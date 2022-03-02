Bolinger EXP

The Expert Advisor is a constructor based on the famous Bollinger Bands indicator. During the last year (2021), we became very interested in this indicator and carefully studied its work. Due to our observations and adjustments (during testing), the Bollinger EXP adviser appeared - which is now in front of you. This is not a simple Expert Advisor, it has a huge number of options so that you can choose the necessary level of risks and create the strategy you need. We are testing this Expert Advisor and are very pleased with the results. Monitoring of the account, which started back in November 2021, you can see at the link.

Adviser Settings