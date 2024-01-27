Copy MT4 simply

4
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer.

Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts.

The principle of operation:

  1. On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set.
  2. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client.


In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality of the program.
Reviews 1
Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2024.08.20 05:55 
 

Dear Vladimir, first to all, thanks for this good product, it promise good performance. I have a couple of comments; 1. Is it possible the Lot of the client could calculate automatic according to the balance of the cliente account? 2. While, I was testing it, the server close automatic some positions opened of the client account, it can be fixed? . Thanks in advance.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2024.08.20 05:55 
 

Dear Vladimir, first to all, thanks for this good product, it promise good performance. I have a couple of comments; 1. Is it possible the Lot of the client could calculate automatic according to the balance of the cliente account? 2. While, I was testing it, the server close automatic some positions opened of the client account, it can be fixed? . Thanks in advance.

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