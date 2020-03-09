Quantum King MT4

 Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Special Launch Price

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

MT5 version : CLICK HERE

Quantum King channel: Click Here

***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

Rule your trading with precision and discipline.

Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the intelligence of adaptive Martingale into one seamless system — designed for AUDCAD on M5 and built for both beginners and professionals who want steady, controlled growth.

Quantum King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for the AUDCAD pair on the M5 timeframe.
It combines the structure of a Grid strategy with the adaptive recovery logic of Martingale, forming a system that manages trades intelligently across all market phases.

Built for accessibility and consistency, Quantum King is ideal for traders who want to grow their capital without constant manual intervention. Its setup is simple, execution is fast, and performance is balanced — making it an excellent choice for both new and experienced traders.

The algorithm dynamically adapts to volatility, expanding or contracting its grid to maintain balance and efficiency. This intelligent behavior allows Quantum King to trade actively while minimizing unnecessary exposure.

Optimized specifically for AUDCAD, the EA takes advantage of the pair’s stable, repetitive price movements to extract profit with precision and consistency.

 Main Features

  • Fully automated trading for AUDCAD (M5)

  • Grid + Martingale hybrid with adaptive control

  • Built for beginners and professionals alike

  • Works with small deposits — minimum $200

  • Optimized for long-term stability and capital preservation

  • Easy to install and ready to trade immediately

 Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: AUDCAD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $200; Recommended $500+

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor (very low spreads)

  • Leverage: 1:100

  • Account Type: Hedge 

  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading
 For the best performance, always use low-spread accounts.
Contact me privately for recommended brokers and the official setup manual.

Quantum King EA blends structure, intelligence, and accessibility in one powerful system.
It’s designed to trade with confidence — consistent, efficient, and always under control.

Whether you’re starting small or managing a larger portfolio, Quantum King gives you a professional-grade tool refined with the elegance of the Quantum series.

Trade with confidence. Trade with balance. Trade with the King

