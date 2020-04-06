The BBMAV Crossover Robot is a powerful tool designed to automate Bollinger Band and Moving Average Crossover Strategies. It combines multiple indicators to generate reliable signals for trading. By leveraging the crossover of these indicators, the robot identifies potential entry and exit points in the market. Traders can customize the indicator settings and activate or deactivate specific functions according to their preferences.

The robot's main signal, the BBMA crossover, can be further filtered using additional indicators such as Volume, Awesome Oscillator, RSI, and Moving Average crossovers. This allows traders to refine their strategy and enhance the accuracy of their trades.

To protect profits and maximize gains, the BBMAV Crossover Robot employs a modern trailing system. This advanced feature automatically adjusts the stop loss level as the trade progresses, ensuring that profits are locked in and potential losses are minimized.

Additionally, the robot incorporates a proper risk management system, enabling traders to control their risk exposure effectively. By defining parameters such as lot size, maximum risk percentage, and decrease factor, traders can manage their trades with confidence.

The BBMAV Crossover Robot offers a fully customizable indicator set, empowering traders to tailor the strategy to their specific trading style and preferences. Each indicator can be individually activated or deactivated based on the trader's needs.

It is important to note that the default settings provided are not optimized for maximum profit. Traders may need to fine tune the parameters to align with their trading goals and market conditions.

With its comprehensive features, user friendly settings, and effective trading strategy, the BBMAV Crossover Robot provides traders with a powerful tool to automate their Bollinger Band and Moving Average crossover strategies and capitalize on market opportunities.



