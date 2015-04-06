ABM System

An automatic trading system created from the author's strategy, which is based on the analysis of configurations of three indicators: ADX, Bands and MA. The Expert Advisor has a highly customizable mode, it can trade using a fixed Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, dynamic Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, closing when an opposite signal appears, as well as various combinations of these modes. The system is designed for medium and long-term trading. The system is fully automatic.

Please, pay attention to the fact that the system is designed for trading on the H4 timeframe, only during this period the EA shows a stable profit for the main currency pairs.

Parameters:



Lots - fixed lot size

fixed lot size Autolot - Automatic lot calculation, depends on FixedTakeProfit or FixedStopLoss, specified RiskPrecent and MaxOredrs

Automatic lot calculation, depends on FixedTakeProfit or FixedStopLoss, specified RiskPrecent and MaxOredrs RiskPrecent - autolot calculation percentage

autolot calculation percentage FixedTakeProfit - fixed TakeProfit size, in points

fixed TakeProfit size, in points FixedStopLoss - fixed StopLoss size, in points

fixed StopLoss size, in points TPdynamic - dynamic TakeProfit mode

dynamic TakeProfit mode SLdynamic - dynamic Stop Loss mode

dynamic Stop Loss mode Deviation - deviation, used to calculate dynamic TP and SL

deviation, used to calculate dynamic TP and SL Big period - the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Small Period

the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Small Period Small period - the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Big Period

the period for calculating the open / close signal, usually more than Big Period Interval - the interval between the moving averages of the large and small periods, in points

the interval between the moving averages of the large and small periods, in points Magic Number - unique magic number

unique magic number Maximum Spread - will not trade if the spread is greater than this level, in points

will not trade if the spread is greater than this level, in points Maximum Slippage - the maximum allowable slippage in points

- the maximum allowable slippage in points MaxOredrs - the maximum number of orders that can be opened for this symbol with this Magic Numer

- the maximum number of orders that can be opened for this symbol with this Magic Numer Total Orders - if orders greater than this value (all orders with any Symbol & Magic) will not open a deal. If 0 - not used

- if orders greater than this value (all orders with any Symbol & Magic) will not open a deal. If 0 - not used CloseIf - the mode of automatic closing of orders upon receipt of a reverse strategy signal

- the mode of automatic closing of orders upon receipt of a reverse strategy signal ADX_filter - take into account ADX readings when opening deals

- take into account ADX readings when opening deals ADX period - ADX period, works if ADX_filter is true

- ADX period, works if ADX_filter is true ADX level - the order will be opened if the ADX indicator is above this level, it works if ADX_filter is true

- the order will be opened if the ADX indicator is above this level, it works if ADX_filter is true Fixed TimeFrame - designed to prevent opening deals when switching the timeframe in real trading

- designed to prevent opening deals when switching the timeframe in real trading comment - a comment to the orders of the trading robot

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The autolot mode can be of two types:

Calculate by TakeProfit calculates a lot at which the profit value upon reaching the take profit ( FixedTakeProfit ) will be the percentage of the equity specified in the ProfitPrecent parameter

calculates a lot at which the profit value upon reaching the take profit ( ) will be the percentage of the equity specified in the parameter Calculate by StopLoss calculates a lot at which the loss by stop loss (FixedStopLoss) will be a percentage of the equity specified in the ProfitPrecent parameter - Even using dynamic StopLoss or TakeProfit, in the autolot mode, the lot for opening an order will be calculated by FixedTakeProfit or FixedStopLoss

How best and in what sequence to start testing an advisor (you can approach this in your own way, this is just my vision as a developer) make sure that the Maximum Spread is greater than or equal to the spread of the trading symbol that you are going to test otherwise trades will not be opened

is greater than or equal to the spread of the trading symbol that you are going to test otherwise trades will not be opened Fixed Timeframe set to current TF (no fixed)

for a start it is better to use the H4 Timeframe

first set MaxOredrs equal to 1, do not use Total Orders in testing, leave this value equal to zero

equal to 1, do not use in testing, leave this value equal to zero disable the Use Dynamic TP , Use Dynamic SL , CloseIf parameters, leave ADX_filter enabled and try to find the optimal parameters for TakeProfit and FixedStopLoss

, , parameters, leave enabled and try to find the optimal parameters for and select the optimal Big period , then Small period then determine the best Interval

, then then determine the best select the optimal parameter ADX period , then ADX level

, then select the number of MaxOredrs with the best profit / drawdown result

with the best profit / drawdown result select Autolot with the best profit / drawdown result, then test the EA with different filter configurations Use Dynamic TP, Use Dynamic SL, CloseIf, ADX_filter

For all questions regarding the advisor's trading, please contact me personally or write in the discussion







