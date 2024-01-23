Smart Funded Hft

Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here









You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge.

Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the EA with your HFT challenge account with 0.01 lots if you still want to test.

Which HFT Prop Firms can I use? It has been tested on almost all HFT Prop Firm Challenges with % a 100 success rate such as Algo Forex Funds. Nova Funding, Tradivace,Only Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded. Msolutionff. Genesis Forex Funds. The Talented Traders, and all other HFTs allowed MT4 challenges.

What about HFT for MT5? HFT for MT5 is not very simple needs advanced tools and needs to be managed professionally. Most of the EAs in the market have a chance to fail. But I have solutions for you if you need to pass MT5 challenges. Please message me if you need.

Which HFT Prop Firm to choose? I am also a trader as you are and I have good experience with HFT Prop Firms, their payouts, their rules, and exclusive discount options. Please read the following blog which is written based on my real experience of HFT Prop Firms





I am funded what is next?

1)I have limited quantity funded ea which you can use in your funded accounts and which aligns with all the rules of HFT Prop firms including consistency rules. Please send me a DM for more information

2) Everybody who buys a challenge through my link and writes a review will be added to Smart Funded Signals for one month free.

Do I need a VPS, Set Files or to adjust settings frequently? No, the EA is designed for simplicity, requiring no VPS, set files, or complex settings adjustments. Just load, set the lot size, and run. Please check check easy setup video below.

Can I rent before purchasing? Yes, there's a limited-time rental option available at a promotional price, allowing you to test its effectiveness in your challenge.

How to buy or rent Smart Funded HFT on Mql5? Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#site

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#terminal

How to install on Smart Funded HFT on terminal? Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#use

What happens after I leave a review? After leaving a review, if you decide to purchase the EA, the rental fee will be refunded. Additionally, you'll gain access to an exclusive group for further support and insights. Please send me a DM for that option.

It's crafted for both novice and experienced traders. Its user-friendly approach ensures that anyone can use it effectively, with minimal setup required.

THIS EA IS DESIGNED TO PASS THE HFT CHALLENGES OF PROP FIRMS THAT ALLOW ITS USE. DO NOT USE IT ANY CHALLENGES WHICH DOES NOT ALLOW HFT USAGE/ FUNDED ACCOUNTS / LIVE ACCOUNTS

What Makes Smart Funded HFT EA Stand Out:

The Fastest results

Just need a loptop or pc

Requiring no VPS, Set Files

Ability of passing challenges on other time frames than depending only to new York open such as others in the market

Acount protection even if never needed

Set the timer if you wish. it will operate automatically and stop after target reache

How to Dive In:

Rent or Buy the Smart Funded EA.

Conquer your challenge, and if you rented, witness its performance.

Leave an honest review on the MQL5 Marketplace.

If you decide to buy, send a screenshot, and the rental fee will be refunded.

PLEASE CHECK THIS POST FOR ADVICED HFT PROP FIRMS

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758566

Friendly Note: Before you get started, always check your broker's policies to ensure a smooth trading experience.

Ready to elevate your trading journey? Let's make it happen with Smart Funded EA!

Cheers!



