
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
          Ultimate Extractor MT4
          Clifton Creath
          Utilities
          Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
          Custom Alerts AIO MT4
          Daniel Stein
          Utilities
          Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
          Hedge Trade
          Mothusi Malau
          Utilities
          ️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
          Telegram To MT4 Receiver
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          3.67 (6)
          Utilities
          Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
          Zone Trader MT4
          LEE SAMSON
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
          Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
          Muhammad Jawad Shabir
          Utilities
          Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
          Remote Trade Copier MT4
          Rashed Samir
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
          TPSpro Trade PRO
          Roman Podpora
          4.67 (6)
          Utilities
          A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
          Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
          Sofiia Butenko
          Utilities
          If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
          DFGX Dashboard
          Tsvetan Tsvetanov
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
          EasyInsight AIO MT4
          Alain Verleyen
          4 (2)
          Utilities
          EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
          Forward Alert To Telegram
          Trinh Dat
          4.73 (11)
          Utilities
          The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
          Loss Recovery Trading Robot
          Quang Dung Pham
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
          Trading box Order Management
          Igor Zizek
          5 (35)
          Utilities
          Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
          Profrobotrading Channel EA
          Irina Cherkashina
          Utilities
          With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          3.86 (7)
          Utilities
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
          ManHedger MT4
          Peter Mueller
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
          Intelligent Copier Slave
          Vashim Mazhar
          Utilities
          This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
          More from author
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (10)
          Utilities
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
          Auto Trade Copier for MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.41 (27)
          Utilities
          Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
          Trade Copier Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.57 (14)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
          Currency Power Meter
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.67 (15)
          Indicators
          Currency Power Meter shows the power of major currencies against each other. The indicator shows the relative strength of currency/pair at the current moment in a period of time (H4, daily, weekly, monthly). It is useful for day traders, swing traders and position traders with suitable period options. Currency power is the true reason of market trend: The strongest currency against the weakest currency will combine into a most trending pair. As we know, trend makes money and all traders love tre
          Trade Copier Pro MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          3.67 (3)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          3.86 (7)
          Utilities
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
          Trade Receiver Free MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.08 (13)
          Utilities
          Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 account to u
          FREE
          My Money Manager MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          My Money Manager like a risk controller, which places your trades with the exact volume that meets your desired stop loss risk percentage. It can also help you to preview your EP/SL/TP levels before placing an order by dragging these levels directly on a chart, and keep reporting about them during the position opening. With this tool, you will feel more comfortable when deciding to open orders, as well as forecasting your profit/loss with your orders. Placing orders is a very precise and profess
          Trade Receiver Free
          Vu Trung Kien
          3 (6)
          Utilities
          Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 acco
          FREE
          Binary Options Receiver Free
          Vu Trung Kien
          Utilities
          Binary Options Receiver Free is a free tool to copy binary options trades from other traders at different locations over internet, who use Remote Binary Options Copier to send. To start copying via this tool, provider must add a free license in his list first. That means you can use this free tool to copy binary options trades from a provider, who authorized you to do so and issued a free license. Reference : If you need both sending and receiving features, please check Remote Binary Options Cop
          FREE
          Auto Trade Driver
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.6 (15)
          Utilities
          Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
          Trade Report Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          3.5 (2)
          Utilities
          Trade Report Pro is an EA that create professional graphic report of your trade history automatically and manually. It also send notification to your mobile or email once your account balance changed. Reports are saved by HTML and CSV format, while opening a quick summary report window inside MT4. Note: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5054 . Followings are highlight features: Report with full and professional statistics, which is better than
          My Money Manager
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (5)
          Utilities
          My Money Manager like a risk controller, which places your trades with the exact volume that meets your desired stop loss risk percentage. It can also help you to preview your EP/SL/TP levels before placing an order by dragging these levels directly on a chart, and keep reporting about them during the position opening. With this tool, you will feel more comfortable when deciding to open orders, as well as forecasting your profit/loss with your orders. Placing orders is a very precise and profess
          Trade Controller
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Trade Controller provides multiple methods to protect and maximize your profits. This powerful weapon helps you to set the protect and trailing-stop rules on your trade automatically in many effective methods. Once it is set and turned on, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules. It's designed to support multi-protection and trailing strategy: Protect by break-even, protect by percentage, protect by pip, pr
          News Loader Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.2 (5)
          Utilities
          News Loader Pro is a tool that automatically updates every economic news in real time with detailed information from several online data sources. It uses the unique technology to load data with full details from popular Forex websites. An alert will be sent to your mobile/email before an upcoming news release. Moreover, it also marks the news release points on the chart for further review and research. In Forex trading, news is one of the important factors that move the market. Sticking with new
          News Trader Pro
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.38 (16)
          Utilities
          News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
          Binary Options Trade Pad
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Binary Options Trading Pad is a very useful tool for trading binary options on the MT4 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4 chart. Demo: For testing purpose, please download the free demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/9981 Features One-click trading buttons on the panel. Trade multi-binary option symbols in one panel. Auto recognize all binary options symbols. Show order flow with expiration progress. Mo
          Binary Options Copier Local
          Vu Trung Kien
          Utilities
          Binary Options Copier Local is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts on the same computer. With this copier, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All binary options trades will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. Demo : Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10047 Reference : If you need to copy between different computers over Internet, please check Binary Optio
          Binary Options Copier Remote
          Vu Trung Kien
          Utilities
          Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
          Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
          Vu Trung Kien
          Utilities
          Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
          Forex Night Trader
          Vu Trung Kien
          Experts
          This robot works hard silently and trades while you are sleeping. That is why it is called Forex Night Trader . The Forex Night Trader only trades when the market has low volatility at night, so it is not affected by sharp price swings on the market. This robot can trade multiple pairs at the same time on a single chart. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99.9% quality. Its backtest passed the hardest periods of the market over 6 years (from 2010). Features Fully automated tr
          Super Custom Indicator
          Vu Trung Kien
          Indicators
          Super Custom Indicator allows you to design trading signals on your own without coding knowledge. You just need to input the trading rules and it will scan multiple symbols at multiple time frames to find the signals for you in real-time as well as in history chart. Real-time signals will be sent to your mobile and email also. The indicator can calculate and analyze every technical indicators, even custom indicators, with complex operations to give the signal exactly. Normally, it is hard for yo
          Auto Trade Driver for MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (3)
          Utilities
          Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
          Currency Power Meter MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          Currency Power Meter shows the power of major currencies against each other. The indicator shows the relative strength of currency/pair at the current moment in a period of time (H4, daily, weekly, monthly). It is useful for day traders, swing traders and position traders with suitable period options. Currency power is the true reason of market trend: The strongest currency against the weakest currency will combine into a most trending pair. As we know, trend makes money and all traders love tre
          Trade Controller MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Trade Controller provides multiple methods to protect and maximize your profits. This powerful weapon helps you to set the protect and trailing-stop rules on your trade automatically in many effective methods. Once it is set and turned on, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules. It's designed to support multi-protection and trailing strategy: Protect by break-even, protect by percentage, protect by pip, pr
          News Loader Pro MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          1 (1)
          Utilities
          News Loader Pro is a tool that automatically updates every economic news in real time with detailed information from several online data sources. It uses the unique technology to load data with full details from popular Forex websites. An alert will be sent to your mobile/email before an upcoming news release. Moreover, it also marks the news release points on the chart for further review and research. In Forex trading, news is one of the important factors that move the market. Sticking with ne
          News Trader Pro MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          Utilities
          News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
          Forex Night Trader MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          Experts
          This robot works hard silently and trades while you are sleeping. That is why it is called Forex Night Trader . The Forex Night Trader only trades when the market has low volatility at night, so it is not affected by sharp price swings on the market. This robot can trade multiple pairs at the same time on a single chart. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99.9% quality. Its backtest passed the hardest periods of the market over 6 years (from 2010). Features Fully automated tr
          Filter:
          a2o038
          25
          a2o038 2025.05.21 08:39 
           

          I've tested several trade copiers over the years, but this one stands out for its flexibility and reliability. The setup between MT4 and cTrader took just a few minutes, and when I ran into a small issue with the receiver, support helped me resolve it within half an hour — very professional and fast. The lot size options, risk scaling features, and compatibility across brokers make this a must-have tool if you manage multiple accounts. Highly recommended for serious traders!

          JohnNiceman
          19
          JohnNiceman 2024.09.20 21:42 
           

          Hallo, I instaled the copier to my computer to MT4 , but I am not able move it to my VPS. Do you know how? If I copy the EA copy machine to the expert folder on my VPS it does not work. What should I do start it on my VPS? Thank you for help.

          Vu Trung Kien
          37843
          Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2024.09.21 03:38
          You cannot copy EA file (.ex4) from a device to another. You must download the EA directly from MQL5 market to MT4 terminal on your VPS.
          credodo
          29
          credodo 2024.07.15 10:20 
           

          Great solution (MT4 to ctrader). Had an issue with the local ctrader receiver, fixed in 35 min. Five stars for the support as well!

          estratega
          99
          estratega 2024.05.30 16:39 
           

          where do I download the receiver?

          Vu Trung Kien
          37843
          Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2024.05.30 18:40
          Please read the overview information, you can find receiver EA download link here.
          sutrabayu
          732
          sutrabayu 2024.05.06 08:49 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Jeremy Carrard
          375
          Jeremy Carrard 2024.04.24 11:49 
           

          No longer works on MT4, on MT5, no worries. Support is trying to get hold of my VPS to resolve the problem, via Skype. No way !

          It worked very well before their damn update: the transmitter and the receiver were one and the same program, we just had to choose what role we wanted it to be. Now you have to install two. And it doesn't work! Even though I installed and reinstalled, it didn't get any better. I tested on 5 different MT4 terminals and nothing works! When we see the number of updates since Version 6.38 dated 2023.12.02, that's a minimum of 2 updates per month! This is rarely a good sign! Move on, even though the MT5 version works for the moment!

          Vu Trung Kien
          37843
          Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2024.04.24 12:01
          It is working for all others. I asked for check the issue directly (even just view it) because I suspect that there is something wrong with your setup. But you didn't allow me to check. I have some clients as you before and the problems were solved after my checking within few minutes.
          Evgenii Kiappiev
          350
          Evgenii Kiappiev 2024.04.15 03:43 
           

          последняя версия полный отстой!!! верни старую!!!

          Katharine Jones
          206
          Katharine Jones 2024.01.15 08:41 
           

          I absolutely love this trade copier. No issues at all!

          Chiratchaphum Suriyasongsak
          217
          Chiratchaphum Suriyasongsak 2024.01.08 09:48 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Vu Trung Kien
          37843
          Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2024.01.11 02:18
          It is still working on MT4.
          Why can you not use it on MT4? What is the issue? Can you send me the screenshot of the issue?
          phan trung
          174
          phan trung 2022.08.01 07:58 
           

          good

          maal16889
          86
          maal16889 2022.07.14 07:14 
           

          The author is helping me to have correct settings of the copier.

          Vu Trung Kien
          37843
          Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2022.07.14 10:42
          Hello, I have never received any message from you. I have sent you a message to check the issue. It's probably from your settings. The copier is still working normally. Please answer my message and I will check the issue for you. Best regards, Kevin
          Richard LEGRAND
          102
          Richard LEGRAND 2022.05.18 15:10 
           

          Missing an important function: Filter Lot Size - "This will help to filter the lot sizes, for example you want to copy only lot sizes more 0.5 and higher then it will drop all other smaller lot sizes to be copied. This is useful when master is running multiple trades and you want to copy certain trades only." In the current version there is only max lot size and no min lot size. That's why it deserves just 1 star.

          NN
          959
          NN 2022.05.11 10:01 
           

          The Auto Trader Copier (M4) is really amazing. It can copy Trades between MT4 Accounts of different Brokers, as well as from an MT4 to a MT5 using Trade Receiver Free. It has so many great Features, like Multiplied by Providers Lots, Provider Risk Scaling, Ratio with Receiver's Balance, Fixed Lotsize and Stoploss Risk Percentage. Additionally, the Trade Copier can add custom TP and SL. Even the Support is Amazing, since the Developer helped me chatting via Skype. I am so happy that I found the Trade Copier that I was looking for.

          Lee Teong Hoe
          453
          Lee Teong Hoe 2021.12.17 09:19 
           

          手动开单不错的工具

          买了很多 MQL5主流 EA，欢迎合作交流请联 QQ 2903744720

          Nice tool for manual traders

          I bought many trendy EA in MQL5, welcome study and cooperation can contact me via Telegram @hoelee

          Bayu Sugeng
          66
          Bayu Sugeng 2021.10.04 04:15 
           

          good tools

          Michele Meggiolaro
          233
          Michele Meggiolaro 2021.07.24 17:13 
           

          just perfect

          ow1977mt5
          1349
          ow1977mt5 2021.07.15 13:01 
           

          Good product.

          Hamid Trader
          42
          Hamid Trader 2021.06.23 11:30 
           

          Very Good Trade Copier that works easily and Very good Support!

          Алексей Верховых
          331
          Алексей Верховых 2021.06.18 17:13 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          costas constantinou
          21
          costas constantinou 2021.06.08 15:08 
           

          Excellent product.

          123456
          Reply to review