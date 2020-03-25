Moving Average Robot

4.5
Moving Average EA


===============

This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.


The Ea is based on Moving averages

=========================================

You can set up which Moving Averages you want to cross.

But keep in mind if you use a smaller frame you will get more signals.And also consider the profit when there was a crossover but the market is trading sideways.

Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time.

===========================================

=> works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frame.

=>On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 

=>would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

=>You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

=>The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

=>The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

=>The EA can be used as Martingale

=>The EA can be used as trailing EA

=>Perfect for Longterm Investmens

=>I recommend to trade the Daily Timeframe


Please be careful and trade responsible.

Thank you


Reviews 8
Crhistian Arley Vaca Ovalle
218
Crhistian Arley Vaca Ovalle 2025.01.03 04:28 
 

llevo casi dos meses utilizando este robot en cuenta real y la verdad trabaja de una forma muy eficiente, por otro lado la atencion del desarrollador es muy buena y es atento, recomiendo el producto. tiene muchas funcionalidades.

agt1984 Gonzalez
182
agt1984 Gonzalez 2020.09.07 23:23 
 

This is a very useful Bot, nice price and good performance. I truly commend to use it in longer time frames, also, the author of the EA is willing to help. Thanks about the broker Steve, your advice help a lot.

scopeyeo
558
scopeyeo 2020.09.02 21:22 
 

good EA with accurate profitable trades

