XGen AI Scalper MT4
- Experts
- Burak Baltaci
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 11
XGen AI Scalper MT4 | AI-Powered Automated Trading System
XGen AI Scalper is a sophisticated Expert Advisor featuring neural network-based algorithms integrated directly into its core architecture. The system employs machine learning patterns to identify high-probability market entries across all trading instruments.
Key Features
Universal Compatibility
Compatible with all currency pairs, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and indices
Recommended timeframes for scalping: M5 and M15
Optimized for both trending and ranging markets
Advanced AI Technology
Proprietary wave-scanning algorithm with neural network integration
Real-time adaptive learning based on market conditions
AI-driven decision-making processes embedded in code structure
Automatic pattern recognition and trend analysis
Professional Trading Management
Adaptive position sizing based on account balance
Dynamic trailing stops adjusted to volatility
Multi-timeframe confirmation for enhanced accuracy
Integrated spread filtering for optimal execution
Control Panel
Real-time account metrics and performance statistics
Wave visualization showing AI market interpretation
Complete trade history and system status monitoring
Risk Management
Intelligent stop-loss and take-profit placement
Volatility-based position sizing
Maximum drawdown protection
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Compatible Assets: All forex pairs, metals, crypto, indices
Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15 (scalping)
Architecture: AI-integrated algorithm structure
XGen AI Scalper combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with proven risk management principles to deliver consistent automated trading performance across all market conditions.
The first 20 copies are being sold for promotional purposes at a price of $199. Subsequent pricing will be $1,999.