Recovery Scalper is a full automatic expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of reversal and recovery strategy, which helps to reduce the risk of investment portfolios effectively through trade signal filters that use appropriate trading parameters.

This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2020).



Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality





Parameters



MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EALots - initial lot sizeLotSizePlus - lot size increasedRecover_Step - max orders to recoverATR - multiple of the ATRDDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or falseDDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdownSlippage - slippage value in pointsMaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in pointsProfitsMethod - Auto_Profits/Target_Profitsrisk - risk percentageProfit - profit targetStartTradeTime - set time to start tradingEndTradeTime - set time to end tradingBrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT OffsetTradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday tradingAfterHourMonday - after hours Monday startTradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday tradingAfterHourFriday - after hours Friday closeCloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on FridayCloseProfitFriday - profit amountCloseAllFriday - close all orders on FridayDisplay Settings - apply default or change display positionTop - distance from the topLeft - distance from the leftordercomment - order comment