Mentfx Mmanage

The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager.

Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates all necessary risk with your desired % risk. Check out the video for a breakdown of how it looks and how it works:









MT5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80022



