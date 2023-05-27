Recovery Scalper
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 20.0
- Updated: 27 May 2023
- Activations: 20
Recovery Scalper is a full automatic expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of reversal and recovery strategy, which helps to reduce the risk of investment portfolios effectively through trade signal filters that use appropriate trading parameters.
This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2020).
Key Features
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: EURUSD
Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
Initial deposit: $ 500 up
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lots - initial lot size
LotSizePlus - lot size increased
Recover_Step - max orders to recover
ATR - multiple of the ATR
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
Slippage - slippage value in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
ProfitsMethod - Auto_Profits/Target_Profits
risk - risk percentage
Profit - profit target
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
Top - distance from the top
Left - distance from the left
ordercomment - order comment