Vortex Momentum EA

Vortex Momentum Shift EA – A Strategy Built for You to Optimize!

The Vortex Momentum Shift EA is a fully automated trading system designed to help traders capitalize on market momentum shifts using the Vortex Indicator. This EA is not optimized, giving you full control to fine-tune the parameters based on your trading preferences. Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a customizable tool or a beginner wanting to explore the Vortex concept, this EA provides a solid foundation for further strategy development.

How It Works

The EA is based on the Vortex Indicator, which identifies directional trends in the market. It calculates two key components:

  • VI+ (Positive Vortex Line) – Measures upward trend strength
  • VI- (Negative Vortex Line) – Measures downward trend strength

The system looks for a momentum shift when:

  • A bullish signal occurs when VI+ crosses above VI-, indicating a potential uptrend.
  • A bearish signal occurs when VI- crosses above VI+, signaling a possible downtrend.

Once a signal is confirmed, the EA checks additional conditions such as:

  • Minimum bar delay between trades
  • Required price distance for trade execution
  • Stop-loss and take-profit levels based on user settings
  • Sufficient free margin for order placement

Key Features

  • Customizable Trading Parameters – Control lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, slippage, and more.
  • Built-in Money Management – Ensures only valid trade sizes are used based on broker rules.
  • Trend Confirmation Logic – Reduces false signals by verifying the strength of Vortex movements.
  • Notification System – Choose between alerts, push notifications, or sound signals.
  • Trading Control – Easily enable or disable trading with a single setting.

Why Choose This EA?

Unlike many EAs that come with rigid rules, the Vortex Momentum Shift EA is designed for you to optimize. It gives traders flexibility to adjust the settings, fine-tune entries, and integrate additional filters as needed. Whether you trade manually or automate strategies, this EA provides a structured approach to trend trading without unnecessary complexity.

Price: $80

This EA is priced competitively for traders who appreciate strategy customization. It is not a plug-and-play EA but rather a powerful tool for those willing to optimize it to match their trading style.


