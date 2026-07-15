Golden Weapon EA

  • Experts
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    • MQL4 developer . at  Vizag
    • India
    • 590
    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Golden Weapon EA for MT4

Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading

Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features.

The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer systematic trading and wish to automate their trading process while maintaining control over risk settings.

Trading Approach

Golden Weapon EA uses multiple layers of market analysis before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it evaluates several technical conditions to identify trading opportunities.

The trading process includes:

  • Trend evaluation

  • Momentum analysis

  • Price action confirmation

  • Market condition filtering

  • Spread verification

  • Trading session filtering

These filters are designed to reduce unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions while allowing the EA to operate according to its programmed strategy.

Main Features

Fully Automated Trading

Golden Weapon EA automatically monitors the market, opens positions, manages active trades and closes them according to its internal trading logic and the user-defined settings.

The EA is intended to operate continuously when MetaTrader 4 remains connected to the trading server.

Configurable Money Management

The EA provides flexible money management options suitable for different account sizes and trading preferences.

Available options include:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Risk percentage per trade

  • Adjustable trading volume

Trade Management

Each position can be managed automatically using configurable parameters.

Available functions include:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-even

  • Maximum simultaneous trades

Risk Management

Golden Weapon EA provides several built-in controls to help traders manage account exposure.

Available protection features include:

  • Maximum drawdown limit

  • Daily loss limit

  • Equity protection

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage control

  • Trading session control

All parameters can be adjusted by the user.

Supported Instruments

Golden Weapon EA can be used on:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex currency pairs

  • Minor Forex currency pairs

  • Cross currency pairs

Recommended Timeframes

Recommended chart periods:

  • M5

  • M15

Users may perform their own testing on other supported timeframes if desired.

Platform

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker Compatibility

Golden Weapon EA is compatible with brokers offering:

  • Market Execution

  • ECN Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Low Spread Trading Conditions

Adjustable Parameters

The EA includes user-configurable settings such as:

Risk Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Automatic Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Maximum Drawdown

Trade Settings

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Open Trades

Trading Filters

  • Trading Hours

  • Maximum Spread

  • Slippage

  • Magic Number

These settings allow the EA to be configured according to individual trading preferences and risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, the following conditions are recommended:

  • Reliable internet connection

  • VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Low-spread trading account

  • Updated MetaTrader 4 platform

Advantages

Golden Weapon EA is designed with the following objectives:

  • Automated trade execution

  • Configurable risk management

  • Flexible money management

  • Automatic trade management

  • User-adjustable settings

  • No external DLL requirements

  • Compatibility with different account sizes

  • Straightforward installation and configuration

Installation

  1. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 4.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 4.

  3. Open a supported chart.

  4. Attach Golden Weapon EA to the chart.

  5. Enable Auto Trading.

  6. Configure the desired input parameters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which platform is supported?

Golden Weapon EA is developed for MetaTrader 4.

Which symbol is recommended?

The EA is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can also be used on supported Forex currency pairs.

Can I use my own lot size?

Yes. The EA allows either fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation according to your selected settings.

Can I modify the risk settings?

Yes. All major risk management parameters are configurable.

Does the EA require additional libraries?

No. Golden Weapon EA does not require external DLL files.

Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:

  • Test the EA in the Strategy Tester.

  • Perform forward testing on a demo account.

  • Select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

  • Monitor performance regularly after changing parameters.

Important Information

Market conditions vary over time, and trading results depend on many factors including broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, execution quality, volatility and user-selected settings. Users should evaluate the EA under their own trading conditions before using it in a live environment.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Golden Weapon EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades according to its programmed logic and user-defined settings. Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, managing risk and determining whether the product is suitable for their trading objectives.


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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
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Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sukhpreet Singh Bedi
249
Sukhpreet Singh Bedi 2026.07.28 08:01 
 

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Gunapu Sankara Rao
590
Reply from developer Gunapu Sankara Rao 2026.07.28 08:09
Dear Customer, Thank you very much for your detailed and thoughtful review of **Golden Weapon EA**. I'm delighted to hear that you've had a positive experience on both your demo and live accounts. It's especially encouraging to know that you appreciate the EA's execution quality, stability, trade management, and the flexibility of its risk settings. Your feedback confirms that the effort invested in developing and testing the EA is making a real difference for traders. I also appreciate your recognition of the customer support provided. My goal is to continue improving the EA by adding new features, optimizing performance, and ensuring it remains reliable under changing market conditions. As you mentioned, proper risk management and adapting settings to market conditions are essential for achieving consistent long-term results. I encourage all users to continue forward testing and selecting risk levels that match their trading objectives. Thank you again for your trust, recommendation, and kind words. Your support motivates me to keep enhancing **Golden Weapon EA** with future updates and improvements. Wishing you continued success and profitable trading!
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