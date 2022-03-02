Bolinger EXP
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is a constructor based on the famous Bollinger Bands indicator. During the last year (2021), we became very interested in this indicator and carefully studied its work. Due to our observations and adjustments (during testing), the Bollinger EXP adviser appeared - which is now in front of you. This is not a simple Expert Advisor, it has a huge number of options so that you can choose the necessary level of risks and create the strategy you need. We are testing this Expert Advisor and are very pleased with the results. Monitoring of the account, which started back in November 2021, you can see at the link.
Adviser Settings
- signal timeframe;
- period;
- number of standard deviations;
- shift relative to price;
- price type;
- from which bar is the signal (0 - current, 1 - previous);
Management Settings
- signal reversal;
- cross-closing with a reverse signal;
Lot Settings
- starting lot;
- money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, which means that for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on ...;
Closing orders
- take profit in points;
- take profit multiplier;
- Close by Close candles;
- stop loss in points;
- stop loss multiplier;
- take profit in %;
- stop loss in %;
Martingale Settings
- martingale strategy (off, multiply, plus lot);
- order step;
- step multiplier;
- lot multiplier (does not work when adding a plus);
- enable hedging (additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
- lot multiplier by trend;
Safety
- stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
- auto translation into 5 characters;
- bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
- maximum lot;
- maximum number of knees;
- maximum spread;
- maximum slippage;
- expert ID;
Working hours
- Monday;
- start hour;
- start minute;
- stop hour;
- stop minute;
- next, the same settings for each day of the week...
Graphics settings
- graphics;
- panel color;
- panel edges;
- color of information;
- profit color;
- loss color;
- the color of the new knee;
- color of purchase orders;
- color of sell orders;
- comment on orders;