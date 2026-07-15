Golden Weapon EA
- Experts
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Gunapu Sankara RaoExpert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
Strategy Optimization
I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading
Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features.
The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer systematic trading and wish to automate their trading process while maintaining control over risk settings.
Trading Approach
Golden Weapon EA uses multiple layers of market analysis before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it evaluates several technical conditions to identify trading opportunities.
The trading process includes:
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Trend evaluation
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Momentum analysis
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Price action confirmation
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Market condition filtering
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Spread verification
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Trading session filtering
These filters are designed to reduce unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions while allowing the EA to operate according to its programmed strategy.
Main Features
Fully Automated Trading
Golden Weapon EA automatically monitors the market, opens positions, manages active trades and closes them according to its internal trading logic and the user-defined settings.
The EA is intended to operate continuously when MetaTrader 4 remains connected to the trading server.
Configurable Money Management
The EA provides flexible money management options suitable for different account sizes and trading preferences.
Available options include:
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Fixed lot size
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Automatic lot sizing
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Risk percentage per trade
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Adjustable trading volume
Trade Management
Each position can be managed automatically using configurable parameters.
Available functions include:
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Break-even
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Maximum simultaneous trades
Risk Management
Golden Weapon EA provides several built-in controls to help traders manage account exposure.
Available protection features include:
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Maximum drawdown limit
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Daily loss limit
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Equity protection
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Spread filter
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Slippage control
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Trading session control
All parameters can be adjusted by the user.
Supported Instruments
Golden Weapon EA can be used on:
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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Major Forex currency pairs
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Minor Forex currency pairs
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Cross currency pairs
Recommended Timeframes
Recommended chart periods:
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M5
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M15
Users may perform their own testing on other supported timeframes if desired.
Platform
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MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Broker Compatibility
Golden Weapon EA is compatible with brokers offering:
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Market Execution
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ECN Accounts
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Standard Accounts
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Low Spread Trading Conditions
Adjustable Parameters
The EA includes user-configurable settings such as:
Risk Settings
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Lot Size
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Automatic Lot
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Risk Percentage
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Maximum Drawdown
Trade Settings
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Break-even
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Trailing Stop
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Maximum Open Trades
Trading Filters
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Trading Hours
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Maximum Spread
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Slippage
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Magic Number
These settings allow the EA to be configured according to individual trading preferences and risk tolerance.
Recommended Trading Environment
For stable operation, the following conditions are recommended:
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Reliable internet connection
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VPS for uninterrupted operation
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Low-spread trading account
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Updated MetaTrader 4 platform
Advantages
Golden Weapon EA is designed with the following objectives:
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Automated trade execution
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Configurable risk management
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Flexible money management
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Automatic trade management
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User-adjustable settings
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No external DLL requirements
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Compatibility with different account sizes
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Straightforward installation and configuration
Installation
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Copy the EA file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 4.
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Restart MetaTrader 4.
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Open a supported chart.
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Attach Golden Weapon EA to the chart.
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Enable Auto Trading.
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Configure the desired input parameters.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which platform is supported?
Golden Weapon EA is developed for MetaTrader 4.
Which symbol is recommended?
The EA is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can also be used on supported Forex currency pairs.
Can I use my own lot size?
Yes. The EA allows either fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation according to your selected settings.
Can I modify the risk settings?
Yes. All major risk management parameters are configurable.
Does the EA require additional libraries?
No. Golden Weapon EA does not require external DLL files.
Recommendations
Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:
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Test the EA in the Strategy Tester.
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Perform forward testing on a demo account.
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Select risk settings appropriate for your account size.
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Monitor performance regularly after changing parameters.
Important Information
Market conditions vary over time, and trading results depend on many factors including broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, execution quality, volatility and user-selected settings. Users should evaluate the EA under their own trading conditions before using it in a live environment.
Disclaimer
Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Golden Weapon EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades according to its programmed logic and user-defined settings. Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, managing risk and determining whether the product is suitable for their trading objectives.
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