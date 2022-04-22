Williams percent range WPR
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 April 2022
- Activations: 20
This Expert Advisor is based on the Williams percent range strategy. It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a closing price to the high-low range over a specific period. Williams percent range can be used in various capacities that can help us determine momentum confirmations, overbought and oversold readings, strength of the trend and potential buy and sell signals.
Key Features
Timeframe: H4
Currency pairs: GBPUSD
Use only five-digit accounts
Minimum deposit: $ 100
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lot_MM - set as " Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots"
- Lots - lot size
- Risk - risk percentage
- SL- stop loss ,points
- TP- take profit ,points
- Spread - spread value in points
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
- Slippage - slippage value in points
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
- UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
- TrailingStart - trailing start size, points
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points
- TrailingStep - trailing step, points
- MoveToBreakEven - enable breakeven point, set true or false
- LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points
- DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
- URL_News "https://ec.forexprostools.com/"
- NewsSymbol - Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
- Top - Display from the top
- Left - Display from the left