Quantum Nexus MT4

  • Experts
  • Farell Edson Mazarin
    Farell Edson Mazarin

    Farell Edson Mazarin

    4 (6)
    We offer high-quality products from leading MQL5 developers with over 10 years of industry experience. Our Expert Advisors are based on quantum approach: we combine classical quantitative analysis, mathematical market models, along with AI and neural networks for certain programs.
    10 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 22 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system.

Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies.

Pricing Policy

A limited 30% discount is available to the first customers from July 31 through August 5, 2026.

The price will increase by 100 USD after every 10 purchases. Price increases are permanent.

Final price: 30 000 USD.


Results

In live trading, with high risk and ULTRA mode, Quantum Nexus is currently showing more than 250% profit.

On an additional live account, with moderate risk and MEDIUM mode, the result is currently above 30%.

In historical testing, the Expert Advisor shows more than 10 billion USD in profit since 2021 while maintaining a consistently low and controlled drawdown.


Evidence of Effectiveness

Quantum Nexus uses several trend-following strategies found through testing to provide an edge over time.

The strategy search takes place in two stages:

  1. A separate script containing classes for collecting price statistics, such as daily growth, trading volume, deviation from the mean, and so on, calculates the data while simulating real conditions to avoid future data leakage.
  2. The resulting data is loaded into a separate program outside the MetaTrader ecosystem for analysis using our proprietary rolling-window technology. Its purpose is to shift the window while moving from the past to the present, checking only the results achieved on OOS samples. If the strategy-search approach produces a positive edge, the strategies found are added to the Quantum Nexus algorithm.

This architecture provides a 100% guarantee that testing and live conditions match.


Core Trading Rules

This Expert Advisor always follows the trend, opening trades near important levels when specific trading conditions and price characteristics identified as favorable for long or short positions are present within a dynamically effective period of time.

Before every market-entry transaction, a risk assessment is performed to evaluate the risk of executing a trade at a particular price and time, taking into account volatility and other characteristics of the instrument.

All position-control and closing actions are handled independently in separate modules. This makes it possible to trade manually and use other MetaTrader programs together with Quantum Nexus at the same time.


Requirements

  • Instrument - XAUUSD / Gold
  • Timeframe - Any; Quantum Nexus manages timeframes automatically
  • Minimum Deposit - 500 USD
  • Leverage - 1:100 or higher
  • Account Mode - Hedging
  • Broker - Quantum Nexus can be used with any broker
  • Account Type - ECN, Raw Spread, or any account type with low spreads and commissions
  • VPS - Recommended


Settings

  • Model - trading model that determines the number of strategies used
    • MEDIUM - the main strategies with the highest stability
    • High - extended mode with additional strategies
    • Ultra - mode using all stable strategies
  • Risk Mode - method used to calculate volume for each position
  • Automatic Lot Size - risk used in the automatic calculation of volume for a single position
  • Fixed Lot Size - size of each position when using the fixed-volume method
  • Magic Number - unique numeric identifier used by Quantum Nexus
  • Comment Tag - text description used by Quantum Nexus for certain transactions


Margin trading involves high risk and may be unsuitable for some investors. Consider withdrawing profits periodically to protect accumulated gains from potential future losses. Do not invest what you are not prepared to lose.

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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Altan Karakaya
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TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
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Gopal Goswami
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TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Regime Matrix is a multi-timeframe market-state indicator designed to classify current market conditions across selected timeframes. It displays a compact analytical panel directly on the chart and provides buffers for Expert Advisors through iCustom() . The indicator helps traders evaluate whether the market is trending, ranging, compressed, expanding, or overextended. Each timeframe is calculated independently, allowing short-term and higher-timeframe conditions to be compared in a single view
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