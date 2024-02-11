SPD HighLow Pro

The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of high-low candlesticks.

This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading.

The EA compares today's bar with yesterday's one. If today's high is higher than yesterday's high and today's low is higher than yesterday's low, that indicates a buy signal. But on the other hand, it is a sell signal.

This system is used to add Average to range (ATR), Standard deviation (STD), and Average daily range (ADR) to filter trading signals. These functions are used to calculate the area of ​​loss recovery with two methods, dynamic and fixed.


Key Features

  • This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15
  • This system uses the recovery zone algorithm
  • Use dynamic or fixed pending orders
  • Initial deposit $1000+ {minimum Lots = 0.01}
  • Use only five-digit accounts
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modelling quality
  • Recommended to use a low spread ECN broker


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA.
  • Mode_MM - Mode_Test / Mode_Trade
  • Lots - initial lot size.
  • UseLotsize - set as Auto_Lots or Fixed_Lots.
  • Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied.
  • Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Risk - set the percentage of risk.
  • Target - target profit ,points  
  • Slippage - slippage size ,points
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread  ,points
  • UseRecoveryGap - set as Dynamic_Gap or Fixed_Gap.
    • Gap - recovery zone ,points
  • UseDynamicMethod - set as ATR, STD or ADR method.
    • ATR - Average true range.
    • STD - Standard deviation.
    • ADR - Average daily range.
      • AtrPeriod - ATR averaging period.
      • StdPeriod - STD averaging period.
      • AdrPeriod - ADR averaging period.
      • F_Gap - Gap factor.
  • UseBreakeven - set as true or false.
    • BE_FIXED - “BE_FIXED=200” simply means that this Expert Advisor will move your stop loss to breakeven once 200 points profit has been achieved.
  • Drawdown Percent Settings
    • ClosePending - set as true or false.
    • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut off the loss, % drawdown.
    • MaxSlippage - Max slippage size ,points
  • News Filter Function:
    • URL_News "https://ec.forexprostools.com/"
    • NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart   
    • LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
    • ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter  
    • HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
    • NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter  
    • StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
    • StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
    • CloseProfitableTrades  - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news  
    • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News 
    • DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines  
    • LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
    • ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
    • HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter 
  • Day Of Week Filter Function:
    • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading 
    • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading 
    • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset 
    • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading   
    • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
    • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading   
    • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close  
    • CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday   
    • CloseProfitFriday - profit amount  
    • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
    • Top - distance from the top
    • Left - distance from the left


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5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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SPD HighLow
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The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
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IRobot Alligators
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IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
IMA Recover Loss
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IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
FDM Strategy
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FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
SPD Parabolic Sar
Paranchai Tensit
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The Expert Advisor is based on the principles of Parabolic SAR indicator and uses the elements of the hedging strategies. This mechanism uses the momentum of trading volatility that works on all the timeframe, day trading and swing trading. If two Parabolic SAR dots are below the price they represent the buy signal, and if the two Parabolic SAR dots are above the price they indicate the sell signal. This algorithm uses a hedging strategy that works with the volatility zone system, which we apply
SPD Fractal Breakout
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This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
SPD Money Flow Index
Paranchai Tensit
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This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and using a trend-based trading strategy. The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. In addition, if the MFI is below ( Buy_MFIBelow ) and not above the overbought level , it indicates the buy signal. On the other hand, if MFI is above ( Sell_MFIAbove ) and not below the oversold
SPD Crocodile
Paranchai Tensit
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Algorithm of this system is based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator . This represents the Jaw, the Teeth and the Lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). Creator Bill Williams used 13, 8 and 5-period averages, brought forward 8, 5 and 3 periods, respectively. Colors are usually blue, red and green, respe
SPD Envelopes Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
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This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
SPD BB Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
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SPD Neutron
Paranchai Tensit
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SPD Neutron is an automated Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on price level. That means reversing trades when they reach a certain price level. This EA contains many strategies as well as internal settings that are available. It automatically deploys stop-loss and profit-taking settings that are latent in the system. The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. Key Features Trades on timeframe: M5,M15  Trades on any pair, recommended EUR
Magical Powers
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Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
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The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Portia
Paranchai Tensit
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Portia  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It is based on the scalping strategies. This system is suitable for sideways market and medium trend. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. The system automatically adjusts its settings to stop losses and profitability.  This EA has been back tested for 5 years of real tick data (2019-2024). The EA does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. Key Featur
Alpha Multi Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
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Alpha Multi Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The strategy of this system consists of two mechanisms that work together between scalping strategies and multiple currency pair strategies . Based on the principles of predictive analysis of market price factors and price fluctuations that help determine trends and identify price patterns can help to see better opportunities for trading to make a profit. And diversify risks by trading multiple pairs at the same time.  This system model li
Grid Zone
Paranchai Tensit
4 (1)
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Grid Zone is an automated expert advisor. The system uses filtering measurements from trend signals to create buy zones and sell zones. Trading signals are processed by allocating them into the design zone. The system will automatically calculate the grid distance or the user can set it manually. The key is that it works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways. The system has automatic management in terms of limited orders. The system can automatically manage delete pending orde
Smart Recovery
Paranchai Tensit
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Smart Recovery   is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI)  and  Trend Following Strategies.  The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. For this indicator, it has been applied to be more efficient by modifying to be consistent with the current market conditions. This algorithm uses re
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
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The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
Averaging Master
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels. In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss. In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the ti
Recovery Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
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Recovery Scalper is a full automatic expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of reversal and recovery strategy, which helps to reduce the risk of investment portfolios effectively through trade signal filters that use appropriate trading parameters. This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2020). Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 500 up  It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:
Swing Trade Reversal
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Swing Trade Reversal is an automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on the trend reversal strategy and is used to evaluate  oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on reading the buying-selling force in the price chart. Trading at a vantage point and having a low risk with a trend reversal pattern. This EA has passed 11 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: GBPUSD Use 4 or 5-d
Swing Trade Breakout
Paranchai Tensit
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Swing Trade Breakout  is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on breakout trading strategy  and is a breakout through support and resistance  that suggests that the market is pausing or consolidating. The bulls cannot create pressure for a higher high and the bears cannot create a lower low. So if the inside bar breakout is bullish, typically want to buy. But if price turns against and it breaks the lower level of the inside bars, the system mechanism will consider rev
Trend Fo
Paranchai Tensit
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Trend Fo is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on Trend Trading Strategy.   This trading algorithm can be applied across any markets. When will get more buying pressure, which results in higher prices (uptrend), on the other hand, when will get more selling pressure, which results in lower prices (downtrend) and when will trend trading stop working (sideway). For trend trading: -high win rate -better risk to reward -trading with the trend -adopt a swing trading appro
Williams percent range WPR
Paranchai Tensit
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This Expert Advisor is based on the Williams percent range strategy . It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a closing price to the high-low range over a specific period. Williams percent range can be used in various capacities that can help us determine momentum confirmations, overbought and oversold readings, strength of the trend and potential buy and sell signals. Key Features Timeframe: H4 Currency pairs: GBPUSD Use only five-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $ 100  It is recom
Grid Zone Pro
Paranchai Tensit
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ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
5 (1)
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ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor.  Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies Continuously generating profits Appropriate trading frequency Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways Can trade full time in all conditions Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
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Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
DynamicScalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically. The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging  and other risky strategies Key Features Trades on time
NitroFX
Paranchai Tensit
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NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.  NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability. NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point . A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and
DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
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