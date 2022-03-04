Mentfx Mmanage
- Utilities
- Anton Jere Calmes
- Version: 1.26
- Updated: 19 October 2023
- Activations: 5
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager.
Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates all necessary risk with your desired % risk. Check out the video for a breakdown of how it looks and how it works:
MT5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80022
As somebody who trades the lower Timeframes, I've found this manager to be an excellent tool. No need to calculate risk, as the tool does everything for you. Just click/drag your entry and you are good to go within a split second. For anyone who follows the Mentfx "smart smart money" way of trading, I reckon this is a must have. The Rogue stop loss is my favorite feature, minimizing the chance of getting hunted/used as liquidity, since your Stop Order is "off the books". Excellent as is, and definitely looking forward to future updates