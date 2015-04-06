ForexEagle

  • Experts
  • Hadj Ahmed Slimani
    Hadj Ahmed Slimani

    Hadj Ahmed Slimani

    • Trader at AtlasTrader©™ at  Laghouat
    • Algeria
    • 408
    AtlasTrader — Multi-Strategy Trading Environment
    This account serves as a live testing and signal environment powered primarily by our in-house system AtlasTrader — an adaptive, non-commercial Expert Advisor built for intelligent risk management and consistent performance.
    1 topic 7 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights

Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM.

Global Parameters:

Risk = 5; Set to 0 for False.

Lot = 0.01; Initial lot size for trading.

Lot_Increase_If_Loss = 1.4; Set to 1 for False.

maxConsecutiveLosses = 4; Limits consecutive losing trades.

MaxLot = 10; Maximum allowable lot size.

TakeProfit = 20; Take profit level in pips.

StopLoss = 15; Stop loss level in pips.

Slippage = 30; Maximum allowed slippage.

TrailingStart = 0; Trailing stop activation distance in pips.

TrailingStop = 0; Trailing stop distance in pips.

Magic = 12345; Unique identifier for the Expert Advisor.

ExtBotName = "ForexEagle"; Name of the Expert Advisor.

DrawInfo = true; Enable/disable additional information display.

Languages = en; Language selection (e.g., "fr" for French).

ForexEagle requires a minimum capital of $100, but for optimal profit comfort, it is advisable to deposit >= $1000.


Key Features:

Precise Trading: ForexEagle uses a cutting-edge Price Action strategy for precise trading decisions based on real-time market movements.

Trend Detection: An expertly crafted algorithm ensures you stay on the right side of the market at all times, never missing a trend reversal.

Risk Management: Flexible risk management options allow you to tailor your risk exposure, controlling your risk percentage, lot size, and adapting to market conditions.

Profit Optimization: Set your desired profit target and stop loss levels with TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters.

Trade Size Control: ForexEagle dynamically adjusts trade size with the Lot_Increase_If_Loss feature, aiding in quick balance recovery.

Trade Security: MaxAttempts, Slippage, and Pause parameters ensure smooth and secure trade execution.

Trailing Stop: Secure profits with TrailingStart and TrailingStop options, letting winning trades run.

User-Friendly: Designed for ease of use with the Magic parameter for easy trade identification and the DrawInfo feature for essential information.

Multi-Language Support: Trade comfortably in your preferred language with multi-language support.

MaxConsecutiveLosses: Manage consecutive losses, enhancing risk control and maintaining discipline during challenging market conditions.

Experience the future of forex trading with ForexEagle. Crafted for traders of all levels, ForexEagle has the tools and features to help you thrive. Unlock the potential of forex trading with ForexEagle and make smarter, more profitable trades today.

Note: ForexEagle does not employ grid trading, simultaneous opening of multiple orders, or martingale strategies. It strictly adheres to a single trade at a time approach, complemented by Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Trailing Stop (TS) features for a secure and controlled trading experience.

ForexEagle stands out by operating with a real-time strategy, providing a forward-looking approach for a more robust and sustainable trading experience. Backtest results align perfectly with real-world outcomes, faithfully reproducing the reality of trading. Join ForexEagle for an authentic trading journey with both losses and gains, ultimately resulting in a net gain over the long term.


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4.67 (3)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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