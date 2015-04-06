FX GridCash

The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk. 

There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions. 

The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small retracement requirement for profitability. 

We have traded and tested live over more than a 5 year period (which has certainly seen it's share of volatility and significant market moves) without issue. 

This strategy has proven to be very profitable in normal market conditions and even more profitable in a volatile market

The system does not need to stop waiting for news filtering and can be traded full-time in all conditions.

" Obviously less risk means less reward though and there's no reward like this without the risk. "


Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD
  • Use only five-digit accounts
  • Initial deposit: $ 1000 up 
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lots - initial lot size 
  • Lot_MM - set as " Fixed /Auto /Multiplier "
  • risk - risk percentage
  • Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied
  • ATR - multiple of the ATR 
  • MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side
  • Show_Trade_Level - shows entry price for open positions when set to ‘true’
  • DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
  • Slippage - slippage value in points
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
  • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
  • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
  • Top - distance from the top
  • Left - distance from the left


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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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SPD HighLow
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The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
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IRobot Alligators
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IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
IMA Recover Loss
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IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
FDM Strategy
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FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
SPD Parabolic Sar
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The Expert Advisor is based on the principles of Parabolic SAR indicator and uses the elements of the hedging strategies. This mechanism uses the momentum of trading volatility that works on all the timeframe, day trading and swing trading. If two Parabolic SAR dots are below the price they represent the buy signal, and if the two Parabolic SAR dots are above the price they indicate the sell signal. This algorithm uses a hedging strategy that works with the volatility zone system, which we apply
SPD Fractal Breakout
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This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
SPD Money Flow Index
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This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and using a trend-based trading strategy. The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. In addition, if the MFI is below ( Buy_MFIBelow ) and not above the overbought level , it indicates the buy signal. On the other hand, if MFI is above ( Sell_MFIAbove ) and not below the oversold
SPD Crocodile
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SPD HighLow Pro
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The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of high-low candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. The EA compares today's bar with yesterday's one. If today's high is higher than yesterday's high and today's low is higher than yesterday's low, that indicates a buy signal. But on the other hand, it is a sell signal. This system is used to add Average to range (ATR) , Standard deviation (STD) , and Average daily range (ADR) to filt
SPD Envelopes Scalper
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SPD BB Scalper
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SPD Neutron
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Grid Zone
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Smart Recovery
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Averaging Master
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Recovery Scalper
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ScalperSpeed
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Max ScalperSpeed
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DynamicScalper
Paranchai Tensit
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The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically. The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging  and other risky strategies Key Features Trades on time
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DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
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Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
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