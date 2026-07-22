Quantum Nexus MT4

Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system.

Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies.

Pricing Policy A limited 30% discount is available to the first customers from July 31 through August 5, 2026. The price will increase by 100 USD after every 10 purchases. Price increases are permanent. Final price: 30 000 USD.





Results

In live trading, with high risk and ULTRA mode, Quantum Nexus is currently showing more than 250% profit.

On an additional live account, with moderate risk and MEDIUM mode, the result is currently above 30%.

In historical testing, the Expert Advisor shows more than 10 billion USD in profit since 2021 while maintaining a consistently low and controlled drawdown.





Evidence of Effectiveness

Quantum Nexus uses several trend-following strategies found through testing to provide an edge over time.

The strategy search takes place in two stages:

A separate script containing classes for collecting price statistics, such as daily growth, trading volume, deviation from the mean, and so on, calculates the data while simulating real conditions to avoid future data leakage. The resulting data is loaded into a separate program outside the MetaTrader ecosystem for analysis using our proprietary rolling-window technology. Its purpose is to shift the window while moving from the past to the present, checking only the results achieved on OOS samples. If the strategy-search approach produces a positive edge, the strategies found are added to the Quantum Nexus algorithm.

This architecture provides a 100% guarantee that testing and live conditions match.





Core Trading Rules

This Expert Advisor always follows the trend, opening trades near important levels when specific trading conditions and price characteristics identified as favorable for long or short positions are present within a dynamically effective period of time.

Before every market-entry transaction, a risk assessment is performed to evaluate the risk of executing a trade at a particular price and time, taking into account volatility and other characteristics of the instrument.

All position-control and closing actions are handled independently in separate modules. This makes it possible to trade manually and use other MetaTrader programs together with Quantum Nexus at the same time.





Requirements

Instrument - XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe - Any; Quantum Nexus manages timeframes automatically

Minimum Deposit - 500 USD

Leverage - 1:100 or higher

Account Mode - Hedging

Broker - Quantum Nexus can be used with any broker

Account Type - ECN, Raw Spread, or any account type with low spreads and commissions

VPS - Recommended





Settings

Model - trading model that determines the number of strategies used MEDIUM - the main strategies with the highest stability High - extended mode with additional strategies Ultra - mode using all stable strategies

Risk Mode - method used to calculate volume for each position

Automatic Lot Size - risk used in the automatic calculation of volume for a single position

Fixed Lot Size - size of each position when using the fixed-volume method

Magic Number - unique numeric identifier used by Quantum Nexus

Comment Tag - text description used by Quantum Nexus for certain transactions



