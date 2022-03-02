Bolinger EXP

The Expert Advisor is a constructor based on the famous Bollinger Bands indicator. During the last year (2021), we became very interested in this indicator and carefully studied its work. Due to our observations and adjustments (during testing), the Bollinger EXP adviser appeared - which is now in front of you. This is not a simple Expert Advisor, it has a huge number of options so that you can choose the necessary level of risks and create the strategy you need. We are testing this Expert Advisor and are very pleased with the results. Monitoring of the account, which started back in November 2021, you can see at the link.

Adviser Settings

Indicator Settings
  • signal timeframe;
  • period;
  • number of standard deviations;
  • shift relative to price;
  • price type;
  • from which bar is the signal (0 - current, 1 - previous);

Management Settings

  • signal reversal;
  • cross-closing with a reverse signal;

Lot Settings

  • starting lot;
  • money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, which means that for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on ...;

Closing orders

  • take profit in points;
  • take profit multiplier;
  • Close by Close candles;
  • stop loss in points;
  • stop loss multiplier;
  • take profit in %;
  • stop loss in %;

Martingale Settings

  • martingale strategy (off, multiply, plus lot);
  • order step;
  • step multiplier;
  • lot multiplier (does not work when adding a plus);
  • enable hedging (additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
  • lot multiplier by trend;

Safety

  • stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
  • auto translation into 5 characters;
  • bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
  • maximum lot;
  • maximum number of knees;
  • maximum spread;
  • maximum slippage;
  • expert ID;

Working hours

  • Monday;
  • start hour;
  • start minute;
  • stop hour;
  • stop minute;
  • next, the same settings for each day of the week...

Graphics settings

  • graphics;
  • panel color;
  • panel edges;
  • color of information;
  • profit color;
  • loss color;
  • the color of the new knee;
  • color of purchase orders;
  • color of sell orders;
  • comment on orders;
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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This Expert Advisor is made in the form of a multifunctional constructor and allows you to customize it for any needs. The advisor was developed in our club and was recognized by us as our best development of 2021. In order to see its capabilities, test it and look at the monitoring of the test account. We recommend working on the GBPUSD, H1 pair, the initial deposit is from 4000 USD (possible cents). You can use any other trading tools. Adviser Settings Settings Envelopes signal timeframe; pe
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Experts
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Experts
For the correct operation of this Expert Advisor, a minimum trading spread is required. 15 points on the 5th sign is optimal. The smaller your spread, the better the trading will be. The Expert Advisor opens a buy or sell order only after a strong activity has been formed in the market. The basis of the strategy is an indicator for scalping - Scalping Dong. The robot has more than 60 settings so that you can efficiently manage your trading strategy. Recommendations: Trading on any trading pairs
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