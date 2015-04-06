Smart Recovery
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Smart Recovery is a fully automated Expert Advisor.
This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and Trend Following Strategies. The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. For this indicator, it has been applied to be more efficient by modifying to be consistent with the current market conditions.
This algorithm uses recovery strategies by working with price levels by two levels. Explain that the recovery system mechanism at the price level 1 and 2 uses the same lot size as the initial lot size. This EA is not used to increase lot sizes such as the Martingale method.
The system can be traded full time in all conditions.
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pairs: EURUSD
- Use only five-digit accounts
- Initial deposit: $ 500 up
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lots - initial lot size
- Recover_Step1 - recovery distance at price level 1 ,points
- Recover_Step2 - recovery distance at price level 2 ,points
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
- Display Settings - apply default or change display position
- Top - distance from the top
- Left - distance from the left