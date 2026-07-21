Fortress MT4

5

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level. Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortress EA purchase includes access to 1 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 2 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $99 | Final Price: $799

Price will gradually increase as more copies are sold! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level.

Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

Fortress places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met

  • Managing each trade according to the user’s defined risk tolerance

  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach for each confirmation algorithms


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortress does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can let the EA adjust the position sizing and trade frequency automatically. This makes Fortress suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortress Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortress prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortress can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortress to the 15-minute (M15) chart.

Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the M15 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended M15 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortress is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortress is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortress is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortress thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortress designed for?
Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

3. Does Fortress use grid or martingale?
No. Fortress does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. 

5. How does Fortress manage risk?
The risk is managed based on the Max Drawdown and Trade Frequency set by the user.

6. Does Fortress trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortress guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortress MT4 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.


Reviews 1
MT102
877
MT102 2026.07.21 15:23 
 

What I see the Fortune EA did in strategy tester and in the Signal is enough for me to grab this Fortress EA as soon as posible, before its price will spike, I believe. I've just downloaded and not runing it in real time yet. However, I'm giving 5 star for the $30 for such a huge potential EA. This is far too kind. I will update the results soon. Let's hope it will do exactly what we saw in the strategy tester !

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MT102
877
MT102 2026.07.21 15:23 
 

What I see the Fortune EA did in strategy tester and in the Signal is enough for me to grab this Fortress EA as soon as posible, before its price will spike, I believe. I've just downloaded and not runing it in real time yet. However, I'm giving 5 star for the $30 for such a huge potential EA. This is far too kind. I will update the results soon. Let's hope it will do exactly what we saw in the strategy tester !

Shane Lee
1632
Reply from developer Shane Lee 2026.07.21 16:06
Thank you very much for your trust and support! We’re glad that Fortune’s strategy tester results and live signal gave you the confidence to try Fortress. As Fortress has only just been installed, we appreciate your realistic approach and look forward to hearing about your experience after it has had enough time and trades to demonstrate its performance. Please use a comfortable risk level and allow the EA’s strategy to operate consistently without judging it from only a few trades. Wishing you a smooth setup and a successful long-term journey with Fortress. We’ll be happy to assist whenever needed! 🏰⚔️
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