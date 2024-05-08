Infinity Trader EA

5

Infinity Trader EA Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275

Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis.

It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive power.

This ensures you pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential. 

It prioritizes your long-term success with sophisticated Account Protection features. By employing advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, it minimizes the impact of potential losses and safeguards your capital.


There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!


Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Insights: Utilizes the cutting-edge capabilities of Chat GPT and Gemini AI to analyze market sentiment and conduct comprehensive fundamental analysis.
  • Proven Price Action Patterns: Identifies statistically significant price patterns for optimal entry and exit points.
  • Adaptability: Continuously updates algorithms based on real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
  • Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable outcomes across various market conditions.
  • Sophisticated Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.
  • Suitable for All: Ideal for both prop firm traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.
 

Benefits:

  1. Precision Trading: Executes trades with accuracy, maximizing trading performance and potential returns.
  2. Competitive Edge: Provides traders with the tools to navigate the market with confidence and achieve consistent success.
  3. Reduced Risk: Mitigates the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through robust risk management.
  4. Increased Confidence: Empowers traders to approach the market with a clear and focused mindset.
 

Whether you're a seasoned prop firm trader or an individual investor seeking to break into the market, Infinity Trader EA empowers you to approach the market with confidence, execute trades with precision, and consistently achieve your financial goals.

Its unique combination of AI technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection empowers traders to achieve consistent success and navigate the market with confidence.


Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15 
Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick 
Fast backtest method: M1 + open price
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD and AUDNZD 
Recommended settings: the default settings  are best for all supported pairs! For alternative settings/.set files please check blog here!


Top Features of Infinity Trader EA:

  • Highly Efficient Trading Logic
  • Advanced AI Trading Algorithm
  • High-Frequency Trading to maximize profit opportunities
  • Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
  • Intelligent Money-Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
  • Advanced High-Impact News Filter
  • Multicurrency trading


Infinity Trader EA Setup Instructions:

In order to see Infinity Trader EA settings/parameters, installation and configuration instructions and learn more about the EA please check this blog post: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757445


Reviews 16
from_hell
42
from_hell 2025.11.12 10:05 
 

Backtest seems promising. UI is outstanding! Very well made bot

acarette
51
acarette 2025.11.10 17:47 
 

Purchased after seeing strong reviews on youtube. Easy to use and very timely support from Lachezar. Very satisfied. Just bought a second product from this seller.

voda007
857
voda007 2025.07.23 17:07 
 

looks a very promising EA very good reviews looking forward to profits

UPDATE! arfter 3 months of using this robot its profitable and a very good robot

from_hell
42
from_hell 2025.11.12 10:05 
 

Backtest seems promising. UI is outstanding! Very well made bot

acarette
51
acarette 2025.11.10 17:47 
 

Purchased after seeing strong reviews on youtube. Easy to use and very timely support from Lachezar. Very satisfied. Just bought a second product from this seller.

voda007
857
voda007 2025.07.23 17:07 
 

looks a very promising EA very good reviews looking forward to profits

UPDATE! arfter 3 months of using this robot its profitable and a very good robot

jocimm
20
jocimm 2025.07.17 23:27 
 

I bought it last week and have been testing it since. So far, the results are promising, but I prefer to give it more time to observe its behavior. I’ll share another review later.

Musab Amur Salim Amur Al Saidi
146
Musab Amur Salim Amur Al Saidi 2025.02.26 09:18 
 

Looks great and now under testing

lakersiul
74
lakersiul 2025.01.08 12:28 
 

Testing so far in demo account and looks promising and so far so good.

Nguyen Huu Quoc
130
Nguyen Huu Quoc 2025.01.06 09:35 
 

Just bought this EA, and testing on demo account now very promising result so far.

tamamama
20
tamamama 2024.11.13 08:26 
 

今のところ満足いく結果がでています。７０％offの今なら買いです！

per48a
28
per48a 2024.10.16 11:24 
 

Running for a day, performing better than any other fxautomater EA I tried so far. The current promotion is for getting reviews though. Handling and documentation will be customer-friendlier if purchased on their website.

godot1334
66
godot1334 2024.09.11 09:29 
 

I recently purchased Infinity Trader EA and I'm currently testing it both in backtests with various settings and on a demo account. So far, the results look quite promising. I appreciate the flexibility in adjusting the settings, and the option to use AI trading is definitely a plus. I'm excited to see how it performs over the long term on a live account. Great first impression!

FuHung Chan
107
FuHung Chan 2024.07.19 15:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xav Vier
248
Xav Vier 2024.07.10 09:40 
 

All good so far - just first week on live account and just first trade tp in.

Jean Philippe Groleau
1029
Jean Philippe Groleau 2024.07.04 21:20 
 

I can optimise settings since 2008 on almost all pairs with this EA, it's easy to do so and this is a great quality for a EA as there can be diversification and stability, the opportunity for a safe protfolio.

29-09-2024 i want to update my review. I wish to say this EA is one of the best on MQL5 for many reasons. it took me a while to master the settings and i had to read the guide but i now see that this EA has 4 trade filters. these filters prevent the ea to open new trades when the trend goes the wrong way. This is a huge plus ! There are two moving averages filters and two other filters (it's not clear which indicator it's using but in the guide it says overbought and oversold). There is also a option to do higher trades once the trend reaches a point( to close losing trades i think). I have pretty good results with this EA so i definitly recommand this one. The price is pretty good for what it's worth.

tracktrend
670
tracktrend 2024.06.10 12:56 
 

Got a profit of $26.73 on a $3k demo acct, from 3 to 10 Jul. so far so good. Need more time to see its power. Setup config instruction is clear.

florinxc
207
florinxc 2024.06.02 19:12 
 

Got the ea put on a demo at the moment did 400 Dollars in about 3 days :D will test further but happy at the moment!

Gar Hoe Gary Au
878
Gar Hoe Gary Au 2024.05.30 16:06 
 

Just bought this EA, Will update in the future

