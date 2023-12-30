Recovery Manager Pro MT4

5

Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode.

Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor uses smart averaging, locking and partial closing. The advisor works on a custom trend indicator, which all buyers of the advisor will receive as a gift.

The key feature of the advisor is the ability to work in standby mode. As soon as another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will take over order management and open averaging orders followed by partial closure.

Setup instructions:   link

Version for MT5:   link


Advisor features:
  • restores drawdowns from unprofitable positions;
  • can operate when a specified drawdown is reached;
  • uses partial closures;
  • opens averaging orders to restore unprofitable positions;
  • works with losses from other advisors or manually placed orders;
  • works according to the trend. Custom indicator for moving averages as a gift to every buyer!
  • can work both with one order and with a grid of unprofitable orders!
  • works on the current symbol;
  • automatic adjustment according to a given degree of risk.

Important!
Before launching the advisor, we recommend testing the advisor in a strategy tester or on a demo account!
Perform testing in the “Visualization” mode. Detailed information on testing in the instructions.

If you have any questions about the settings, write to me, I will be glad to help you.



Reviews 1
Schatzi5427
659
Schatzi5427 2024.11.24 00:48 
 

Great Recovery manger and very easy to set up and works very well.

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Schatzi5427
659
Schatzi5427 2024.11.24 00:48 
 

Great Recovery manger and very easy to set up and works very well.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2024.11.24 09:04
Thank you very much for your high rating of the EA!
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