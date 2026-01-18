BB Return mt4

BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.

 

Trading principles — the strategy does not use grid trading, martingale, or averaging. The EA can operate with a fixed lot size or with AutoRisk. BB Return is not sensitive to spread, slippage, or broker quote specifics. It can work with any broker and on any account type — Standard, ECN, Pro, Raw, Razor. The EA is not tied to trading sessions and can operate 24/7.

 

Setup and trading activity — no complex configuration is required to start. The strategy is designed to work with default settings, where usually only the lot size or AutoRisk mode is adjusted. The average number of trades is about 80–100 per year. For a system of this level, without grids, averaging, or aggressive methods, this is a fairly active trading pace. BB Return is calm trading in the volatile gold market.

 

REQUIREMENTS FOR BB EA OPERATION

Trading pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from $100 for a 0.01 lot
Broker: any reliable broker
Account type: Standard, ECN, Pro, Raw, Razor, and others
Settings: default settings are recommended
VPS: optional, for stable 24/7 operation

 

Personal bonus — the Bollinger Bands concept is universal and can be applied to different currency pairs. Each buyer is provided with an additional version of the EA — BB Return Opti, designed for optimization and adaptation of the strategy to other trading instruments.

BB Return Opti is a fast version with open parameters, allowing you to find working settings for any currency pair within 5–10 minutes on a one-year historical period.

BB Return — version intended for trading XAUUSD.
BB Return Opti — version that can be configured for any currencies.

All EA updates are included.
After purchase, please contact me to receive the personal bonus.

 

Note for MT4 version — if after installing the EA the panel text appears too large or too small, open the EA settings and adjust the Panel text size parameter.

