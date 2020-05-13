AW Recovery EA

4.35

The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool.

It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures safer work with losses, in contrast to grid strategies that close orders only in whole groups.

How orders are restored:

1 The EA closes other windows of the selected instrument to turn off unprofitable EAs (optional).

2 The EA resets TakeProfit and StopLoss levels for all processed orders and deletes pending orders with corresponding identifiers.

3 The EA closes all processed profitable orders in order to use their profit to cover part of unprofitable orders and reduce the total position volume (optional).

4 The EA locks a losing position by opening a locking order.

5 Then, by opening restoring orders, it starts to reduce the loss by partially closing unprofitable orders.

6 When partially closed, the algorithm restores, first of all, the orders that are located the least successfully, or the unprofitable orders that are closest to profitability. Each of the unprofitable orders is divided into many parts, each of which the adviser closes separately. Restoring orders are opened with a small volume, so as not to greatly increase the load on the deposit

    A complete list of input settings with comments, instructions for setting up and testing -> HERE  MT5 version -> HERE

    Advantages:

    • AW Recovery can accompany other advisors and turn them off at the right time
    • The EA automatically locks the position, resets TP and SL levels and deletes pending orders
    • Restores a losing position in parts, allowing you to work with a lower deposit load
    • Can be used to recover the loss of individual Expert Advisors or work on the current symbol
    • The robot combines functionality with simple and flexible settings for each specific situation.
    • Built-in many protective functions, trend filtering, overlapping, etc. for risk management

      How to trade with an advisor:

      Step 1: Adjust the pitch and volumes

      Adjust the volume of the first averaging order

      Adjust the step for averaging orders

      Adjust the ratio between averaging and closing and their volumes

        Step 2: Set up additional features

        Select period for trend filter(If used)

        Choose a multiplier for averaging orders

        Select Take Profit to close parts of a losing position with a specified profit

          Step 3: Disable Other Expert Advisors

          Disable other Expert Advisors working with these orders

          Or let AW Recovery disable these Expert Advisors

          Or work without locking

          Testing:

          When you start the strategy tester, the adviser opens one demo position, then for testing, use the buttons to open orders on the adviser panel.

          Test your drawdown before launching, you can do this using the "Visualization" mode in the strategy tester.

          For testing purposes, enter the amount of the deposit as used on the account to be recovered. Select the launch mode and enter the amount of drawdown that you want to recover. After starting testing, use the Expert Advisor panel to open the volume of positions equal to the specified drawdown. When the specified volume is reached, the EA will start working.

          In this way, you will be able to simulate the recovery of your current situation over a historical period of time.

          Note:

          The EA is not multi-currency and works only on the pair it is installed on. To work on multiple tools, attach AW Recovery to each tool separately. 

          In order for the adviser to leave the standby mode and start working, it is necessary to have a losing position on the current symbol.


          Reviews 102
          trakmaster
          243
          trakmaster 2025.06.05 15:20 
           

          I have to give Alexander some credit here. At first, I was a bit intrepid, and this was me not fully understanding the system the EA utilises. When you buy the EA, I advise you to read all the provided instructions on how the EA works and all of its functions. I also advise you to have enough margin in the account because it is needed for the EA to work properly. My current situation is still in recovery mode, but Alexander's EA is working effectively. I would also like to thank him for his great support and advice.

          Nastassia Vasilenka
          2696
          Nastassia Vasilenka 2025.03.25 11:05 
           

          Great EA, recommended EA and developer

          Mark Lama
          245
          Mark Lama 2025.03.16 11:10 
           

          Review Update: It has been running for 27 days AUUSD pair. Overall the EA is great and profitable.

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          Filter:
          forex2929
          89
          forex2929 2025.07.02 04:01 
           

          Hi, I just bought the EA, and asked few questions, yet no reply since few days ago.

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.07.02 10:00
          Hello. Thank you for your purchase. I have answered your questions via private message. Best regards.
          trakmaster
          243
          trakmaster 2025.06.05 15:20 
           

          I have to give Alexander some credit here. At first, I was a bit intrepid, and this was me not fully understanding the system the EA utilises. When you buy the EA, I advise you to read all the provided instructions on how the EA works and all of its functions. I also advise you to have enough margin in the account because it is needed for the EA to work properly. My current situation is still in recovery mode, but Alexander's EA is working effectively. I would also like to thank him for his great support and advice.

          JampaThai
          277
          JampaThai 2025.04.11 05:11 
           

          I have everything set up correctly but AW Recovery does not work correctly in trend as I would like. It always opens against trend and so at this moment there is a risk of burning the account.

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.04.20 05:15
          Hello, the check on the product code side as well as the check in live trading mode showed correct operation of the trend filtering. No errors were detected. In case you need help with input settings or any other questions about the product - we are always in touch and will be glad to help you. Best regards
          Nastassia Vasilenka
          2696
          Nastassia Vasilenka 2025.03.25 11:05 
           

          Great EA, recommended EA and developer

          Mark Lama
          245
          Mark Lama 2025.03.16 11:10 
           

          Review Update: It has been running for 27 days AUUSD pair. Overall the EA is great and profitable.

          peterwong777
          448
          peterwong777 2025.03.05 17:57 
           

          I am demo trading with AW Recovery. I had a Sell trade 0.03 lot, then this triggered opening of another Sell trade 0.53 lot. Is there a bug in the AW Recovery Logic/software? The floating loss of the account is some USD3051. The Sell trade of lot size 0.53 lot has a floating loss of USD3700. So this trade caused all the floating loss. Does this sound logical? Thanks Peter

          pollian
          99
          pollian 2025.01.09 03:22 
           

          I bought this product for two days, the initial income of US100 with the lot size is 0.02 XAUUSD, the profit is growing steadily, I plan to use it to rewrite my trading account with huge losses, but the result is unknown for the time being, I hope to get the support of customer service, how to set up to repair my still losing account.

          Investor
          817
          Investor 2025.01.05 12:37 
           

          Great EA, recommended EA and developer

          ViktorN N
          253
          ViktorN N 2024.11.29 00:44 
           

          Danke, funktioniert super sehr zufrieden mit dem EA. 2 Konten gerettet.

          Touchzhakornxx xxnrokahzhcuot
          174
          Touchzhakornxx xxnrokahzhcuot 2024.11.27 16:58 
           

          I have been using AW Recovery for a month now, and I’d like to share my experience with it. - It has significantly reduced my anxiety when entering trades. -I can now trade with the trend confidently, even while resting or sleeping. -If you've ever encountered the issue of placing a Stop Loss (SL), only to see it hit before the market moves in your planned direction, this tool is what you need. -If you already have a profitable EA, AW Recovery is an essential addition to safeguard against drawdowns exceeding 20-30%. Trust me, investing $195 to protect a portfolio worth $1,000-$10,000 is absolutely worth it. Losing your entire portfolio would cost you far more than this EA’s price. Thank you!

          Raj Malhotra
          28
          Raj Malhotra 2024.11.19 02:36 
           

          Hi Alexander, as I have posted elsewhere, great product! One MUST understand the protection settings in particular to ensure reduced expose from high activity/volatile events. Otherwise works away - I would say that you start the EA where you are no more than 30% DD so you can be a little more aggressive and get recovery done quicker (of course dependent on the asset etc to your own circumstances). One thing that is not explained in the manual/on line that I can find is what happens when there are no more main positions and only average orders open? It appears to effective just wait until it reaches the close target rather than opening opposing orders (I run multi directional) - this can cause large DD is price moves against and it makes the recovery very slow from that point on...is there a better way or advice on this situation please? Thanks in advance - I would recommend the product to those that want some way of recovering positions (please read the instructions in details many times!)

          EGYPTIAN
          212
          EGYPTIAN 2024.10.08 18:25 
           

          It's a miracle. this EA saved me from a big loss its really like magic but the settings are very very important to set according to your risk thank you so much

          Oregantus
          124
          Oregantus 2024.10.04 15:18 
           

          This EA saved me from a big loss with a profit today. I was able to use the EA several times to save my unrealized losses. Thanks to the developer for this great work.

          Andy Aryanto
          323
          Andy Aryanto 2024.09.26 15:07 
           

          Great EA> Thank you for amazing support

          Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia
          354
          Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia 2024.08.18 23:52 
           

          I love the product, it is complex to fully understand and recovering a position takes time, if you do it right it is very safe.

          hua tian
          233
          hua tian 2024.08.17 03:06 
           

          The AW trend indicator period in the EA settings is M15. I loaded it to the M1 period chart for trading, but it opened orders based on the AW signal of the M1 period. This problem needs to be solved because my purpose is to get the AW signal on the M15 period.

          One more request: When you release an update, please make sure that the EA does not make mistakes, because we have a lot of open orders, and I am afraid that your program will be disordered and liquidate our positions, which would be a disaster.Because I always follow your updates as soon as possible.

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2024.08.17 12:52
          Hello.
          Thank you for your appeal. We have checked the AW Recovery code. Calling the timeframe for opening the first order, as well as subsequent orders following the trend when selecting filtering is done correctly. The Expert Advisor accesses the input setting with the selected timeframe to open orders. No errors are detected on the part of the EA, AW Recovery checks all possible configurations of settings. If you think that something is not working correctly in your case, please send me a private message with additional technical information, as well as send the information as described in this article - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741436, so we can help you figure out what is wrong. Best Regards.
          Brandon Thames
          294
          Brandon Thames 2024.07.12 19:17 
           

          An amazing expert advisor that managed to save my account in 60% DD! Read the guide pushed out by the creator, and read it again for good measure, and if you're not sure ask questions. Alex was very quick to reply to my questions and offer guidance that worked in recovering my account. This is now a very valuable tool in my arsenal of expert advisors.

          Edit: used the account to recover some gold trades everything went well until it didn't I had the EA in trend prediction mode and set it up to average in trend direction only, despite this the Expert acted like it was in simple grids mode which is definitely not what I want for a trending pair. EA worked well until it didn't.... RIP account.

          Isaac Adjei
          366
          Isaac Adjei 2024.06.27 11:32 
           

          One of the most thought-out recovery systems I have come across. A must have. And the support is even better.

          Brett Combs
          175
          Brett Combs 2024.06.17 17:01 
           

          AW Recovery, once configured properly, definitely can recover accounts which I would normally consider too far beyond recovery. Great product.

          Oliver Muxxller
          331
          Oliver Muxxller 2024.06.04 15:24 
           

          This product is quite cool! I use the AW Recovery is strategies where I trade a "single larger lot" or other pending order strategies up to "5 orders". In most cases my main strategy trades only in one direction and the AW is trading opposite (hedge). With my 5 order strategy I use for example a fixed 0.05 lot size and the AWR use as a start 0.1 lot with a multiplier of 1.2 and a pipstep of 330 points. If AWR close it eliminate a 0.05 lot position and keep 50 points profit. I could recommend the BiC Breakfast in Canada EA from Oleg which can be found on MQL5. As for all grid strategies it is important to use the correct grid width, multiplier and lot size because the AWR need some capital for trading, too. Did I found any problems? No, just a writing mistake in the description of the settings (Use TP for total bu(a)sket if possible. What could they do better? When the EA build up a grid with multiple orders and this become profitable it closes always at a fixed price. In some cases I increased manually the lot size that it should partial sell off, because the larger lot size of the total basket has more recovery power compared to a single trade. It would be nice to have the following option. fixed or dynamic TP fixed = take profit for partial close (standard) dynamic = when it reaches the "take profit for partial close" it set the SL to breakeven or with a small profit and trail with this buffer for more profit. If the profit get so large that it could partial sell off 0.01 or more lots as defined, it would do this. In this scenario you may add a parameter "keep minimum profit for partial close". It would then try to recover as many lots as possible and keep a small profit when the price hit the SL.

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