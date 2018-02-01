IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators.

This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays.

Long and Short Trade Signals:

The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system would buy when all of the short-term MAs cross above all of the long-term MAs, and sell when the short term MAs cross below the long-term MAs.





Key Features

This Expert Advisor can trade in currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, GBPCHF, CADJPY, GBPJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURNZD, EURCAD, CADCHF, NZDJPY and XAUUSD

Expert Advisors work in M15, M30 and H1 timeframes. However, the greatest efficiency has been observed on M15, M30

Money management by opening a real account. If the dollar, the minimum deposit is $ 100 with 0.01 lot size, which must correspond to the minimum deposit defined by the broker.

Risk management is protected by stop loss and take profit. The procedure is defined in the parameter function shown in the parameter description below.

Maximum drawdown can be defined by the percentage of acceptable losses. This can be set in the parameter function shown in the parameter description below.





Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.

- Magic number to set the ID for each EA. Lots - initial lot size

- initial lot size Slippage - slippage size

- slippage size UseLotsize - set as Initial_Lots or Hedging

- set as Initial_Lots or Hedging Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied

- previous lot size will multiplied DeepLevel - how many continuous losses

- how many continuous losses UseBreakeven - set as true or false

- set as true or false BE_FIX_Pips - “BE_FIX_Pips=20” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 20 pips profit has been achieved.

- “BE_FIX_Pips=20” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 20 pips profit has been achieved. UseTrailingStop - set as true or false

- set as true or false TrailingStopType - choose trailing stop type

- choose trailing stop type TL_Fixed



TL_Dynamic



TL_Recoverstop

AtrPeriod - ATR averaging period

- ATR averaging period UseDelete_pending_order - set as default

- set as default UseRecoveryLoss - set as Dynamic or Fixed

- set as Dynamic or Fixed UseRecoveryDynamic



F_Gap - factor of recovery area, 1.0-3.0

- factor of recovery area, 1.0-3.0



F_tp - factor of take profit target, 1.0-3.0

- factor of take profit target, 1.0-3.0



F_hedge - factor of take profit hedging, 1.0-3.0

- factor of take profit hedging, 1.0-3.0



F_sl - factor of stop loss, 1.0-3.0

- factor of stop loss, 1.0-3.0

UseRecoveryFixed



Gap - recovery area, pips

- recovery area, pips



tp - take profit target, pips

- take profit target, pips



tp_hedge - take profit hedging, pips

- take profit hedging, pips



sl - stop loss, pips

- stop loss, pips Drawdown Percent Settings

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown

- set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown

MaxSlippage - Max slippage size, pips

- Max slippage size, pips

ClosePending - set as true or false

- set as true or false Background Settings - use default or change the background color

- use default or change the background color UseTimeAlert - If you choose to use, the system will turn on notifications. input true or false

- If you choose to use, the system will turn on notifications. input true or false StartHour - start trading

- start trading

EndHour - trading finished

- trading finished Timeframe - This system works on timeframes

- This system works on timeframes M15



M30



H1





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