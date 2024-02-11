SPD Crocodile

Algorithm of this system is based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator.

This represents the Jaw, the Teeth and the Lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). Creator Bill Williams used 13, 8 and 5-period averages, brought forward 8, 5 and 3 periods, respectively. Colors are usually blue, red and green, respectively.

The Alligator is resting when the three averages are twisted together progressing in a narrow range. The more distant the averages become, the sooner the price move will happen. The averages continuing in an upward direction (green followed by red and blue) indicates an emerging uptrend which we interpret as a signal to buy. The averages following each other in the reversed order down the slope are a strong signal of an unfolding downtrend, so sell.

This strategy is to adapt by adding the Average true range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD) and Average daily range (ADR). These functions are used to calculate the area of loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed.


Key Features

  • Trades on different timeframes. Recommended for M15.
  • Trades on any pair.
  • Initial deposit: $1000+ (minimum Lots = 0.01).
  • This Expert Advisor uses the recovery zone algorithm.
  • Uses dynamic or fixed pending orders.
  • Use only five-digit accounts.
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality.
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker.


Parameters
  • MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.
  • Lots - initial lot size.
  • UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots.
  • Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied.
  • Risk - set the percentage of risk.
  • Slippage - slippage size.
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread size.
  • UseRecoveryGap - set as Dynamic_Gap or Fixed_Gap.
    • Gap - recovery zone, pips.
  • UseDynamicMethod - set as ATR, STD or ADR method.
    • ATR - Average true range.
    • STD - Standard deviation.
    • ADR - Average daily range.
  • UseBreakeven - set as true or false.
    • BE_FIXED - move your stop loss to breakeven point when you get profitable
  • Drawdown Percent Settings
    • ClosePending - set as true or false.
    • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.
    • MaxSlippage - Max slippage size, pips.
  • Variable_Settings - use default or change values of variables by optimizing.
    • jaw_period - Jaw line averaging period.
    • jaw_shift - Jaw line shift.
    • teeth_period - Teeth line averaging period.
    • teeth_shift - Teeth line shift.
    • lips_period - Lips line averaging period.
    • lips_shift - Lips line shift.
  • News Filter Function:
    • URL_News "https://ec.forexprostools.com/"
    • NewsSymbol - Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
    • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
    • LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
    • ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
    • HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
    • NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
    • StopBeforeLowNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Low News
    • StopAfterLowNews - Set minutes for Stop After Low News
    • StopBeforeModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Moderate News
    • StopAfterModerateNews - Set minutes for Stop After Moderate News
    • StopBeforeHighNews - Set minutes for Stop Before High News
    • StopAfterHighNews - Set minutes for Stop After High News
    • StopBeforeNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop Before Nonfarm Payrolls News
    • StopAfterNFPNews - Set minutes for Stop After Nonfarm Payrolls News
    • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
    • DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
    • LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
    • ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
    • HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
  • Day Of Week Filter Function:
    • StartTradeTime - Set time to start trading
    • EndTradeTime - Set time to end trading
    • TradeFriday_Mode - Set ON/OFF for Friday trading
      • start_time - Start trading hour on Friday 
      • end_time - End trading hour on Friday
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
    • Top - distance from the top
    • Left - distance from the left



    Recommended products
    Night Rocker eurchf
    Sergey Sobakin
    Experts
    Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
    EA Safe Scalper
    Sayed Mohammad Mosavi
    4 (1)
    Experts
    EA Safe Scalper is an advanced expert advisor for MT4 that based on WPR & Stochastic indicators. it determines overbought/oversold points and open safe & reliable orders.   Our greatest effort in making this expert has been to protect your capital. There Is No Martingale No Grid! --- Contact me in messages for free gift after purchase!  --- Recommended Symbols: NQ100(Nasdaq) - XAUUSD Recommended Timeframes: H1 - M5 Parameters: slippage: max slippage magic number: unique number to determine EA
    SPD Fractal Breakout
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
    Dual SAR Sniper
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Experts
    Dual SAR Sniper is a precision-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Built on a Double Parabolic SAR strategy , this EA is engineered to identify trend direction and execute high-probability entries with disciplined trade management. It is optimized for traders seeking a reliable and structured automated scalping solution with consistent performance. Key Features: Optimized for EURUSD (H1 timeframe) Built on Double Parabolic SAR confirmation logic Filters fa
    Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition
    Suwan Chanidnok
    Experts
    Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!) To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39  for a limited time. Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $69  effective from July 31, 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate! CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When pro
    Radiant Trend EA
    Khandokar Shakil Rana
    Experts
    Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
    EA Bollinger Bands
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Experts
    The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
    Bannbann
    Mr Pornchai Boonsom
    Experts
    Use for EURUSD H1 is very good for low drawdown and high profit. Can use original data for trade if you want high profit you can adjust new data and test before run. Can run it minimum capital 500 USD but you increase capital you can safe very good for port. We recommend that you run it on port standard not run on port raw spread because your profit will decrease. If you run port on swap free is very good for you. https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/11577386
    Night Rocker EA
    Sergey Sobakin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
    EA Bollinger Band High Distance
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Experts
    The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
    Rising Sun Gold
    Xian Qin Ceng
    Experts
    Breakout trading is a very old method. It was born when the derivatives market was born. This method was very effective in the early market, but now with more and more false breakouts, this old method has lost its charm. However, even so, breakout trading is still an effective way to make money. It is just that it is no longer widely applicable to all varieties, but is more suitable for investment varieties with violent fluctuations and obvious trends such as gold. 31243614,abc1234,ICMarketsSC-D
    Flex Grid EA
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    Experts
    The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
    FREE
    NeverScalping
    Yeun Jung Hwan
    Experts
    NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
    MACD COMBINED 2MA GOOD EA
    Cuong Pham
    Experts
    The EA created based on this strategy: This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with MACD. For MACD, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable . Strategy required FAST EMA SLOW EMA MACD with default setting How Signals come Buy Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for MACD confirmation. After crossover, when you see MACD above 0.0 level, then you can take buy
    Gold Label
    Tran Thanh Tuyen
    Experts
    Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
    Moving Average protec
    Steve Zoeger
    Experts
    Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
    TimeLS LightSpeed MT4
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    TimeLS_LightSpeed is a time-based expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4/5, designed to execute and manage trades with precision at specific moments in time. It offers highly configurable inputs to control trading windows, position types, and exclusive scheduled deals with individual parameters. Message me if any questions, I have some predefined .set`s for some markets. Main Functionalities and Settings Trade Permissions Enable or disable opening of LONG (Buy) or SHORT (Sell) positions individual
    Octopus Super Trend
    Cesar Castro Barbosa
    Experts
    Octopus: This expert is designed to enter orders according to MACD parameters, Moving Averages, Larger TimeFrames trend and has the ability to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse), and also analyzes currency pairs and their characteristics to aid in decision making. to invest. The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price. Operation: Octopus works on regular variable spread brokers and generally works best on currency pairs below (USD /
    PrimeEdge AI
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Experts
    PrimeEdge AI is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for trading major forex currency pairs on the M5, M15, and H1 timeframes . Powered by intelligent market analysis and precision trade execution, this EA is built to adapt to changing market conditions while identifying high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. It is optimized for traders seeking a smart, reliable, and professional automated forex trading solution. Key Features: Optimized for major forex currency pairs S
    Night Rocker usdjpy
    Sergey Sobakin
    Experts
    Night Rocker USDJPY EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
    The intersection of moving averages
    Kseniia Tretiakova
    Experts
    The trading bot trades according to the "Moving Averages Cross" strategy. The entry parameter is the crossing of the fast moving average (with a shorter period) and the slow moving average (with a longer period) from top to bottom. The stop loss is set at the previous peak when selling. The take profit is set based on the stop loss value. The trend is filtered using the third moving average.
    BASTET19c
    Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
    Experts
    This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
    Gold Buy Trader
    George Aguilor
    Experts
    Gold Buy Trader V105 Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets. This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers. Key Features Buy-grid entry
    Compact Scalper Expert Advisor
    Aida Chavez
    3.48 (79)
    Experts
    Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day. It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act
    LokerTrendV7
    Aliaksei Karalkou
    Experts
    The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market. Medium MA is used  Support and resistance lines are used  Fractals are used  A system for checking the ope
    TopSecret Five
    Boris Sklyaruk
    Experts
    Fully automatic professional MT4 trading system The strategy is based on four author's indicators that are embedded in the adviser's code, trading takes place at night Each trade has a Take Profit and Stop Loss. Testing on real ticks since 2010 with 99.9% probability The EA has two trading modes: fixed lot or dynamic lot, which is calculated based on the deposit. For every 100$ - 0.01 lots. The adviser does not open many trades, about ten per month for each currency pair, since there are s
    Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
    ANTON BELOUSOV
    Experts
    торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
    Advanced grid
    Sergey Kruglov
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
    FREE
    FADE Momentum EA
    Mr Nuttawath Wongruang
    Experts
    FADE Momentum EA - Advanced Grid with Range & Zone Filters Tagline: A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor that executes a 'Fade' strategy at key reversal points. It features 3 selectable signal systems, enhanced with advanced filters like the Range Filter and Supply/Demand Zones for maximum precision. Overview The FADE Momentum EA is engineered to capitalize on price reversal behavior in the Forex market. It employs a "Fade" strategy, which involves entering trades against weakening momentum at c
    MA strategies EA
    Tonny Obare
    5 (6)
    Experts
    MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are e
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (14)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (44)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    PolyGold Scalper MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    Experts
    PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
    The Gold Space MT4
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (1)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    EA Games Changer
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
    Quantum Gold Miner
    Siphesihle Mabhengu
    Experts
    Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
    Trend Catcher Exp
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    EA Spectr
    Fanur Galamov
    4.9 (20)
    Experts
    EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    - Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    More from author
    SPD HighLow
    Paranchai Tensit
    4 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
    FREE
    IRobot Alligators
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
    IMA Recover Loss
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
    FDM Strategy
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
    SPD Parabolic Sar
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is based on the principles of Parabolic SAR indicator and uses the elements of the hedging strategies. This mechanism uses the momentum of trading volatility that works on all the timeframe, day trading and swing trading. If two Parabolic SAR dots are below the price they represent the buy signal, and if the two Parabolic SAR dots are above the price they indicate the sell signal. This algorithm uses a hedging strategy that works with the volatility zone system, which we apply
    SPD Fractal Breakout
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
    SPD Money Flow Index
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and using a trend-based trading strategy. The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. In addition, if the MFI is below ( Buy_MFIBelow ) and not above the overbought level , it indicates the buy signal. On the other hand, if MFI is above ( Sell_MFIAbove ) and not below the oversold
    SPD HighLow Pro
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of high-low candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. The EA compares today's bar with yesterday's one. If today's high is higher than yesterday's high and today's low is higher than yesterday's low, that indicates a buy signal. But on the other hand, it is a sell signal. This system is used to add Average to range (ATR) , Standard deviation (STD) , and Average daily range (ADR) to filt
    SPD Envelopes Scalper
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
    SPD BB Scalper
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses the Bollinger Bands indicator . The Bollinger Bands indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The Bollinger Bands consist of an upper band placed above, and a lower band placed below. The distance between the Bollinger Bands or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measure. The mechanism of this system is simi
    SPD Neutron
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    SPD Neutron is an automated Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on price level. That means reversing trades when they reach a certain price level. This EA contains many strategies as well as internal settings that are available. It automatically deploys stop-loss and profit-taking settings that are latent in the system. The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. Key Features Trades on timeframe: M5,M15  Trades on any pair, recommended EUR
    Magical Powers
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on Trend Following Systems . The mechanism (stop-and-reverse) technical indicator. Based on a price and time trading system, the indicator is used for analyzing market trends. The indicator trails price as the trend extends over time. It is similar to the Moving Average, as the only difference is that the indicator moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. In general, the indicator moves below the prices as they go up (bull mar
    Immortal
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
    Portia
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Portia  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It is based on the scalping strategies. This system is suitable for sideways market and medium trend. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. The system automatically adjusts its settings to stop losses and profitability.  This EA has been back tested for 5 years of real tick data (2019-2024). The EA does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. Key Featur
    Alpha Multi Scalper
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Alpha Multi Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The strategy of this system consists of two mechanisms that work together between scalping strategies and multiple currency pair strategies . Based on the principles of predictive analysis of market price factors and price fluctuations that help determine trends and identify price patterns can help to see better opportunities for trading to make a profit. And diversify risks by trading multiple pairs at the same time.  This system model li
    Grid Zone
    Paranchai Tensit
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Grid Zone is an automated expert advisor. The system uses filtering measurements from trend signals to create buy zones and sell zones. Trading signals are processed by allocating them into the design zone. The system will automatically calculate the grid distance or the user can set it manually. The key is that it works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways. The system has automatic management in terms of limited orders. The system can automatically manage delete pending orde
    Smart Recovery
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Smart Recovery   is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI)  and  Trend Following Strategies.  The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. For this indicator, it has been applied to be more efficient by modifying to be consistent with the current market conditions. This algorithm uses re
    FX GridCash
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
    Averaging Master
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels. In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss. In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the ti
    Recovery Scalper
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Recovery Scalper is a full automatic expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of reversal and recovery strategy, which helps to reduce the risk of investment portfolios effectively through trade signal filters that use appropriate trading parameters. This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2020). Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 500 up  It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:
    Swing Trade Reversal
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Swing Trade Reversal is an automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on the trend reversal strategy and is used to evaluate  oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on reading the buying-selling force in the price chart. Trading at a vantage point and having a low risk with a trend reversal pattern. This EA has passed 11 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: GBPUSD Use 4 or 5-d
    Swing Trade Breakout
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Swing Trade Breakout  is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on breakout trading strategy  and is a breakout through support and resistance  that suggests that the market is pausing or consolidating. The bulls cannot create pressure for a higher high and the bears cannot create a lower low. So if the inside bar breakout is bullish, typically want to buy. But if price turns against and it breaks the lower level of the inside bars, the system mechanism will consider rev
    Trend Fo
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Trend Fo is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on Trend Trading Strategy.   This trading algorithm can be applied across any markets. When will get more buying pressure, which results in higher prices (uptrend), on the other hand, when will get more selling pressure, which results in lower prices (downtrend) and when will trend trading stop working (sideway). For trend trading: -high win rate -better risk to reward -trading with the trend -adopt a swing trading appro
    Williams percent range WPR
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on the Williams percent range strategy . It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a closing price to the high-low range over a specific period. Williams percent range can be used in various capacities that can help us determine momentum confirmations, overbought and oversold readings, strength of the trend and potential buy and sell signals. Key Features Timeframe: H4 Currency pairs: GBPUSD Use only five-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $ 100  It is recom
    Grid Zone Pro
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Grid Zone Pro  is a fully automated expert advisor. The system uses filtering measurements from trend signals to create buy zones and sell zones. Trading signals are processed by allocating them into the design zone. The system will automatically calculate the grid distance or the user can set it manually. This EA has passed 7 years back test of real tick data (2014-2020). This EA has improved smarter than ever before, taking into account other variables, filtering news and increasing profits f
    ScalperSpeed
    Paranchai Tensit
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor.  Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies Continuously generating profits Appropriate trading frequency Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways Can trade full time in all conditions Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $
    Max ScalperSpeed
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
    DynamicScalper
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically. The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging  and other risky strategies Key Features Trades on time
    NitroFX
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.  NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability. NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point . A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and
    DynamicGrid
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review