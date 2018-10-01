Advanced NotifyMe

Overview

The Expert Advisor allows you to receive notifications to the mobile phone (or tablet PC), mailbox or play the sound alert when some events occured: opening or closing position, placing or deleting pending order; changing open price, stop loss or take profit; the account balance, equity, margin level, free margin or drawdown has reached the user specified level. You can specify a notification interval, notification text template and audio file for sound alerts. Expert Advisor saves the settings to the file (separate for each chart) and load them on the next start.

The Expert Advisor can display some information on the chart: server and local time; current, maximum and minimum values of balance, equity, margin level, free margin and drawdown.

This Expert Advisor does not perform trading operations, it only monitors the trading account.

This Expert Advisor does not work in the Strategy Tester (ChartEvent events used to interact with the user are not handled in the Strategy Tester);


Using the Expert Advisor

When you launch the Expert Advisor it show the control panel on the chart. You can see the following items on the panel: event list, show info checkbox, update interval input field and three buttons (save settings, load settings and reset settings). You can choose notification type against the line with the name of the event: push, mail or sound notification (you can combine some notification types).

Notification types:

  • Push notifications - text messages that are sent to your mobile phone or tablet PC with iOS or Android operating system. Before using push notifications you must install the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal on your mobile phone or tablet PC and specify the MetaQuotes ID in the desktop MetaTrader 4 settings (Tools - Options - Notifications) on which the Advanced NotifyMe is running. MetaQuotes ID is an 8-character code (letters and digits). You can find it in the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal on your mobile phone or tablet PC.
  • Mail notifications - text messages that are sent to your mailbox. Before using mail notifications you must configure the mail sending in the MetaTrader 4 settings (Tools - Options - Email).
  • Sound notifications - audible alerts that the MetaTrader 4 terminal plays.

If you click configuration button against the line with the name of the event a configuration window will appear. You can edit the notification template for push or mail notifications, set the notification interval, select the audio file for sound notifications. If you select "Accumulate messages", messages about events occurring during the notification interval will be combined into one message, otherwise they will be ignored. All this settings you can assign separately for each event.

In the Expert Advisors control panel you can turn on the display information on the chart (time, balance, equity, margin level, free margin and drawdown). You can specify the information update interval. This is Expert Advisors global monitor interval (if the value is smaller, the EA faster responds to the event).

More information about Advanced NotifyMe usage and notification templates you can see in the "Comments" section.


Warning

The developer of Advanced NotifyMe is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer of Advanced NotifyMe is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.

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Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Bears CD HTB Global
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) is an analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the second one out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 in
Bulls CD LBT Global
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) is an analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the first one out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 i
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Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or activates an audio alarm in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor For the Expert Advisor
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Overview The script displays information about the trade account and the current financial instrument. Information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount
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Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor For the Expert Advisor to work, pl
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Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or activates an audio alarm in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order and position parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert Advisor does not trade, it only monitors your account and orders. Launching the Expert
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