Neural Cortex

NEURON CORTEX
The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out.

Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal.

This is the distilled product of a decade of live trading and system building by an author who has held the #1 global ranking on this marketplace three times. Every mechanism inside it exists because a live account paid for the lesson.

THE ARCHITECTURE

  • Five-member recurrent ensemble, each with its own memory state, reading a rolling window of market structure. Entry requires four-of-five consensus and a confidence threshold.
  • Outcome-based training. The swarm is trained on whether a real trade would have resolved profitably — never on raw price movement. Every lesson is a settled trade.
  • Confidence calibration. Predictions are graded by conviction against realized outcomes. A confidence band that stops delivering loses its authority to trade.
  • Abstention gate. When rolling accuracy degrades, Neuron Cortex stops trading entirely and waits. Knowing when not to trade is the whole game.
  • Persistent memory. Weights survive restarts, reboots and VPS migrations. Your instance becomes your instance — no other copy will have learned the same lessons.

THE PROTECTION MECHANISM

Neuron Cortex uses an internally-managed adaptive protective level. It is calculated live by the EA and deliberately not visible to the broker — a resting stop is a target, and this system is built to be on the collecting side of a liquidity sweep rather than the paying side.

The distance is not a fixed guess. The EA measures how far its own profitable trades were pushed against before they resolved, and parks the protective level beyond the envelope those winners actually travelled. It calibrates to the instrument and re-calibrates as the tape changes. Levels are persisted per position and survive any restart.

An optional server-side catastrophe stop can be enabled at a far wider distance for unattended operation.

THE RAILS

  • No grid. No martingale. No averaging. No hidden recovery mode. Ever.
  • Concurrent positions are hard-limited in code. A compiled constant, not a setting. It cannot be raised.
  • Position size is hard-capped on a balance ladder. Also compiled. The discipline that makes this system work cannot be undone from the inputs tab.
  • Trading stops before the session close. New entries are blocked ahead of the close, then all positions are flattened. No overnight exposure, no weekend gap.
  • Independent virtual-equity drawdown kill switch, spread gate, margin-safe order handling, optional time-stop.

EFFICIENCY

Small size, few positions, no leverage headroom required, no floating losses held in hope. Precision over volume — a swarm of small disciplined strikes rather than one heavy bet. It does not need a large account. It needs to be left alone to learn.

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Symbol: index CFDs (NDX/US100 primary), also runs on metals
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account: any, ECN/raw spread preferred
  • Scale with additional instances on separate symbols — never with larger lots. The size cap is not a limitation, it is the design.

WHY THIS ONE

You are not buying a curve-fitted backtest. You are buying an adaptive swarm with a built-in conscience — a system that grades its own predictions, disqualifies its own weak signals, protects itself with a level it calculated rather than one it was handed, and shuts itself down when the regime turns against it.

Ten years of iteration. Five brains. One decision.

Neuron Cortex.


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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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