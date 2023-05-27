



Swing Trade Reversal is an automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on the trend reversal strategy and is used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on reading the buying-selling force in the price chart. Trading at a vantage point and having a low risk with a trend reversal pattern.

This EA has passed 11 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019)



Key Features



Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: GBPUSD

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality

Parameters



MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EALots - initial lot sizeLotSize_MM - Fixlot/AutolotAutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lotProfit_risk - risk rate of profitMaxOrders - max ordersRsi_Overbought - Rsi overbought valueRsi_Oversold - Rsi oversold valueRsi_period - Rsi averaging periodBBand_period - averaging period to calculate the main lineBBand_deviation - number of standard deviations from the main lineMomentum_period - momentum averaging periodMomentum_buy - buy when momentum is above the default valueMomentum_sell - sell when momentum is below the default valueMFI_Overbought - MFI overbought valueMFI_Oversold - MFI oversold valueMFI_period - MFI averaging periodClose_Some_Orders - True/Falseminimum_orders - minimum orders to closeminimum_profits - profit targetDDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or falseDDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdownSlippage - slippage value in pointsMaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in pointsStartTradeTime - set time to start tradingEndTradeTime - set time to end tradingBrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT OffsetTradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday tradingAfterHourMonday - after hours Monday startTradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday tradingAfterHourFriday - after hours Friday closeCloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on FridayCloseProfitFriday - profit amountCloseAllFriday - close all orders on FridayDisplay Settings - apply default or change display positionTop - distance from the topLeft - distance from the leftordercomment - order comment



