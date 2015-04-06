ABM System

An automatic trading system created from the author's strategy, which is based on the analysis of configurations of three indicators: ADX, Bands and MA. The Expert Advisor has a highly customizable mode, it can trade using a fixed Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, dynamic Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, closing when an opposite signal appears, as well as various combinations of these modes. The system is designed for medium and long-term trading. The system is fully automatic.

Please, pay attention to the fact that the system is designed for trading on the H4 timeframe, only during this period the EA shows a stable profit for the main currency pairs.

Parameters:                                                                                                                                                                  

  • Lots - fixed lot size
  • Autolot - Automatic lot calculation, depends on FixedTakeProfit or FixedStopLoss, specified RiskPrecent and MaxOredrs
  • RiskPrecent - autolot calculation percentage
  • FixedTakeProfit - fixed TakeProfit size, in points
  • FixedStopLoss - fixed StopLoss size, in points
  • TPdynamic - dynamic TakeProfit mode
  • SLdynamic - dynamic Stop Loss mode
  • Deviation - deviation, used to calculate dynamic TP and SL
  • Big period - the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Small Period
  • Small period - the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Big Period
  • Interval - the interval between the moving averages of the large and small periods, in points
  • Magic Number - unique magic number
  • Maximum Spread - will not trade if the spread is greater than this level, in points
  • Maximum Slippage - the maximum allowable slippage in points
  • MaxOredrs - the maximum number of orders that can be opened for this symbol with this Magic Numer
  • Total Orders - if orders greater than this value (all orders with any Symbol & Magic) will not open a deal. If 0 - not used
  • CloseIf - the mode of automatic closing of orders upon receipt of a reverse strategy signal
  • ADX_filter - take into account ADX readings when opening deals
  • ADX period - ADX period, works if ADX_filter is true
  • ADX level - the order will be opened if the ADX indicator is above this level, it works if ADX_filter is true
  • Fixed TimeFrame - designed to prevent opening deals when switching the timeframe in real trading
  • comment - a comment to the orders of the trading robot

===================================================================================================================================

The autolot mode can be of two types:
  • Calculate by TakeProfit calculates a lot at which the profit value upon reaching the take profit (FixedTakeProfit) will be the percentage of the equity specified in the ProfitPrecent parameter
  • Calculate by StopLoss calculates a lot at which the loss by stop loss (FixedStopLoss) will be a percentage of the equity specified in the ProfitPrecent parameter
- Even using dynamic StopLoss or TakeProfit, in the autolot mode, the lot for opening an order will be calculated by FixedTakeProfit or FixedStopLoss

How best and in what sequence to start testing an advisor (you can approach this in your own way, this is just my vision as a developer)

  • make sure that the Maximum Spread is greater than or equal to the spread of the trading symbol that you are going to test otherwise trades will not be opened
  • Fixed Timeframe set to current TF (no fixed)
  • for a start it is better to use the H4 Timeframe
  • first set MaxOredrs equal to 1, do not use Total Orders in testing, leave this value equal to zero
  • disable the Use Dynamic TP, Use Dynamic SL, CloseIf parameters, leave ADX_filter enabled and try to find the optimal parameters for TakeProfit and FixedStopLoss
  • select the optimal Big period, then Small period then determine the best Interval
  • select the optimal parameter ADX period, then ADX level
  • select the number of MaxOredrs with the best profit / drawdown result
  • select Autolot with the best profit / drawdown result, then test the EA with different filter configurations Use Dynamic TP, Use Dynamic SL, CloseIf, ADX_filter

For all questions regarding the advisor's trading, please contact me personally or write in the discussion



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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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EA GridInChannel
Anatoly Garmatyuk
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GridInChannel is a professional system of trading inside a channel using active visual control panel. The EA places a grid according to the specified parameters. It trades inside the channel which is manually plotted using a trend line. The main concept : while th price is inside the channel and the " start/stop trade " button is pressed, the EA opens an order grid in the direction of the specified channel. Expert Advisor Features : Opening orders within the specified range . The range is set u
Paze Win
Anatoly Garmatyuk
Experts
The advantage of the expert Advisor is that it only works on finding the best point to open a trade, immediately sets a fixed stop loss and take profit, and then does not perform any manipulations with orders. Orders opened by the expert Advisor do not depend on each other (martingale, top-UPS, locking and arbitrage are not used). With this approach, the adviser does not require a constantly enabled terminal, you should not be afraid that something will happen to open trades if its settings sudd
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