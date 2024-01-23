Smart Funded Hft

4.69

Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here


You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge.

Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the EA with your   HFT challenge account with 0.01 lots if you still want to test.

Which HFT Prop Firms can I use? It has been tested on almost all HFT Prop Firm Challenges with % a 100 success rate such as Algo Forex Funds. Nova Funding, Tradivace,Only Funds,  Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded. Msolutionff. Genesis Forex Funds. The Talented Traders,  and all other HFTs allowed MT4 challenges.

What about HFT for MT5? HFT for MT5 is not very simple needs advanced tools and needs to be managed professionally. Most of the EAs in the market have a chance to fail. But I have solutions for you if you need to pass MT5 challenges. Please message me if you need.

Which HFT Prop Firm to choose? I am also a trader as you are and I have good experience with HFT Prop Firms, their payouts, their rules, and exclusive discount options. Please read the following blog which is written based on my real experience of HFT Prop Firms


I am funded what is next?

1)I have limited quantity funded ea which you can use in your funded accounts and which aligns with all the rules of HFT Prop firms including consistency rules. Please send me a DM for more information

2) Everybody who buys a challenge through my link and writes a review will be added to Smart Funded Signals for one month free.

Do I need a VPS, Set Files or to adjust settings frequently? No, the EA is designed for simplicity, requiring no VPS, set files, or complex settings adjustments. Just load, set the lot size, and run. Please check check easy setup video below.

Can I rent before purchasing?  Yes, there's a limited-time rental option available at a promotional price, allowing you to test its effectiveness in your challenge.

How to buy or rent Smart Funded HFT on Mql5?  Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#site

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#terminal

How to install on Smart Funded HFT on terminal?  Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#use

What happens after I leave a review? After leaving a review, if you decide to purchase the EA, the rental fee will be refunded. Additionally, you'll gain access to an exclusive group for further support and insights. Please send me a DM for that option.

Is Smart Funded EA suitable for all traders?  It's crafted for both novice and experienced traders. Its user-friendly approach ensures that anyone can use it effectively, with minimal setup required.

 

THIS EA IS DESIGNED TO PASS THE HFT CHALLENGES OF PROP FIRMS THAT ALLOW ITS USE. DO NOT USE IT ANY CHALLENGES WHICH DOES NOT ALLOW HFT USAGE/ FUNDED ACCOUNTS / LIVE ACCOUNTS

What Makes Smart Funded HFT EA Stand Out:

  • The Fastest results

  • Just need a loptop or pc

  • Requiring no VPS, Set Files

  • Ability of passing challenges on other time frames than depending only to new York open such as others in the market

  • Acount protection even if never needed

  • Set the timer if you wish. it will operate automatically and stop after target reache

How to Dive In:

  • Rent or Buy the Smart Funded EA.
  • Conquer your challenge, and if you rented, witness its performance.
  • Leave an honest review on the MQL5 Marketplace.
  • If you decide to buy, send a screenshot, and the rental fee will be refunded.

 PLEASE CHECK THIS POST FOR ADVICED HFT PROP FIRMS

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758566

Friendly Note: Before you get started, always check your broker's policies to ensure a smooth trading experience.

Ready to elevate your trading journey? Let's make it happen with Smart Funded EA!

Cheers!



Video Smart Funded Hft
Reviews 84
José Isidro
48
José Isidro 2025.02.08 22:03 
 

A very reliable robot and service, the support responds quickly and clarifies all your doubts, I passed a 100k test on MT4

Fürst Kunzini
73
Fürst Kunzini 2024.11.07 17:55 
 

I passed four 100K and three 250K Accounts at AlgoForex Funds. SmartFunded HFT works great!!! I use 100Lot and passed very quick. Thanks Barbaros

FX0962
30
FX0962 2024.10.31 05:37 
 

“This HFT EA has been a game-changer! Its speed and precision in capturing small price movements helped me pass my prop firm challenge in just 10 minutes. It consistently delivers profits across market conditions, and the risk management is spot-on, adjusting dynamically to protect my account. Setup was straightforward, and it runs flawlessly. Highly recommend for anyone serious about leveling up their trading!”

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Diogo Mizawa
95
Diogo Mizawa 2026.04.15 15:32 
 

Fiz o teste foi muito bom, porem minha corretora nao aceita HFT, alguem sabe de uma corretora que aceita e roda bem?

Voce nao tem uma versao menos arrojada para usar em corretoras normais? ou se tem algo noercado parecido que possa me indicar?

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.04.15 16:21
my friend it works on supported HFT prop firms only and novadays on mt4 not many options. If you are trying it on live broker but demo account it will work but live account will not possibly work because of slippage. If you are looking for an ea fro live accounts you can check my produck SMART GOLD HUNTER . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050
carboon
238
carboon 2026.03.10 02:24 
 

0

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.03.10 03:14
FOR FTMOEA AND OTHER FUNDEDEAS WRITE ME DIRECTLY. FOR ALL INTERESTED IN SMART FUNDED HFT... AS IT CLEARLY WRITES IN PRODUCT DESCRIPTION IT IS ONLY FOR SOME SUPPOERTED HFT PROP FIMRS CHALLENGES AND ONLY IN CHALLENGE PHASE NOT IN FUNDED STAGE. IT IS NOT FOR FTMO OR LIVE ACCOUNTS WHERE SLIPPAGE OCCRUS YOU CAN UNDERSTAND IT EASLIY FROM SL VALUE OF CLOSED OPERATIONS AND EXECUTION PRICE FROM THE BROKERS. FOR SOME PROP FIRMS WHICH SAY ALLOW HFT BUT THEY ARE NOT HFT FRIENDLY MEANS HFT IS JUST PROPMOTION FOR SALES AND IT WILL NOT WOKK.
1965rex
224
1965rex 2025.04.15 12:02 
 

Today I purchased your EA, but unfortunately, the results were disappointing—all trades were closed at Stop Loss. You can find confirmation in the attached account history file. I would appreciate your advice on how to resolve this issue. After the EA opens and closes an order, it deactivates itself with a self-confirmation message, as shown in the attached screenshot. Please refund my money or respond as soon as possible, and provide a link to download a fully working version of the EA

Fn19800101
19
Fn19800101 2025.02.27 03:51 
 

exness、XMで試したが稼働しない 低学歴なので英語が理解出来なかったが安かったのと動画観て購入したが全く稼働せず購入した意味はなかった

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2025.03.07 11:38
READ THE COMMENT BELOW YOU EVEN DID NOT WRITE ME IN PRIVATE. EXNESS AND XM ARE LIVE BROKERS NOT HFT CHALLENGES
Dylan Eldiyano Ramadhan
358
Dylan Eldiyano Ramadhan 2025.02.19 06:00 
 

NO WORK SCAM SCAM

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2025.03.07 11:24
hi. sorry bit if it is not working in your broker it doesnt mean i tis scam... almost 300 happy users your word SCAM will not change the fact for sure. Smart Funded HFT is to pass HFT CHALLENGES in supported firms as written very clear in PRODUCT SPECIFICATION. YES SOME USERS USING IT ON LIVE BUT IT IS NOT MY SUPPORT AREA AND IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO MAKE MONEY ON LIVE BECAUSE BROKERS HAVE SLIPPAGE AND PLUGGINS FOR YOU NOT TA MAKE MONEY.. AGAIN REMINDER MY PRODUCT IS TO PASS SUPPORTED HFT CHALLENGES
José Isidro
48
José Isidro 2025.02.08 22:03 
 

A very reliable robot and service, the support responds quickly and clarifies all your doubts, I passed a 100k test on MT4

gillytrader
104
gillytrader 2024.11.10 05:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fürst Kunzini
73
Fürst Kunzini 2024.11.07 17:55 
 

I passed four 100K and three 250K Accounts at AlgoForex Funds. SmartFunded HFT works great!!! I use 100Lot and passed very quick. Thanks Barbaros

FX0962
30
FX0962 2024.10.31 05:37 
 

“This HFT EA has been a game-changer! Its speed and precision in capturing small price movements helped me pass my prop firm challenge in just 10 minutes. It consistently delivers profits across market conditions, and the risk management is spot-on, adjusting dynamically to protect my account. Setup was straightforward, and it runs flawlessly. Highly recommend for anyone serious about leveling up their trading!”

Duma Lebrun
128
Duma Lebrun 2024.10.23 17:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

A1985717a
24
A1985717a 2024.10.09 05:10 
 

100% unsuccess dont buy

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2024.10.09 09:46
my friend sorry for you if you purchase this for real account. it is for hft friendly prop firms with 100 pass rate.
desiare
47
desiare 2024.09.25 09:05 
 

I publicly apologize to Barbaros Bulent Kortarla for being hasty and careless in my first approach. The ea deserves top marks for its effectiveness, among other things on a broker with spreads not user friendly for the needs of a hft ea on the typical assets such as Us30, Nas100 and Ger30. Nonetheless, the ea does its job very well by insinuating itself between supply and demand and grabbing the profit. When it is not in profit it closes without any loss. For the typical speed of HFT, the size I used has always been supported greatly, never going into deficit in percentage margin and equity. Excellent work and a product without equal on the market. Don't let them screw you money uselessly but reward the honesty and professionalism of Barbaros by purchasing his wonderful creature. 10 and praise

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2024.09.25 09:27
My friend you did not write me via dm here not also @fundedtoday telegram. You might be doing something wrong. SAMART FUNDED HFT everyday passed more than tens of Algo Forex cenges withour no issues. You are the only one aaying it is not working even without contscting me. Write me on telegram @fundedtoday or dm me here on mql5 char I will give tou remote support
Patrik Dudas
140
Patrik Dudas 2024.09.13 15:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wy H
107
Wy H 2024.09.13 08:50 
 

Great support.

MAM1
31
MAM1 2024.08.16 20:33 
 

Yes, It's working fine. I passed the challenge. Thank you

STOFX
360
STOFX 2024.08.14 22:31 
 

Great EA wanted to give it a shot and it passed the challenge in less than 1 hour , will always use it for hft challenges had an issue with the mt5 version and barbaros solved it and went beyond his limit to help me I would definitely recommend the ea and the seller

Kaucha
73
Kaucha 2024.08.13 22:23 
 

This EA is 💎, Passed my 100k Nova challenge within the 10 minute only trading US30 in 1 minutes time frame. shout out to Developer.

Elpulpo66
19
Elpulpo66 2024.08.06 18:30 
 

Enorme, challenge passé en 9 minutes, j'ai un peu galéré à lancer le bot car j'avais pris le mauvais mot de passe, j'ai envoyé un message sur telegram et on m'a assisté, un grand merci, je vais prendre d'autres PF JE RECOMMANDE a 200%

Alexandra Baksa
48
Alexandra Baksa 2024.08.05 22:18 
 

100% pass rate. Easy to operate. Quick support from the Author.

Tom Yee
70
Tom Yee 2024.08.04 03:40 
 

This product is very good, i passed my HFT challenge in tradicave within an hour.

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