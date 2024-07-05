Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4

2.33

AI Sniper is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4  terminals.

Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization.

With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface.

Each facet of AI Sniper is meticulously engineered and supported by rigorously tested program code.

Its advanced computational intelligence operates through intricate technical analysis, conducting thousands of mathematical calculations with every price movement.

This enables AI Sniper to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points for trades, whether in bullish or bearish market trends, ensuring precise execution of BUY or SELL orders.

Embedded within our vision, mission, and strategy is a steadfast commitment to equipping traders with unparalleled tools for success.

AI Sniper amalgamates multiple trading strategy functions into a singular, comprehensive trading robot poised to elevate your trading endeavors.

Our paramount objective is your success.

We invite you to download, test, and witness firsthand the transformative capabilities of AI Sniper.

Experience the future of trading today.

I generally recommend volatile symbols and trading pairs. In order for the expert advisor to work constantly, choose volatile trading instruments.




Reviews 3
Apollo1969
403
Apollo1969 2024.07.11 19:02 
 

Testing it now on a live account: Day one with 6 hours to go till close 9 pairs 35 trades 1 loss DD: 0.01% 97% win rate.

multiuwe
104
multiuwe 2025.09.21 14:59 
 

100 Euro Gewinn, 500 Euro minus offene Positionen. Dies potenziert sich so weiter. Das Konto ist bald bei Manitou!!

1965rex
208
1965rex 2025.04.11 07:02 
 

You can read my comments from №121-134.

Посмотрим ваш сет-файл и историю — возможно, найдём причину. Спасибо за честность. Мы уважаем любую обратную связь. А в ответ тишина Обратная связь просто ''супер''

Vladislav Andruschenko
296719
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.04.11 15:23
Добрый день.
Понимаем ваше разочарование — неприятно, когда ожидания не совпадают с результатом. Но в трейдинге не бывает чудес: это всегда работа с риском, и ни один советник не может гарантировать прибыль в любых условиях. Что касается «мёртвых душ» — все отзывы настоящие, и мы ни разу не прибегали к накрутке. У каждого пользователя свой опыт: у кого-то советник работает отлично, у кого-то — не заходит. Это нормально, особенно в такой сложной сфере, как автоматическая торговля. Посмотрим ваш сет-файл и историю — возможно, найдём причину. Спасибо за честность. Мы уважаем любую обратную связь.
