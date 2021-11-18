SPD BB Scalper

This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses the Bollinger Bands indicator.

The Bollinger Bands indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The Bollinger Bands consist of an upper band placed above, and a lower band placed below. The distance between the Bollinger Bands or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measure.

The mechanism of this system is similar to the SPD Envelopes Scalper. If the price rises above the upper band and then closes back down inside the Bollinger band indicates a signal to sell. On the other hand, when the price falls below the lower band and closes back inside the Bollinger band, it indicates a buy signal.

This system is suitable for sideways market and medium trend.





Key Features

Trades on different timeframes, recommended M15 .

. Trades on any pair, recommended EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD .

. Initial deposit: $1000+

This Expert Advisor uses the average position algorithm technique.

Use only five-digit accounts.

It is recommended to use very low spread ECN Broker, VPS (Virtual Private Server) is required for faster connections to send orders.





Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA

- Magic number to set the ID for each EA Lots - initial lot size

- initial lot size UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots

- set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied

- previous lot size will multiplied Initial_TP - initial take profit value in points

- initial take profit value in points MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points

- maximum allowable spread value in points Slippage - slippage in points

- slippage in points UseBreakeven - set as true or false

- set as true or false BE_FIXED - move your stop loss to breakeven point when you get profitable

- move your stop loss to breakeven point when you get profitable Drawdown Percent Settings

ClosePending - set as true or false

- set as true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown

- set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage in points

- maximum allowable slippage in points Variable_Settings - use default or change values of variables by optimizing

- use or UseParameters - set as Default or Input

- set as or

Default - set parameters for automatically

- set parameters for



Input - enter the parameter value

- enter the parameter value



BB_Period - averaging period to calculate the main line

- averaging period to calculate the main line





BB_Dev - number of standard deviations from the main line

- number of standard deviations from the main line





BB_Shift - the indicator shift relative to the chart

- the indicator shift relative to the chart





BB_Price - applied price, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE

News Filter Function

URL_News "http://ec.forexprostools.com/"

"http://ec.forexprostools.com/"

NewsSymbol - Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

- Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

- Your Broker GMT Offset

LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for filter

ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for filter

HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for filter

NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

- Set true or false for filter

StopBeforeLowNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Low News

- Set minutes for

StopAfterLowNews - Set minutes for Stop After Low News

- Set minutes for

StopBeforeModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Moderate News

- Set minutes for

StopAfterModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop After Moderate News

- Set minutes for

StopBeforeHighNews - Set minutes for Stop Before High News

- Set minutes for

StopAfterHighNews - Set minutes for Stop After High News

- Set minutes for

StopBeforeNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Nonfarm Payrolls News

- Set minutes for

StopAfterNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop After Nonfarm Payrolls News

- Set minutes for

CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

- Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

- Set true or false for drawing the news lines

LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

- Set color for filter

ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

- Set color for filter

HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

- Set color for filter Day Of Week Filter Function

Monday - Set true or false for Monday trading

- Set true or false for Monday trading

Tuesday - Set true or false for Tuesday trading

- Set true or false for Tuesday trading

Wednesday - Set true or false for Wednesday trading

- Set true or false for Wednesday trading

Thursday - Set true or false for Thursday trading

- Set true or false for Thursday trading

Friday - Set true or false for Friday trading

- Set true or false for Friday trading

Saturday - Set true or false for Saturday trading

- Set true or false for Saturday trading

Sunday - Set true or false for Sunday trading

- Set true or false for Sunday trading

StartTradeTime - Set time to start trading

- Set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - Set time to end trading

- Set time to end trading Display Settings - apply default or change display position

- apply default or change display position Top - distance from the top

- distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



