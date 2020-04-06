AW Heiken Ashi EA
- Experts
- AW Trading Software Limited
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders.
Main functions: Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trades when the indicator signal direction changes. All indicator parameters (period, filtering, etc.) are set directly in the advisor settings.
Advantages:
- The indicator signals (period, filtering, etc.) are edited in the advisor settings,
- Fully automated trading robot, with a complete strategy,
- Suitable for all timeframes and symbols (optimally - M15 and higher),
- Flexible, intuitive settings, with a convenient panel on the chart.
Input settings:
MAIN SETTINGS
Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - This function allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount for every 0.01 when using autolot
Maximum_size_of_orders - Maximum volume for one order, measured in lots
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGSTake_Profit - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price, measured in points
Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one, helps to close part of the position faster
Use_Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm_after_number_of_orders - Use Overlap after a specified number of open orders
STOP LOSS SETTINGS
Use_StopLoss - Enable or disable the stop loss function.
StopLoss_in_points_(0-not_used) - Enter the value for stop loss in points. For order baskets, it is calculated from the breakeven price, for individual orders from the opening price.
AVERAGING SETTINGS
Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the basket of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient
Fixed_Step - Variable that controls the step between orders, measured in points
Dynamic_Step_start_after_number_of_orders - Use dynamic step for each subsequent order after the specified number of orders
Multiplier_for_Dynamic_Step - Enter the multiplier for the dynamic step
SIGNALS
_Period_ - The indicator period, the larger, the less sensitive the indicator signals. (The larger, the less sensitive the indicator signals. The smaller, the more sensitive the indicator signals).
Smoothing_type - The type of smoothing of the indicator candles, affects the smoothness of the display, the speed of reaction to market changes and the number of false signals. Can be selected from four options: Simple, Smoothed, Exponential, Linear-weighted.
Candle_number_for_signal - Filter by the number of candles to display the signal, to filter out market noise and false signals. After the signal is confirmed, the entry signal will be displayed on the specified number of candles.
Maximum_bars - The number of candles on the basis of which the indicator calculations will be made.
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open BUY type orders.
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open SELL type orders.
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - When trading is finished, you can disable this function and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after the previous ones are closed
Magic_number - The main identifier of the advisor's orders
Comments - Comments on orders opened by the advisor
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowed slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum allowed spread for opening orders. Measured in points
Maximum_number_of_orders - Maximum allowed number of orders of one type
NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - Allow sending notifications to the mobile version of the terminal. Letters are sent when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Allow sending emails to the user's email address. Emails are sent when orders are closed
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Allow sending pop-up notifications on the user's terminal. Alerts are sent when orders are closed
PANEL SETTINGS
Show_panel_of_advisor - Show or hide the advisor panel
Size_for_panel - Adjust the size of the panel
Font_in_panels - Adjust panel font size
Buy_Lines_and_Text_Color - Color of lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the next Buy order
Sell_Lines_and_Text_Color - Color of lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the next Sell order