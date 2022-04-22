Williams percent range WPR

This Expert Advisor is based on the Williams percent range strategy. It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a closing price to the high-low range over a specific period. Williams percent range can be used in various capacities that can help us determine momentum confirmations, overbought and oversold readings, strength of the trend and potential buy and sell signals.





Key Features



Timeframe: H4

Currency pairs: GBPUSD

Use only five-digit accounts

Minimum deposit: $ 100

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage



Parameters