SPD HighLow Pro

The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of high-low candlesticks.

This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading.

The EA compares today's bar with yesterday's one. If today's high is higher than yesterday's high and today's low is higher than yesterday's low, that indicates a buy signal. But on the other hand, it is a sell signal.

This system is used to add Average to range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD), and Average daily range (ADR) to filter trading signals. These functions are used to calculate the area of ​​loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed.





Key Features

This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15

This system uses the recovery zone algorithm

Use dynamic or fixed pending orders

Initial deposit $1000+ {minimum Lots = 0.01}

Use only five-digit accounts

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modelling quality

Recommended to use a low spread ECN broker





Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.

- Magic number to set the ID for each EA. Mode_MM - Mode_Test / Mode_Trade



- Mode_Test / Mode_Trade Lots - initial lot size.

- initial lot size. UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots.

- set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots. Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied.

- previous lot size will multiplied. Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit}

- Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target = target profit} Risk - set the percentage of risk.

- set the percentage of risk. Target - target profit ,points

- target profit Slippage - slippage size ,points

- slippage size MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread ,points

- maximum allowable spread UseRecoveryGap - set as Dynamic_Gap or Fixed_Gap.

- set as Dynamic_Gap or Fixed_Gap. Gap - recovery zone ,points

- recovery zone UseDynamicMethod - set as ATR, STD or ADR method.

- set as ATR, STD or ADR method. ATR - Average true range.

- Average true range.

STD - Standard deviation.

- Standard deviation.

ADR - Average daily range.

- Average daily range.

AtrPeriod - ATR averaging period.

- ATR averaging period.



StdPeriod - STD averaging period.

- STD averaging period.



AdrPeriod - ADR averaging period.

- ADR averaging period.



F_Gap - Gap factor.

- Gap factor. UseBreakeven - set as true or false.

- set as true or false. BE_FIXED - “BE_FIXED=200” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 200 points profit has been achieved.

- “BE_FIXED=200” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 200 points profit has been achieved. Drawdown Percent Settings

ClosePending - set as true or false.

- set as true or false.

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.

- set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.

MaxSlippage - Max slippage size ,points

- Max slippage size News Filter Function:

URL_News "https://ec.forexprostools.com/"



NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

- set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart

LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

- Set true or false for High Volatility News filter

NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

- Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter

StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News

- Set minutes for Stop Before News

StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News

- Set minutes for Stop After News

CloseProfitableTrades - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news

- Set true or false for close profitable trades before news

CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

- Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News

DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines

- Set true or false for drawing the news lines

LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter

- Set color for Low Volatility News filter

ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

- Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter

HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

- Set color for High Volatility News filter Day Of Week Filter Function:

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

- set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

- set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

- Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

- set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

- after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

- set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

- after hours Friday close

CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday

- closing profit orders on Friday

CloseProfitFriday - profit amount

- profit amount

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

- close all orders on Friday Display Settings - apply default or change display position

- apply default or change display position Top - distance from the top

- distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



