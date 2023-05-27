Swing Trade Reversal
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 23.1
- Updated: 27 May 2023
- Activations: 20
Swing Trade Reversal is an automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on the trend reversal strategy and is used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on reading the buying-selling force in the price chart. Trading at a vantage point and having a low risk with a trend reversal pattern.
This EA has passed 11 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019)
Key Features
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: GBPUSD
Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
Initial deposit: $ 500 up
It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lots - initial lot size
LotSize_MM - Fixlot/Autolot
AutoLot_risk - risk rate of auto lot
Profit_risk - risk rate of profit
MaxOrders - max orders
Rsi_Overbought - Rsi overbought value
Rsi_Oversold - Rsi oversold value
Rsi_period - Rsi averaging period
BBand_period - averaging period to calculate the main line
BBand_deviation - number of standard deviations from the main line
Momentum_period - momentum averaging period
Momentum_buy - buy when momentum is above the default value
Momentum_sell - sell when momentum is below the default value
MFI_Overbought - MFI overbought value
MFI_Oversold - MFI oversold value
MFI_period - MFI averaging period
Close_Some_Orders - True/False
minimum_orders - minimum orders to close
minimum_profits - profit target
DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
Slippage - slippage value in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday
CloseProfitFriday - profit amount
CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
Display Settings - apply default or change display position
Top - distance from the top
Left - distance from the left
ordercomment - order comment