Trade copier MT4

4.56

Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS.

Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here.

Full instruction here.

Main functionality and benefits:

  • Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. *
  • Supports copying Demo account> Real account, Real account> Demo account, Demo account> Demo account and Real account> Real account.
  • Supports copying from investor account where read-only password is applied.
  • One supplier terminal can send transactions to several receiving terminals, one receiving terminal can receive transactions from several supplier terminals.
  • It can work in a terminal where another Expert Advisor is already installed, or where you are trading.
  • Has a multifunctional panel for easy copy setup and copy status check.
  • Does not lose settings and deals when the connection is lost or the trading terminal is restarted.
  • Allows you to select characters to copy, and edit their name. Allows you to copy deals on different symbols, for example GBPUSD> NZDCHF.
  • Works with four and five-digit quotes.
  • Supports back copying.
  • Filtration of copying by order types.
  • Filtration of copying by order comment.
  • Filtration of copying by order magic number.
  • Filtration of copying by lot size.
  • Allows you to set the maximum difference in the opening prices of transactions (slippage) and the maximum time delay.
  • Copies the partial closure correctly.
  • Supports several methods for calculating the copied lot.
  • Synchronizes SL and TP, has several ways to calculate their location.
  • Supports work on accounts with Market execution, where SL / TP is set only after opening a position.
  • Can copy at the specified time, days of the week.
  • Can stop copying when the minimum equity is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the maximum drawdown is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the specified number of trades per day is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the specified number of losing trades per day is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the specified loss per day is reached.
  • Can close orders at a specified time, days of the week.
  • Notification to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal) about trading operations.
  • Notification to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal) when the specified equity is reached.
  • Daily report to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal).

* To copy from / to MT5, you must additionally purchase Trade copier MT5.

How to copy trades with simple settings

  1. Install the vendor terminal and the recipient terminal on the same computer or VPS.
  2. Install the copier in the "Master" mode on the supplier's terminal, and press the "Start" button.
  3. Install the copier in the "Slave" mode on the receiver's terminal.
  4. Select the "Master" trading account on the drop-down list in the "Slave" copier and click the "Start" button.

#Tags: copy trades, copy orders, trade copier, order copier, fast copier.

Reviews 42
Michael Schuster
1533
Michael Schuster 2025.09.30 22:52 
 

Trade copier is a very good Utility and very stable. I am using it very intensive since a long time without any problems. Clearly ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍

Sergey Timokhin
422
Sergey Timokhin 2025.05.10 14:40 
 

Great copier. I recommend that those who buy it first set everything up on demo accounts, so you won't find yourself in awkward situations with deposit losses. Everything works like clockwork. I advise contacting Alfiya for any questions; she responds quickly, thoughtfully, and thoroughly. Good luck in trading, colleagues!

Dhaval Jayswal
38
Dhaval Jayswal 2024.03.28 23:08 
 

Hi! I was able to use this succesfully in demo accounts. However, after purchasing, I can not locate it under the purchase tab in Toolbox. You help will be greatly appreciated! Thanks!

Recommended products
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Copy Trade Same Account
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Purpose: IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you. This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account, It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction. You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances. input: Copy All or By Magic Take only new trades = False; Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direct
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Copier4Fee Advanced
Vladimir Tkach
4.75 (16)
Utilities
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Utilities
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders.   Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE f
OneClick Copier for MT4
HANI MABAD
Utilities
ONECLICK COPIER EA – UNIFIED VERSION 1.0 Category: Trade Utility | Type: Local Trade Copier for MT4 Created by fxdancer (Hani Mabad) Version: 1.0 – May 2025 OVERVIEW OneClick Copier EA is a local trade copying utility, not a trading strategy. It is designed for manual traders, fund managers, or multi-account users who want to mirror trades across MT4 terminals running on the same computer. This EA does not generate signals or place trades by itself. Instead, it acts as a bridge between accou
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
CopierMT4ToMT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilities
Trade Copier for MT4   Supports multiple master and slave terminals   Local operation without DLL usage   Optional slow monitoring mode   Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts Trade Copier MT4 To MT4 Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts. It supports
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Utilities
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
FREE
Flash Copy MT4
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilities
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilities
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilities
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
CopierMT4
Dmitry Fedoseev
Utilities
Copier for the MetaTrader4 terminal. Designed to copy trade from one terminal to another. Compatible with the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal; if available, copying can be performed between different terminals (regardless of the type of accounts: hedging or netting). The number of accounts to which copying is possible is not limited (depends only on the computing power of your computer). Directions for copying the version for MetaTrader 4 together with the version for MetaTrader 5: MT5 Net
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilities
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Mt4 Follow Mt4 Receiver
Wen Huang
Utilities
1. This documentary system is a local documentary system, that is, the transmitter and receiver must operate on the same computer. Because MT4 / 5 account can be logged in on multiple computers at the same time, you only need to send the read-only account password to the customer. Local merchandising is very fast and stable because it does not involve the network. 2. It is currently the receiving end. When loading the chart, you need to change "senderaccount" in the input parameter to the MT4
FREE
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Copy MT4
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
Утилита предназначена для копирования ордеров с одного счета на другой. Поддерживается копирование с множителем, копирование с реверсом позиции, копирование с префиксами и суффиксами. Отложенные ордера, TakeProfit и StopLoss не копируются. Поддерживается копирование на несколько счетов. Входные параметры: Mode - Режим копирования, master, slave NumMaster - Номер файла обмена данных в общей папке timer1 - Частота обмена данных между master и slave счетом, в секундах Настройки для режима копирован
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
More from author
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: Exception -
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
ChartSync MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: Exception -
Trend Scanner MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal. The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel . To fine-tune t
Trend Scanner MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
Indicators
Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal. The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel . To fine-tune t
Filter:
Michael Schuster
1533
Michael Schuster 2025.09.30 22:52 
 

Trade copier is a very good Utility and very stable. I am using it very intensive since a long time without any problems. Clearly ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍

Sergey Timokhin
422
Sergey Timokhin 2025.05.10 14:40 
 

Great copier. I recommend that those who buy it first set everything up on demo accounts, so you won't find yourself in awkward situations with deposit losses. Everything works like clockwork. I advise contacting Alfiya for any questions; she responds quickly, thoughtfully, and thoroughly. Good luck in trading, colleagues!

Evren Caglar
6809
Evren Caglar 2024.07.31 07:32 
 

Update: Opening too many positions than the original account. Add positions from itself. Like a joke! Not advised. I am prop trader and I am also a developer and I know the efforts we put in developing expert advisors. However I should make a note here as it created a serious trouble for me and someday it can create trouble for others. There are stability issues. Before, in some occasions, it closed some positions in some terminals and not in other terminals. I noticed this some days later and I had to manually close them. But yesterday, kept opening positions overnight without stopping in a prop account. It blew 100k prop account. The developer should add some self-checking mechanisms or review the one if there is....

Alfiya Fazylova
44459
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.07.20 04:48
1) Make sure that only one copier is running on this account, make sure that several copiers that duplicate orders are not mistakenly installed on the trading account. Check all terminals connected to this trading account, installed on the VPS and home computer.
2) Use the terminal downloaded from the website of the broker with whom you opened the account. If the terminal and the trading account belong to different brokers, this can lead to errors in trading, since each broker configures terminals for the parameters of their trading accounts.
3) Use only the latest version of Trade Copier. The Master and Slave versions must be the same version.
4) Start the copying process correctly, according to this instruction - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762027
5) Make sure that the trading sessions on the provider and recipient accounts match, so that it does not turn out that at the time of opening an order on the provider, the market is closed on the recipient.
6) for support you can write to me how to do it see here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762104#19
Politec
46
Politec 2024.05.21 12:33 
 

Работает без нареканий. Функционал избыточный. Многие функции к копированию отношения не имеют. Настройки занимают больше времени, чем хотелось бы.

Dhaval Jayswal
38
Dhaval Jayswal 2024.03.28 23:08 
 

Hi! I was able to use this succesfully in demo accounts. However, after purchasing, I can not locate it under the purchase tab in Toolbox. You help will be greatly appreciated! Thanks!

Hasan Shakir Murtadha Murtadha
238
Hasan Shakir Murtadha Murtadha 2024.01.25 20:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

monopolo
24
monopolo 2023.07.27 20:12 
 

I am seeing the error "Master file is empty (9)". I am missing out something

LockProfit
32
LockProfit 2023.06.23 09:47 
 

Worth it for the price...👍👍👍

Corne Rademan
208
Corne Rademan 2023.05.03 12:26 
 

Works very well!

Albert Begushev
153
Albert Begushev 2023.04.20 10:23 
 

Купил Trade Copier MT4 два месяца назад. Если хотите краткий отзыв, то однозначно скажу, что это самый удобный и самый функциональный копир (другими копирами тоже пользовался). Все кнопки все вкладки настроек на месте, там где нужно. а чтобы запустить копирование с одно счета ну другой нужно 4 раза кликнуть мышкой. Конкретно в моей работе копир мне понравился тем, что: 1) У него нет ограничения на количество счетов для копирования, сейчас использую по схеме "1 Master +31 Slave". Думаю, можно было бы и больше. но в системе Windows действует ограничение на количество запущенных терминалов MT4 на одном пользователе. 32 копии приложения это максимум. Копир отлично отрабатывает этот предел. 2) Скорость исполнения ордеров НЕ МЕНЯЕТСЯ от количества запущенных копий программы, у меня она без всяких VPN-серверов составляет 96-106ms. и не важно 10 счетов копируется или 30... 3) В каждом копируемом счете можно выставить порог StopOut. например если счет заходит в просадку на 20-30%, то копирование прекратиться, а все ордера закроются (или не будут копироваться новые ордера), все гибко настраивается. в итоге если у вас, как у меня клиентские счета, то вы оберегаете своих клиентов от чрезмерной просадки их счета. по ночам можно спать спокойно. 4) Не важно какой капитал на счете на который вы копируете. В настройках можно выставить коэффициент с какой долей ордера копир будет копировать. Например на Master-счете 1000$ и там лотность 0.1, тогда на Slave-счете можно настроить так, чтобы лот был 0.01. 5) Информативное окно, вы постоянно видите, что, откуда, куда копируется. Это удобно если у вас много счетов, можно быстро разобраться. 6) Отличная работа с магическими номерами. Копировальщиков может быть несколько, в разных окнах одного терминала и если поставить им разные меджики, то все четко отрабатывается, ордера не путаются. Скоро буду брать Trade Copier MT5. Если у вас есть вопросы, по работе копира, можете написать мне в личку, общаюсь с радостью, я буду рад подсказать по настройкам и рабочим моментам. Я не встречался с проблемами в работе копира, поэтому по проблемам ко мне не стоит писать. В остальном открыт для общения по вопросам настроек программы и безопасного инвестирования.

DNRY Music
250
DNRY Music 2023.03.27 13:20 
 

Extremely worth it for the price! Alfiya is also very responsive to questions and is very helpful in tricky situations. I bought MT5 and MT4 versions

roali
115
roali 2023.02.18 00:01 
 

não consigo copiar do mt5!

Jean Philippe Groleau
1029
Jean Philippe Groleau 2023.02.16 02:16 
 

i tested the demo version and than i knew thats what i wanted. Works pretty well.

Wolfgang Rockert
2345
Wolfgang Rockert 2023.02.11 21:09 
 

Works good, important for me is, i can copy the original comment from my EAs.. Its possible to copy the original Magics also?

Great , i copy original Comment and Magics, perfect for my Portfolio...

eduardo jose dilone arias
26
eduardo jose dilone arias 2023.01.31 15:42 
 

Veri good

MIKHAIL GVOZDIKOV
143
MIKHAIL GVOZDIKOV 2023.01.12 13:41 
 

Отличный копировщик! В своей торговле я пробовал многие копировщики. Те, кто пишет негативные комментарии, просто не разобрались в нём. На самом деле очень простой, доступный и удобный копировщик как в настройках, так и в использовании. Благодарю разработчика Альфию за отличный копировщик!

Larry E Liddiard
691
Larry E Liddiard 2022.10.19 17:19 
 

This copier is garbage... Author says it remembers settings and orders even when terminal is closed or restarted yet it randomly closes orders during swap on startup. When you show him the evidence of this he constantly denies culpability or that there are any problems with his copier instead of trying to fix the bugs... instead he tells you to make sure the ea terminal does not get restarted because this is a known problem (which goes completely against what he says it can do on this website). Don't waste your time or money on this. Stay away!

Alfiya Fazylova
44459
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.04.30 03:57
You can always contact me for support. But it is not enough to simply say "It does not work". You need to provide a minimum set of data by which I can understand whether you are using the copier correctly, whether the copier with your settings will do what you expect from it. What data is needed, see here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762104#19
Agent86
1450
Agent86 2022.08.19 22:59 
 

Simple and easy to use for what I wanted to do. I am using on local PC and I setup 1 master, and 3 slaves. MT4 or MT5 mobile is not good for me because I want fixed lot sizes, and fixed stop loss and profit levels. I use FXTRADE mobile with Oanda for this part. This allows me to set the lot size, and set stop loss and profit in my mobile app settings.

So any trade on mobile will appear on my master PC that is running the MT4 Trade Copier. The slave accounts running on MT4 will then copy the MT4 master account also on the PC. This things works well for what I am doing and of course I can use the master on desktop too if I wan but mostly I wanted to be able to one click trade from mobile which really works well.

FYI- It took me a little while to understand that I needed to use the marketplace located within the MT4 platform in order to install these EA's that I purchased. Another thing I was unaware of was that I could use a trade panel or trade buttons on a different chart while another EA can run on another chart of the same symbol. I never actually knew about this and thought only one EA could run on a terminal at a time. So any noobs that want this trade copier this might help you with it. Use EA's on one chart, and Trade Copier EA on another open chart in the same terminal. Easy after I actually figured this out.

It's works good especially with prop firm accounts if you have many. I just wish MT4 and MT5 mobile will let you set fixed lot, sl, tp sizes etc.

ANYHOW......Good Copy Trade app and I am happy with my purchase. Happy Trading all.

idrees1
76
idrees1 2022.07.23 23:10 
 

MASHA ALLHA Gri8

Zarisha Zahid Khan
1097
Zarisha Zahid Khan 2022.07.07 08:08 
 

not recommended if you're using professionally or on vps. I used 1 master and 10 slaves. for the second time I lost money with this copier. lost 400usd on one time and then it all got stuck and i lost 300usd per account. there is a 5 second delay. and once it gets stuck and once restarted it places all orders again. not too happy! the provided options are great, but what's the point if not working accordingly. lost over 3500usd with this! :(

Alfiya Fazylova
44459
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.05.22 13:10
1) Make sure that your VPS performance can support 11 terminals. Optimize your VPS and terminals. Minimum requirements and how to optimize VPS and computer are described here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762104#18 2) If this does not help, you can contact me for support. How to do this, see here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762104#19
123
Reply to review