MultiPairs MT4

MultiPairs MT4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This expert advisor is based on Multi-currency strategy. This system analyzes the market volatility to find trading signals based on trend reversal strategies and is used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on the buying-selling force in the trading market with an advantage and low risk with a trend reversal pattern. The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies.

MultiPairs MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53524

MultiPairs MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53184


Key Features

  • Trades on timeframe: M15 
  • Trades on any pair: EURUSD,GBPUSD,CHFJPY,USDCAD,CADCHF,EURCHF,GBPJPY   
  • Initial deposit: $100+ 
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality
  • For settings, simply drag the EA onto any chart  ( only 1 chart)
  • For trading, set the currency pair to 7 pairs ,(7 pairs maximum) 
  • For testing, set the currency pair to 1 pair only

Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Sym - set currency pairs according to user preferences 
  • Mode_MM - set to " Mode_Test or Mode_Trade "
  • Lot_MM - set as " auto lot or fixed lot "
  • Lots - lot size  
  • Risk - risk percentage
  • SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default" 
    • SL_Default- for automatic setting 
    • SL_Input - enter a parameter value 
    • SL - stop loss level 1 ,pips 
    • SL2 - stop loss level 2 ,pips 

  • TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default" 
    • TP_Default - for automatic setting 
    • TP_Input - enter a parameter value 
    • TP - take profit level 1 ,pips
    • TP2 - take profit level 2 ,pips
  • MA_Period - moving average period
      • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
      • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
      • MinBars - minimum bars required
      • TradePercent - percentage of Account Free Margin to trade
      • Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
      • Start_Min - set time to start minute 
      • End_Hour - set time to end hour 
      • End_Min - set time to end minute
      • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
      • DialogBox - Large/Small


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