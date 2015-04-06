Smart Recovery is a fully automated Expert Advisor.

This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and Trend Following Strategies. The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. For this indicator, it has been applied to be more efficient by modifying to be consistent with the current market conditions.

This algorithm uses recovery strategies by working with price levels by two levels. Explain that the recovery system mechanism at the price level 1 and 2 uses the same lot size as the initial lot size. This EA is not used to increase lot sizes such as the Martingale method.

The system can be traded full time in all conditions.





Key Features

Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURUSD

Use only five-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality



Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lots - initial lot size

Recover_Step1 - recovery distance at price level 1 ,points

Recover_Step2 - recovery distance at price level 2 ,points

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left



