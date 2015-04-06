FX GridCash

The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.

There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.

The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small retracement requirement for profitability.

We have traded and tested live over more than a 5 year period (which has certainly seen it's share of volatility and significant market moves) without issue.

This strategy has proven to be very profitable in normal market conditions and even more profitable in a volatile market

The system does not need to stop waiting for news filtering and can be traded full-time in all conditions.

" Obviously less risk means less reward though and there's no reward like this without the risk. "



Key Features

Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Use only five-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 1000 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality



Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lots - initial lot size

Lot_MM - set as " Fixed /Auto /Multiplier "

risk - risk percentage

Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied

ATR - multiple of the ATR

MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side

Show_Trade_Level - shows entry price for open positions when set to ‘true’

DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

Slippage - slippage value in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



