SpiderWeb MT4
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 10.1
- Activations: 20
SpiderWeb MT4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It is based on the scalping strategies. This system is suitable for sideways market and medium trend. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Added the function of automatic risk management control parameters, which users can choose to adjust risk settings by adjusting loss and profit coefficient. The EA does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies.
SpiderWeb MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52624
Key Features
- Trades on timeframe: M15
- Trades on any pair, recommended EURUSD
- Initial deposit: $100 up
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
- Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lot_MM - set as " auto lot or fixed lot "
- Lot - lot size
- Risk - risk percentage
- xDynamicSL - loss coefficient, range 2.0-4.0
- xDynamicTP - profit coefficient, range 0.5-2.0
- MA_Period - moving average period
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage
- MinBars - minimum bars required
- TradePercent - percentage of Account Free Margin to trade
- Start_Hour - set time to start hour
- Start_Min - set time to start minute
- End_Hour - set time to end hour
- End_Min - set time to end minute
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
- DialogBox - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move
- Display Settings:
- Show
- Hide
- Quick test