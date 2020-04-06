AW Heiken Ashi EA

Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders.

AW Heiken Ashi indicator - HERE / MT5 version of the advisor - HERE

Main functions:

Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trades when the indicator signal direction changes. All indicator parameters (period, filtering, etc.) are set directly in the advisor settings.
    Automatic volume calculation (autolot) - Ability to trade with a fixed lot or use an autolot linked to the deposit size.
      TP / SL (Take Profit and Stop Loss) - Supported: Virtual TP in points, calculated for a group of orders from breakeven. SL for single orders (from the opening price), for a grid of orders SL — calculated from breakeven for the entire group of orders in the direction.
        Dynamic step between orders - the Advisor opens the first order according to the trend. Then the step between them: can be fixed, or dynamic — with a step multiplier after a specified number of orders (for example, to control the aggression of averaging).
          Volume Multiplication for Basket Orders - Optional lot increase when opening new orders in the basket.
            Overlap - The function of overlapping the first order with the last one, in some cases, when the profit is not enough to close all orders in the basket, only two orders (the first and the last) will be closed.
              Direction filtering - You can disable BUY or SELL direction to trade only in one direction (convenient for manual control of the trend or news background).
                Notifications - The Advisor sends alerts/notifications when positions are closed (can be disabled).
                  Built-in control panel - Informative panel on the chart: current transactions, drawdown, profit, buttons for quick manual closing of BUY or SELL direction.

                    Advantages:

                    • The indicator signals (period, filtering, etc.) are edited in the advisor settings,
                    • Fully automated trading robot, with a complete strategy,
                    • Suitable for all timeframes and symbols (optimally - M15 and higher),
                    • Flexible, intuitive settings, with a convenient panel on the chart.

                        Input settings:

                        MAIN SETTINGS

                        Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order
                        Enable_Autolot_calculation - This function allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
                        Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount for every 0.01 when using autolot
                        Maximum_size_of_orders - Maximum volume for one order, measured in lots

                        TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

                        Take_Profit - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price, measured in points

                        Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one, helps to close part of the position faster
                        Use_Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm_after_number_of_orders - Use Overlap after a specified number of open orders

                        STOP LOSS SETTINGS

                        Use_StopLoss - Enable or disable the stop loss function.
                        StopLoss_in_points_(0-not_used) - Enter the value for stop loss in points. For order baskets, it is calculated from the breakeven price, for individual orders from the opening price.

                        AVERAGING SETTINGS

                        Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the basket of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient
                        Fixed_Step - Variable that controls the step between orders, measured in points
                        Dynamic_Step_start_after_number_of_orders - Use dynamic step for each subsequent order after the specified number of orders
                        Multiplier_for_Dynamic_Step - Enter the multiplier for the dynamic step

                        SIGNALS

                        _Period_ - The indicator period, the larger, the less sensitive the indicator signals. (The larger, the less sensitive the indicator signals. The smaller, the more sensitive the indicator signals).
                        Smoothing_type - The type of smoothing of the indicator candles, affects the smoothness of the display, the speed of reaction to market changes and the number of false signals. Can be selected from four options: Simple, Smoothed, Exponential, Linear-weighted.
                        Candle_number_for_signal - Filter by the number of candles to display the signal, to filter out market noise and false signals. After the signal is confirmed, the entry signal will be displayed on the specified number of candles.
                        Maximum_bars - The number of candles on the basis of which the indicator calculations will be made.

                          ADVISOR SETTINGS

                          Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open BUY type orders.
                          Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open SELL type orders.
                          Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - When trading is finished, you can disable this function and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after the previous ones are closed
                          Magic_number - The main identifier of the advisor's orders
                          Comments - Comments on orders opened by the advisor

                            PROTECTION SETTINGS

                            Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowed slippage in points for opening and closing orders
                            Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum allowed spread for opening orders. Measured in points
                            Maximum_number_of_orders - Maximum allowed number of orders of one type

                              NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

                              Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - Allow sending notifications to the mobile version of the terminal. Letters are sent when orders are closed
                              Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Allow sending emails to the user's email address. Emails are sent when orders are closed
                              Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Allow sending pop-up notifications on the user's terminal. Alerts are sent when orders are closed

                              PANEL SETTINGS

                              Show_panel_of_advisor - Show or hide the advisor panel
                              Size_for_panel - Adjust the size of the panel
                              Font_in_panels - Adjust panel font size
                              Buy_Lines_and_Text_Color - Color of lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the next Buy order
                              Sell_Lines_and_Text_Color - Color of lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the next Sell order


