Night Lottery EA MT4

4.33

The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex

View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

  • Fully automated
  • Not sensitive to spread
  • Risk Money Management
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant
  • Works on VPS

Input Settings

Order Settings

  • MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.
  • Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.
  • LotMultiplier - The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0.
  • Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.
  • MoneyManagement - If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false.
  • MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1.
  • AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.
  • AccountProfitLock - If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0.
  • NFA_FIFOCompliant - Turn this on if you need this to be NFA and FIFO compliant, true/false.
Reviews 5
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2019.11.04 03:37 
 

Excellent support. EA is very promising!!

Intet
94
Intet 2019.01.18 21:05 
 

Very good if you are looking for high risk. Im running on four different accounts and are more then 100% after two months on all four. But had two drawdowns of 50% so treat it like high risk. I would not recommend running when market is low liquidity like near the big holidays.

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AYM
135
AYM 2021.03.31 16:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2019.11.04 03:37 
 

Excellent support. EA is very promising!!

Clifton
746
Clifton 2019.01.20 20:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Intet
94
Intet 2019.01.18 21:05 
 

Very good if you are looking for high risk. Im running on four different accounts and are more then 100% after two months on all four. But had two drawdowns of 50% so treat it like high risk. I would not recommend running when market is low liquidity like near the big holidays.

Jhs
394
Jhs 2018.11.15 11:35 
 

I have rented for a month, and the first night three winning trades, I hope you continue this well in forward even with the news about Italy and Trump, Mark is very attentive and responds immediately with any questions.I will make a comment when I finish the product rental and if it is positive, buy the expert finally. I hope that Mark will continue to improve the expert advisor. Thanks

14.12.2018. I am very angry because the last day of rental of the EA, 4 BUY (Eur/Usd), when the market is in range or downtrend, in lost leave and the EA has closed them to me automatically to the hour in which it expired, I suppose, the rent. Practically the expert advisor has made the same operations as the cheaper Hamster Scalping and Hamster Lite that is free. Would be better Mark's support to say when to put the expert On or Off based on market volatility or high impact news.

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