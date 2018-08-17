Night Lottery EA MT4
- Experts
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Robots4Forex LtdProfessional software developer with a passion for finance. Any questions or requests message me.
Telegram Group - https://t.me/+6qXOPmKlp182Yjdk
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 24 January 2022
- Activations: 20
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex
View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain
Features
- Fully automated
- Not sensitive to spread
- Risk Money Management
- Always a stop loss in place
- This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant
- Works on VPS
Input Settings
Order Settings
- MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.
- Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.
- LotMultiplier - The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0.
- Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.
- MoneyManagement - If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false.
- MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1.
- AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.
- AccountProfitLock - If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0.
- NFA_FIFOCompliant - Turn this on if you need this to be NFA and FIFO compliant, true/false.
Excellent support. EA is very promising!!