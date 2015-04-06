ABM System
- Experts
-
Anatoly GarmatyukINDEPENDENT TRADER && MQL CREATOR
first of all, I make products for real trading which I actively use
signals are primarily focused on stable income for many years
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
An automatic trading system created from the author's strategy, which is based on the analysis of configurations of three indicators: ADX, Bands and MA. The Expert Advisor has a highly customizable mode, it can trade using a fixed Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, dynamic Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, closing when an opposite signal appears, as well as various combinations of these modes. The system is designed for medium and long-term trading. The system is fully automatic.
Parameters:
- Lots - fixed lot size
- Autolot - Automatic lot calculation, depends on FixedTakeProfit or FixedStopLoss, specified RiskPrecent and MaxOredrs
- RiskPrecent - autolot calculation percentage
- FixedTakeProfit - fixed TakeProfit size, in points
- FixedStopLoss - fixed StopLoss size, in points
- TPdynamic - dynamic TakeProfit mode
- SLdynamic - dynamic Stop Loss mode
- Deviation - deviation, used to calculate dynamic TP and SL
- Big period - the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Small Period
- Small period - the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Big Period
- Interval - the interval between the moving averages of the large and small periods, in points
- Magic Number - unique magic number
- Maximum Spread - will not trade if the spread is greater than this level, in points
- Maximum Slippage - the maximum allowable slippage in points
- MaxOredrs - the maximum number of orders that can be opened for this symbol with this Magic Numer
- Total Orders - if orders greater than this value (all orders with any Symbol & Magic) will not open a deal. If 0 - not used
- CloseIf - the mode of automatic closing of orders upon receipt of a reverse strategy signal
- ADX_filter - take into account ADX readings when opening deals
- ADX period - ADX period, works if ADX_filter is true
- ADX level - the order will be opened if the ADX indicator is above this level, it works if ADX_filter is true
- Fixed TimeFrame - designed to prevent opening deals when switching the timeframe in real trading
- comment - a comment to the orders of the trading robot
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- Calculate by TakeProfit calculates a lot at which the profit value upon reaching the take profit (FixedTakeProfit) will be the percentage of the equity specified in the ProfitPrecent parameter
- Calculate by StopLoss calculates a lot at which the loss by stop loss (FixedStopLoss) will be a percentage of the equity specified in the ProfitPrecent parameter
How best and in what sequence to start testing an advisor (you can approach this in your own way, this is just my vision as a developer)
- make sure that the Maximum Spread is greater than or equal to the spread of the trading symbol that you are going to test otherwise trades will not be opened
- Fixed Timeframe set to current TF (no fixed)
- for a start it is better to use the H4 Timeframe
- first set MaxOredrs equal to 1, do not use Total Orders in testing, leave this value equal to zero
- disable the Use Dynamic TP, Use Dynamic SL, CloseIf parameters, leave ADX_filter enabled and try to find the optimal parameters for TakeProfit and FixedStopLoss
- select the optimal Big period, then Small period then determine the best Interval
- select the optimal parameter ADX period, then ADX level
- select the number of MaxOredrs with the best profit / drawdown result
- select Autolot with the best profit / drawdown result, then test the EA with different filter configurations Use Dynamic TP, Use Dynamic SL, CloseIf, ADX_filter
For all questions regarding the advisor's trading, please contact me personally or write in the discussion