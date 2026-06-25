Fortune MT4

5

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions. Fortune is designed for traders who prefer rules-based execution, structured risk management, and a clean single-entry approach without grid, martingale, or recovery stacking.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortune EA purchase includes access to 2 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 3 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $199 | Final Price: $799

15 copies available at current price! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure. Instead of relying on a simple fixed indicator trigger, Fortune evaluates recent price behavior and waits for a valid breakout setup before entering the market.

Once a trade setup is detected, Fortune manages the position based on the risk percentage set by the user. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions.

Fortune places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met
  • Managing each trade according to the user’s selected risk percentage
  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortune does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can adjust the risk percentage according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. This makes Fortune suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortune Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortune prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortune can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortune to the 1-hour (H1) chart.

Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the H1 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended H1 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortune is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortune is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortune is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortune thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortune designed for?
Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is H1.

3. Does Fortune use grid or martingale?
No. Fortune does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. For example, with 2% risk per trade on a $500 account, the maximum risk per trade is approximately $10.

5. How does Fortune manage risk?
Each trade is managed based on the risk percentage set by the user and there will only be 1 entry at any one time. 

6. Does Fortune trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortune guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortune MT4 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.

Reviews 5
Gabriele Bozzolan
273
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.07.20 17:26 
 

Fortune is an excellent EA. So far, it has delivered excellent results, with all trades positive. I've been looking for an EA with this structure for a while, without the risk of a martingale or grid. Lee is a very kind and helpful person, which isn't something everyone can be like. He's quick to respond, and he delivers 100% on his promises. Congratulations!!! I recommend Fortune to anyone who's unsure about purchasing it, especially considering the price. You'll definitely be happy. I'll definitely update my review with the results. Thanks again, Lee, for your time.

Jose Gaspar
128
Jose Gaspar 2026.07.15 07:00 
 

Fortune is maybe the best EA I have ever purchased on MQL and I have them all. Unlike most EAs, Fortune operates strictly on a one trade at a time, no-martingale, no grid trading. The risk of ruin to your account is non existent. I knew the Fortune system already because I was a subscriber to the signal, which helped me double my account from 500USD to 1000USD in just 3 months. I purchased the EA 1 week ago and I have already made back the cost of the EA in 2 profit trades (97.25USD+103.55USD). The backtests of this EA are aligned with the live signal and my own trades. This is great and gives you confidence looking into the future. Last but not least, Lee, the EA developer, is extremely comunicative and supportive.

Anything negative?

The EA operates with a 90% win rate. From time to time you will hit a loss that can set you aside 1-10% (depending on the risk per trade you choose, of course). In other words, the system doesnt AVOID losses. It takes losses like a champ and recovers from them, WITHOUT increasing risk.

Nicholas Tey
23
Nicholas Tey 2026.07.02 12:51 
 

good and reliable EA, consistent results throughout 2026.

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Gabriele Bozzolan
273
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.07.20 17:26 
 

Fortune is an excellent EA. So far, it has delivered excellent results, with all trades positive. I've been looking for an EA with this structure for a while, without the risk of a martingale or grid. Lee is a very kind and helpful person, which isn't something everyone can be like. He's quick to respond, and he delivers 100% on his promises. Congratulations!!! I recommend Fortune to anyone who's unsure about purchasing it, especially considering the price. You'll definitely be happy. I'll definitely update my review with the results. Thanks again, Lee, for your time.

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.20 17:28
Thank you so much, Gabriele, for your thoughtful and encouraging review! I’m delighted to hear that Fortune EA has delivered a positive start and that its single-entry, no-martingale and no-grid structure is exactly what you were looking for. I truly appreciate your trust, recommendation and kind words about the support provided. Wishing you continued success with Fortune, and I look forward to seeing your future results and updated review! 🙏📈
Angga Anugrawan
466
Angga Anugrawan 2026.07.18 01:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.18 01:51
Thank you very much for your kind review and support! I’m glad to hear that your experience with Fortune EA and the demo results has been positive so far. I’m always happy to help with any questions or setup guidance. Wishing you a smooth and successful forward-testing journey starting Monday! 🙏📈
Jose Gaspar
128
Jose Gaspar 2026.07.15 07:00 
 

Fortune is maybe the best EA I have ever purchased on MQL and I have them all. Unlike most EAs, Fortune operates strictly on a one trade at a time, no-martingale, no grid trading. The risk of ruin to your account is non existent. I knew the Fortune system already because I was a subscriber to the signal, which helped me double my account from 500USD to 1000USD in just 3 months. I purchased the EA 1 week ago and I have already made back the cost of the EA in 2 profit trades (97.25USD+103.55USD). The backtests of this EA are aligned with the live signal and my own trades. This is great and gives you confidence looking into the future. Last but not least, Lee, the EA developer, is extremely comunicative and supportive.

Anything negative?

The EA operates with a 90% win rate. From time to time you will hit a loss that can set you aside 1-10% (depending on the risk per trade you choose, of course). In other words, the system doesnt AVOID losses. It takes losses like a champ and recovers from them, WITHOUT increasing risk.

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.15 07:24
Thank you so much for your review and for sharing your experience! I am thrilled to hear that the EA has been providing you with good, reliable, and consistent results throughout 2026. Your trust and support mean a lot. Wishing you continued success with your trading, and please feel free to reach out if you ever need any assistance!
Nicholas Tey
23
Nicholas Tey 2026.07.02 12:51 
 

good and reliable EA, consistent results throughout 2026.

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.02 12:54
Thank you for your purchase and for taking the time to leave a review! I appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your results. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me anytime.
Wen Loong Tiang
506
Wen Loong Tiang 2026.06.26 06:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.06.26 06:28
Thank you for your purchase and for taking the time to leave a review! I'm glad I could help you get everything set up. I appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your results. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me anytime.
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